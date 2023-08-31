Nassau Conference III team-by-team football preview 2023

1. PLAINEDGE (11-1)

Coach: Rob Shaver, 27th year

Five key players: Jake Anglim, RB/LB, Sr.; Vincent Petzold, OL/DL, Sr.; Vincent Cito, OL/DL, Sr.; Jack Cavaliere, WR/DB, Sr.; Domenico Moscato, QB/DB, Sr.

The Red Devils: The defending Nassau III champions are 54-4 over the last five years. They’ll rely on Petzold to anchor a strong defense, and protect Moscato.

2. SOUTH SIDE (5-5)

Coach: Phil Onesto, 13th year

Five key players: Michael Melkonian, WR/DB, Sr.; Jack Lozito, RB/DB, Sr.; Bobby Galindo, OL/DL, Sr.; Owen West, QB, Sr.; James Beatty, OL/DL, Sr.

The Cyclones: Nine three-year starters return this season, including offensive linemen Galindo, Beatty and Billy Gryboski. Returning Pizzarelli Award finalist Melkonian had nine touchdown receptions last season and will be a top target for West, who completed 84 passes for 1,285 yards and 12 touchdowns a year ago.

3. WANTAGH (9-2)

Coach: Keith Sachs, 31st year

Five key players: Jake Martini, RB/CB, Sr.; A.J. Bardi, WR/LB, Sr.; T.J. Carlo, WR/OLB, Sr.; Tom Conway, TE/LB, Sr.; Paul Fontana, OL/DL, Sr.

Wantagh: Wantagh has reached the Nassau semifinals 24 of the last 26 years and looks to go further this season behind three-year starting running back Martini. Joseph Merro earned the starting quarterback role and has multiple passing options inBardi, Carlo and Tom Conway, who scored five touchdowns a year ago.

4. BETHPAGE (7-3)

Coach: Peter Zito, second year

Five key players: John Pelcher, RB/DB, Sr.; Robert Ackerly, OL/DL, Sr.; Mike Lazardis, OL/DL, Sr.; Bryce Wylie, RB/DB, Sr.; Jake Geller, TE/LB, Sr.

The Golden Eagles: Pelcher and Ackerly are two of a few returning starters this season. Bethpage beat Floral Park in the quarterfinals last fall before losing to Wantagh in the semifinals.

5. FLORAL PARK (3-6)

Coach: Ron Pickett, seventh year

Five key players: Ryan Connolly, QB, Sr.; Joshua Lewis, WR/DB, Sr.; Chase McLoughlin, RB/DB, Sr.; Kevin Hehir, WR/DB, Sr.; JC Henriquez, OL/DL, Sr.

The Knights: The Knights reached the Nassau quarterfinals with a young team last season and look to go farther this season after graduating only eight seniors. A stable of four running backs will complement the passing game ofConnolly, who threw for 1,294 yards and 11 touchdowns last season.

6. LYNBROOK (5-4)

Coach: David Yaker, second year

Five key players: Ramon Calderon, WR/DB, Sr.; Craig Leszcak, LB/RB, Sr.; John Difiore, OL/DL, Sr.; Michael Hendrickson, CB/RB/P, Sr.; Amah Agwu, WR, Sr.

The Owls: The Owls reached the postseason for the first time in three years last season. This fall’s 4-3 defense will look different, with varsity newcomers Bennett Votano, Jake Brenneis and Dominic Fasano joining the mix.

7. ROOSEVELT (3-5)

Coach: Joe Vito, 29th year

Five key players: Arnez Garrell, QB/DB, Sr.; Jahrece Matthews, OL/DL, Jr.; Christian Robinson, OL/DL, Sr.; Jeremiah Spears, OL/DL, Jr.; Luciano Norman, TE/LB, Soph.

The Rough Riders: Roosevelt’s strength lies in the trenches. Matthews, Robinson, Spears and newcomer Anthony Goris will protect Garrell and set the tone for the Rough Riders’ 4-4 defense.

8. HEWLETT (2-6)

Coach: John Palladino, seventh year

Five key players: Luke Rochler, RB/LB, Sr.; C.J. Maiorano, OL/LB, Jr.; Gianni Griffith, OL/DL, Jr.; Gabe Montoya, OL/DL, Sr.; Spencer Smith, TE/LB, Sr.

The Bulldogs: The Bulldogs will field a new starting running back (Rochler), a new quarterback (DeCicco), and secondary. They’re looking to finish higher than then their preseason seed after winning their final two games last season.

9. GLEN COVE (1-7)

Coach: Steve Tripp, fifth year

Five key players: Christian Reyes-Vallecillo, OT, Sr.; Matteo Cameron, C, Sr.; Jadyn Johnson, QB, Jr.; Anthony Lambert-Watkins, LB, Sr.; Jaden Aguilar, OT, Sr.

The Big Red: The entire offensive line returns this fall to protect Johnson, who compiled over 950 yards and nine total touchdowns last season.

10. MINEOLA (7-2)

Coach: Tim Wienclaw, third year

Five key players: Jack McCormack, QB/WR/DB, Sr.; Stephen Franz, WR/DB, Sr.; Besian Husiq, OL/DL, Jr.; Danny Lobo, WR/DB/K, Sr.; Rusty Carr RB/LB, Sr.

The Mustangs: The Mustangs won six straight games last season. They’ll look to replace Luke Santaniello and Francisco Benitez on the defensive side of the ball in their 4-2-5.

11. CLARKE (3-5)

Coach: Kevin O’Hagan, third year

Five key players: Giancarlo Rengifo, QB/DB, Sr.; Anthony Velez, OL/DL, Sr.; Dominic Canonico, TE/LB, Sr.; Joseph Kern, WR/RB/LB, Sr.; Nick Scully, WR/DB, Jr.

The Rams: The Rams lost two one-score games last season and fell to Nassau Conference IV champion North Shore in the semifinals. Velez is a returning three-year starter.

12. VALLEY STREAM NORTH (2-6)

Coach: Mike Paolillo, fourth year

Five key players: Nick Naumov, QB/DB, Sr.; Terry Medor, RB/WR/DB, Sr.; Imran Paul, RB/JB, Jr.; Nate Smith, OL/DL, Jr.; Antonio Casoria, RB/LB, Jr.

The Spartans: This young Spartans team looks to bounce back with a revamped 4-2-5 defensive scheme and the addition of Smith and Casoria. Naumov compiled 1,261 yards and 12 total touchdowns last fall.

13. BELLMORE JFK (2-6)

Coach: Johnny McGuire, sixth year

Five key players: Ray Torchia, ATH, Sr.; Brandon Goldstein, OL/DL, Sr.; Devin Pryor, RB, Sr.; Ian Estimable, OL/LB, Sr.; Charlie Gampero, RB, Sr.

The Cougars: The Cougars averaged 20 points per game last season in their first year running the flex-bone offense. They’ll look to build on that momentum behind Goldstein and Torchia, who amassed 1,039 all-purpose yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions last fall.

14. DIVISION (1-7)

Coach: Vincent Inciarrano, first year

Five key players: Cody Brush, QB, Sr.; Jason Dooley, RB/OLB, Jr.; Louis Mejias, WR/DB, Jr.; Anthony Stanco, RB/LB, Jr.; Joseph Macaluso, WR/DB, Sr.

The Blue Dragons: Brush has been in the Blue Dragons' system for three years and scored five touchdowns last fall. He’ll turn to a handful of young skill players to put up numbers in a spread offense this season.