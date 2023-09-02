Long Island's Elite 11 teams for 2023

1. GARDEN CITY

The Trojans are the two-time defending champions in Long Island’s Class II. They are currently enjoying Long Island’s longest winning streak at 30 games and counting.

2. FARMINGDALE

The Dalers are the defending Long Island Class I champion. They lost 22 seniors to graduation but reload behind halfback Sal Posillico.

3. SAYVILLE

The Golden Flashes earned the Long Island Class III title with an offense led by junior halfback Kyle Messina and senior quarterback Jake Tripptree. They’re back to add to a 12-game win streak and defend the crown.

4. FLOYD

The Colonials have won 13 Division I playoff titles since 2001. A stingy defense and powerful running game give them hope for number 14.

5. ST. ANTHONY’S

The defending CHSFL AAA state champion is loaded again with a massive line led by blue-chip prospect Preston Carey, Billy Dowling and Matt McGregor. Rutgers commit Korey Duff Jr. is one of Long Island’s top offensive threats at wide receiver.

6. MASSAPEQUA

Massapequa won the LI Class I crown in 2021 and lost in the Nassau Conference I final last year. They expect to play for both titles this year.

7. SACHEM NORTH

Sachem North has not won a county title since 2013. They have more than enough experience and talent to win it this season.

8. WEST ISLIP

The Lions are the top seed in Division II and bring back a bevy of talent. Two-year captain Chris Piropato will lead the way.

9. SOUTH SIDE

The Cyclones are the second seed in Nassau Conference III. They are poised to unseat Plainedge, the 4-time defending Nassau III champion.

10. EAST ISLIP

They have reached the playoffs for 18 consecutive years, winning four Suffolk titles and an LIC (2007). Sebastian Regis is an outstanding two-way lineman.

11. CHAMINADE

Talented halfback Jack Tully leads the way for the Flyers in the highly competitive CHSFL’s Class AAA.