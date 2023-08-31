Nassau Conference II football games to watch

MUST-SEE GAMES

Sept. 23, Manhasset at Elmont, 2 p.m.: Manhasset comes into Conference II as the fifth seed and this matchup against No. 4 Elmont could have big implications on hosting a first-round playoff game.

Sept. 30, Carey at Garden City, 2 p.m.: Carey heads back up to Nassau II with some big goals as the second seed. Garden City has won 30 consecutive games and is looking for an eighth straight county title.

Oct. 28, Garden City at Mepham, 2 p.m.: A rematch of the conference final, which Garden City won, 38-7. Mepham has made great strides over the past two seasons. Could this be the year they make it over the hump?

WHERE ARE THEY NOW?

Greg Senat was a basketball player for Elmont and played tight end on the JV football team. He attended Wagner College for four years where he continued to play basketball and played football for his final two years. He was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round in 2018. He most recently appeared on the Jets preseason roster before being cut on August 28.

GOOD VENUE

It would be hard to find a better backdrop in Nassau County for a football game than at Long Beach. The Marines play at Long Beach Middle School with a picturesque view of the ocean just beyond the field.

GREAT MUSIC AND ENTERTAINMENT

At MacArthur, you may have the pleasure of seeing the traditional cheer team, which earned a state championship in 2022. The JV and game day squads could also make appearances, each of which competed in the National High School Cheerleading Championship in 2023.

WHAT A CHARACTER

Calhoun and its crowd have gotten an extra boost from Charlie the Colt as the team made the made playoffs for the first time since 2018. With Charlie horsing around on the field, a Calhoun game becomes an even better experience.

COACHING SPOTLIGHT

Mike Stanley led the Seahawks to back-to-back Long Island Class II championships in 2013 and 2014. He graduated from Baldwin in 1995, where he wrestled and played football. He was a wide receiver at Stony Brook University.