Oberg tackles Empire before Vegas trip

Andrew Oberg has the perfect Las Vegas temperament -- a little less conversation and a little more action.

The 6-7, 260-pound left tackle from Islip is headed to the desert to play his college ball, at UNLV. He is one of only two players on Long Island's Empire Challenge team who will be on a Division I-A football roster next season (Syracuse-bound Ryan Sloan of Bellport is the other). Oberg is expected to be a redshirt freshman.

Hailing from a small school, Oberg sometimes flies under the radar. Though the modest mammoth won't say it, he's looking to open some eyes in Tuesday's game.

"I'm a humble guy, I don't really like to brag about stuff," Oberg said. "I don't really care about [the accolades]. I'm just honored to play in the game."

Oberg racked up 60 tackles, five sacks and four forced fumbles this past season for the 9-2 Buccaneers, and he's also a double-double machine on the basketball court.

His connection to UNLV isn't as random as it may seem. His sister, Shannon, played basketball for the Rebels and sent football coach Bobby Hauck a letter and highlight video of her younger brother.

Apparently, Hauck liked what he saw, because just days later, he came to Long Island. By national signing day in February, Oberg's decision was made.

"It's pretty crazy," Oberg said of going to a school so far away. "I had a great time, and the campus is great. And hey, it's Vegas."

While it may seem odd to eschew local universities, Andrew is just the next in a long line of Obergs who spread his or her athletic wings. Shannon and Andrew's grandfather, Jerry, played basketball and baseball at Notre Dame; their mother, Kathy, played basketball at Alabama; their father, Ted, is the girls basketball coach at St. John the Baptist; and sister Kaitlin has played hoops at Baylor and Furman.

Said Andrew: "It's a big difference from here, and that's why I wanted to go. It's not just the same thing."