Top 10 running backs on Long Island for fall 2023 season

In an era where the spread offense has opened defenses and created more scoring opportunities down the field, running the ball is becoming a lost art.

Still, the effectiveness of the running game can be the main ingredient to winning championships. A talented halfback behind a strong offensive line can help control the tempo of a game, keep the opposing high-scoring offense off the field through clock management and in bad weather conditions become the ultimate backup plan to win.

Here are 10 halfbacks on Long Island who can take over a game and dominate on the ground. They can also complement a vibrant passing game and keep the defense off balance. In alphabetical order:

DANNY AIELLO

Bayport-Blue Point, senior

The Phantoms marched to an undefeated record and a Long Island Class IV title led by Hansen Award winning quarterback Brady Clark. The Phantoms could not have done it without the bruising running of Aiello, who rushed for 1,184 yards and 13 scores.

AIDAN CALVACCA

Seaford, senior

The Vikings like to play ball control. They master clock management and always put a solid line in front of a talented runner. That guy last season was Calvacca, with 1,275 yards rushing and 10 scores.

MICHAEL GIULIANO

Miller Place, senior

The Panthers used the speedy Giuliano in all phases of the offense — including at quarterback —just to get him in open space as a junior. He had 1,181 all-purpose yards. This season, the offense will roll with him at halfback.

JAKE MARTINI

Wantagh, senior

He’s big, physical and likes to run folks over. The 6-2, 215-pounder is scary in the open field. He scored 15 touchdowns last season.

DWAYNE MEADORS

Hempstead, senior

There were signs that last year he’d have a breakout year as the Tigers continued to climb toward a playoff spot in Nassau Conference I. At 6-3, 215 pounds, he had five 100-yard rushing games, including 176 yards against Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK.

KYLE MESSINA

Sayville, junior

If you want yards after contact, Messina is your guy. He’s very tough to tackle in the open field, and at 6-0, 185 pounds, he squares up defenders and runs them over. The Newsday All-Long Island selection rushed for 2,003 yards and 30 TD’s for the Long island Class III champions.

SAL POSILLICO

Farmingdale, senior

He was an integral part of a Farmingdale offense that rolled to the Long Island Class I title. He averaged an amazing 9.9 yards per carry and totaled 735 yards on 77 rushes with six scores.

JAMEER REEDER

Holy Trinity, senior

You want a workhorse on offense? Reeder is your man. The 5-10, 185-pounder rushed 122 times for 772 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also takes care of the ball – he had no fumbles.

WILL TOLLIVER

Carey, senior

He rushed for more than 1,130 yards and scored 13 TDs as a junior in Nassau Conference II. He moves up in class and the 5-9, 170-pound back will continue to run all over defenses for the Seahawks.

TYLER VILLALTA

Massapequa, senior

Just give him the ball. He had 1,066 all-purpose yards and 16 TDs as a junior, and the 5-11, 170-pounder will do more of the same in 2023. He knows how to find the end zone.

