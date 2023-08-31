Nassau Conference II team-by-team football preview 2023

1. GARDEN CITY (12-0)

Coach: Dave Ettinger, ninth year

Five key players: Aidan Considine, RB/DB, Sr.; Matt Liberopoulos, DB/QB, Sr.; Owen Holtzman, OL/DL, Sr.; Matt Kephart, LB/RB, Sr.; Jack O’Neill, OL/DL, Sr.

The Trojans: Garden City has won 30 straight games while finishing the past two seasons undefeated. The Trojans beat Bellport, 28-0, in the Long Island Championship last season to claim its 10th LIC crown.





2. CAREY (6-4)

Coach: Mike Stanley, 17th year

Five key players: Will Tolliver, RB/FS, Sr.; TJ Wakely, WR/FS, Sr.; Ben Rose, RB/LB, Sr.; Sal DiMarco, OL/TE/LB, Sr.;

The Seahawks: They make the move up from Nassau III after a semifinal playoff appearance last season. They have a host of athletic players on both sides of the ball, highlighted by Tolliver and Wakely.

3. MEPHAM (9-2)

Coach: Matthew Moody, second year

Five key players: Steven Mulqueen, WR/DB, Sr; Jake Lechleitner, WR/DL, Sr.; Brendan Toomey, OL/DL, Sr.; Kevin White, QB/DB, Sr.; Daniel Molloy, WR/DB, Sr.

The Pirates: Moody helped guide the Pirates to a county championship appearance in his first year at the helm. Mulqueen caught five touchdown passes a season ago and will be a key component to Mepham’s success on offense.





4. ELMONT (5-4)

Coach: Tommy Innes, first year

Five key players: Isaiah Davis, RB/DB, Sr.; Osagie Ekhator, TE/DL, Sr.; Vincent Laffey, WR/S, Sr.; Nicholi Noble, RB/LB, Sr.; Samuel Simon, OL/DL, Sr.

The Spartans: Innes and new quarterback Aiden Barnes move up from the junior varsity and look to help the Spartans get back into the playoffs. The team will rely on its edge speed and ability to throw the ball downfield to compete in a new conference.

5. MANHASSET (5-4)

Coach: Jay Iaquinta, sixth year

Five key players: Jack Mulholland, FB/LB, Sr.; Atif Heathington, RB/DB, Jr.; Cole Purcell, WR/LB, Sr.; Aiden Hannesson, WR/DE, Sr.; Brian Fleck, DB/WR, Sr.

Manhasset: They return nine starters on offense and will deploy the triple option. Mulholland will anchor the defense after leading Manhasset in tackles the past two seasons.

6. NEW HYDE PARK (5-4)

Coach: Colin Maier, eighth year

Five key players: Aidan Garvey, RB/QB, Sr.; Anthony Lasala, WR/LB, Sr.; Eric Shi, OL/DL, Sr.; Koray Kilinc, OL/DL, Sr.; Nick Garofalo, RB/DB, Jr.

The Gladiators: They will look to make it back to the playoffs, led by Garvey, who rushed for 950 yards last season. Lasala, at 6-4, is an intriguing target in the passing game.

7. MACARTHUR (3-6)

Coach: Bobby Fehrenbach, 25th year

Five key players: Ralph Boccio, TE/LB, Sr.; Frank hespe, WR/DB, Sr.; Tom Bennett, RB/DL, Jr.; Jack Orlando, OL/DL, Jr.; Keidyn Cheng, RB/LB, Jr.

The Generals: Fehrenbach will field a relatively inexperienced team, as they return just 15 players from a season ago. They will feature a balanced running attack led by Bennett.

8. LONG BEACH (7-3)

Coach: Scott Martin, 15th year

Five key players: Luke Hartman, WR/DB, Sr.; CJ Merchant, RB/LB, Sr.; Shaquile Johnson, WR/DB, Sr.; John Sofield, OL/DL, Sr.; Nico Kanganis, OL/CL, Sr.

The Marines: They reached the semifinals and are coming off their best season under coach Martin. Hartman set the Long Beach record for receptions (38) and interceptions (seven) last season.

9. CALHOUN (4-5)

Coach: Nick Rawls, second year

Five key players: Joey Goodman, QB/DB, Sr.; Dylan Grech, OL/DL, Sr.; Tanner Kranmas, OL/DL, Sr.; Josh Edourard, WR/DB, Sr.; Brandon Sherman, RB/LB, Sr.

The Colts: They made their first playoff appearance since 2018 a season ago. Goodman had 10 total touchdowns last season and will be protected by an offensive line that returns four starters.

10. SEWANHAKA (3-5)

Coach: George Kasimatis, ­­­­14th year

Five key players: Hezekiah Faison, WR/DB, Soph.; Braylon Metellus, WR/DB, Jr.; Anthony Caliendo, QB, Jr.; Joe Gallardo, WR/DB, Jr.; Kevin Dopwell, OL/DL, Jr.

Sewanhaka: They will be a junior heavy team this season, but Faison will be pivotal on the offensive side of the ball. Caliendo will take over at quarterback.

11. HERRICKS (1-7)

Coach: Tom Graef, third year

Five key players: Aziz Kamran, WR/DB, Jr.; Aaron Oommen, RB/DB, Jr.; Brian Keating, OL/DL, Sr.; Hugh Santosus, OL/DL, Jr.; Connor Griffith, WR/DB, Sr.

The Highlanders: Kamran (12 receptions for 146 yards last season) and Aaron Oommen (259 rushing yards and one touchdown last season) will be keys on offense. Griffith will provide leadership to a fast but young defensive group.

12. ROSLYN/FRIENDS ACADEMY (0-8)

Coach: Kevin McKeown, sixth year

Five key players: Charlie Heller, OL/DL, Sr.; Stephen Tsiolis, OL/DL, Sr.; Justin Vishnick, WR/DB, Sr.; Ethan Yedvab, WR/DB, Jr.; Daniel Reiferson, RB/LB, Sr.

Roslyn/Friends Academy: The team hopes better depth and versatility at the skill positions and more experience for players such as Heller and Tsiolis will make a difference in turning some of last year’s close losses into wins.

13. JERICHO (2-6)

Coach: Brendan Lahti, seventh year

Five key players: Jack Person, QB/LB, Sr.; Dhruv Modi, TE/OLB, Sr.; Leon He, RB/S, Sr.; Isaac Raphel, WR/S, Sr.; Jordan Perlman, K/P, Sr.

The Jayhawks: After combining with Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK for the past four seasons, Jericho will field a varsity program this season.



