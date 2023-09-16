Nassau Conference I football roundup

Kevin Canto rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown and Matt Rodriguez rushed for 66 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries to lead East Meadow to a 21-19 win over Port Washington in Nassau I on Thursday. Canto also went 3-for-3 on PATs. Tyreke Cornett recovered a fumble and James Galiano caused a fumble for East Meadow (2-0).

Harrison Behan rushed for 50 yards and a touchdown and Anthony Iuorio caught four passes for 72 yards and a touchdown for Port Washington (0-2).

Uniondale 32, Hicksville 7: Xavier Whyte had five receptions for 103 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown, and added a 55-yard punt return for a touchdown to give Uniondale a 26-0 lead in the second quarter on Thursday. Jonel Lattore completed 8 of 10 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown. Shawan Bradshaw had three rushing touchdowns and Jahiem Foote and Luis Lizama each had seven solo tackles for Uniondale (1-1). Hicksville is 0-2.

Freeport 36, Valley Stream Central 0: D’Angelo Gordon rushed for 89 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries to lead Freeport (1-1) on Thursday. Kelvin Abreu rushed for 34 yards on eight carries, including an 11-yard touchdown, and passed for two successful two-point conversions. He found Jayden Gordon and Anthony Velasquez on two-point conversions. Velasquez added an 8-yard touchdown run. Valley Stream Central is 0-2.

Massapequa 48, Baldwin 0: Tyler Villalta rushed for 179 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries and had two interceptions to lead Massapequa (2-0) on Thursday. Mike DeLuca and Jake Balzano each rushed for 60 yards and a touchdown as Massapequa rushed for 330 yards as a team. Baldwin is 0-2.

Oceanside 28, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK 7: Isaiah Spivey rushed 10 times for 59 yards and a touchdown for Oceanside (2-0) on Thursday. Spivey also had three catches for 57 yards. Jake Kenney had three carries for 31 yards and a touchdown and added five tackles and a sack on defense. Jacob Stern had seven carries for 79 yards and a touchdown and Dylan Bender had five catches for 32 yards. Shane Harmon completed 16-for-23 for 170 yards and a touchdown and Charlie Levine had two carries for 44 yards and a touchdown. Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK is 0-2.