Rigo's two TDs help East Islip crush West Islip, 21-0

There's no dismissing or downplaying when East Islip plays West Islip - no, "this is just any other game" - because, according to the coaches, the players, and the words on the giant inflatable football in the end zone, this is none other than one of the nation's greatest high school rivalries.

And in case that wasn't enough of a tell, the fire in Tyler Rigo - the one on display when he streaked into the end zone on a 55-yard interception return to give the Redmen the 21-0 lead in the third quarter - would leave no doubt.

Rigo rushed for 90 yards on 17 carries with two TDs as East Islip (7-1) defeated its old geographical foe, 21-0, in Division II. And, if the hundreds of spectators didn't get their fill of old-school school pride, the victory solidifies East Islip's No. 1 seed in playoffs, as well as their opponent in the first round: none other than No. 8 West Islip.

"I think someone's looking out for me," East Islip coach Sal Ciampi Jr. said. "If I lost this game in a year where I went 11-1 and won the championship, I'd be upset about losing this game more than happy about winning the championship."

East Islip was able to control possession early and capitalized on costly Lions errors, including three interceptions, two in the third quarter.

Down 7-0 on Rigo's 21-yard first-quarter touchdown run, the Lions threatened with second-and-8 on the East Islip 17 one play into the second quarter. Flushed out of the pocket, Anthony Santos broke one tackle before a last-ditch throw into the end zone ended in the hands of the Redmen's Pete Hanabergh at cornerback.

The pick kicked off a 16-play, 11:04 drive, which was capped by Hanabergh's 14-yard TD run up the right side. East Islip had possession for 21:17 in the first half, and limited West Islip to two first downs.

"We needed to keep the ball out of their hands," Rigo said. "It's West Islip. They're going to come after you every game."

In the opening seconds of the third quarter, West Islip (4-4) almost did just that. Led by Santos and running back Andrew Federico, the Lions marched back from their own 20 to the Redmen 46, but two interceptions - Rigo's and Kyle Moller's in the second play of the next drive - ended any rally.

Things won't get easier for West Islip. East Islip returned DT Mike White (out for seven weeks with a broken right foot), who made an immediate impact with 10 tackles and a sack.

"We gave them three turnovers," West Islip coach Steve Mileti said. "They're in first place for a reason. They didn't make any mistakes and it's going to take an extra effort for us to beat a team like that . . . But we did see some good things. We just have to execute."

As sweet as the victory is for East Islip, the rivalry will kick up yet another notch next week. "I would have preferred to play eight quarters," Ciampi said. "Any of the eight teams are capable of getting into the LICs. We would never take anyone lightly, let alone them."