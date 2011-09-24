Sachem North's throwback jersey boys

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of Sachem football, the Sachem North team wore 1961-style throwback uniforms in Friday night's home game against West Islip.

The Flaming Arrows, housed in the original Sachem High School building, wore solid black pants with gold jerseys that sported black and white stripes high on the shoulder. "That was the LSU or UCLA style then," North coach Dave Falco said. "We wanted to celebrate 50 years of Sachem football in some way so we went back to the original uniforms. The kids love it."

But, Falco said with a laugh, " Fred Fusaro hated them. So when he took over in 1971, he got rid of those jerseys." Fusaro introduced the style still worn today by Sachem North for home games -- white pants, black jerseys with gold and white stripes in the biceps area. "That's Ohio State style," Falco the fashionista pointed out.

Falco said he didn't want to stay traditional in his home opener last week and also for an upcoming game that will commemorate the 25-year anniversary of the 1986 Rutgers Trophy-winning team. So he elected Friday night's Homecoming game to unveil the old-new wrinkle. "We'll use these in the future like the Notre Dame green jerseys. Just break them out every once in a while," Falco said.