Suffolk Division I team-by-team football preview 2023

1. FLOYD (9-1)

Coach: Paul Longo, 29th year

Five key players: Caden Lesiewicz, RB/S/K, Sr.; Wally Crane, LB/TE, Sr.; Javon Delaney, LB/TE, Sr.; Aaron Fisher, OT/DT, Jr.; Derek Amato, OT/DT, Jr..

The Colonials: Floyd had played in six straight division finals before being upset in the semifinals by Ward Melville last season. The defense will again be dominant. Senior Jaden Montalvo will bolster the running game. Junior Geo Alvarez (WR/S) is a two-way standout player.

2. SACHEM NORTH (7-3)

Coach: Dave Caputo, sixth year

Five key players: Anthony DiMenna, OT/DT, Sr.; Shane Reilly, WR/DB, Sr.; Anthony Vino, QB, Sr.; Lucas Singleton, RB/LB, Jr.; Anfrew Eaton, WR/DB, Sr.

Sachem North: They return five starters to the offensive line and have a deep and talented group of skill players. The defense is led by three-year senior starting linebacker Chris Lombardo.

3. WARD MELVILLE (8-4)

Coach: Chris Boltrek, 10th year

Five key players: Brody Morgan, WR/DB,Sr.; Brennan Kurtz, OT/DT, Jr.; Griffin Kramer, RB/LB, Sr.; Mike Riccardi, LB, Sr.; Norman Bergamaschi, OL/DL, Sr.

The Patriots: They won their first Suffolk title in 35 years last season and expect to compete for it again this season. With 11 returning starters including Morgan, and newcomers Ethan Burgos (quarterback), Jackson Weber (wide receiver) and Sebastian Jolley (wide receiver), all seniors, the passing game will be exciting.

4. LONGWOOD (8-3)

Coach: Sean Kluber, second year

Five key players: Calieb Corbett, QB/OLB, Sr.; Clint Chichester, OL/DT, Jr.; Namid Nwanyanwu, RB/DB,Sr.; Prince Mack, RB/OLB, So.; Daniel Blank, K/P, Jr.

The Lions: Longwood is young and inexperienced but talented. More than half of the starters will be underclassmen. Corbett, Nwanyanwu, Mack, and senior Vinny Rosario (fullback) lead a deep and talented backfield. Junior Ryan Morrisey played the line last year but will be a quarterback this season.

5. LINDENHURST (7-3)

Coach: Nick Lombardo, 14th year

Five key players: Nick Rose, RB/LB, Sr.; Christian Capogna, QB, Sr.; Matt Durnin, WR/LB, Sr.; Mike Seeger, OL/DL, Sr.; Ian Web, Ol/DL, Sr.

The Bulldogs: Lindenhurst returns most of its starters on both the offensive and defensive lines. Juniors Tarrin Mussillo and Chase Frole and sophomore Mason Fusco add size and strength to the lines. Lindenhurst moves back to Division I this season after playing in Division II in four of the last five years.

6. WHITMAN (5-4)

Coach: Robin Rosa, 14th year

Five key players: Xavier Ali, OL/DL, Jr.; Jayden Taylor, QB, Sr.; J.D. Harrison, WR/DB, Sr. Luis Navarro, OL/DL, Sr.; Jason Burke, WR/DB, Sr.

The Wildcats: Whitman has qualified for the playoffs for three consecutive seasons for the first time in history. Sophomore Aiden Jorgenson (tight end/linebacker) and junior Jack David (wide receiver/defensive back) give Whitmann a strong receiving corps. Ali is a three-year starter who anchors the lines on both sides of the ball.

7. CONNETQUOT (5-4)

Coach: Mike Konsevitch Jr., third year

Five key players: Nick Pepitone, QB/FS, Sr.; Dennis Milano, WR/DB, Sr.; Joseph Maniaci, OL/DL, Sr.; Lucas Weaver, LB, Jr.;Aydan Deliso, WR/DE, Sr.

Connetquot: Connetquot returns to Division I after playing the last four seasons in Division II. Connetquot has seven returning on defense. Seniors Jayden Medina (running back/defensive back) and Victor Truglio (linebacker) each had more than 50 tackles last year. Senior Tommy Sollazzo, a center, anchors the offensive line.

8. COMMACK (4-5)

Coach: Joe Reggio, 10th year

Five key players: Jeremy Weiss, QB, Sr.; Matt Rosenoff, TE/LB, Sr.; Ryan Wald, K/P, Sr.; Jackson Pellegrino, RB/DE, Sr.; Andrew Riggs, WR/DB, Jr.

The Cougars: Commack graduated 25 seniors but have enough talent to make a deep playoff run. Weiss won the National Football Foundation Quarterback Challenge in the spring. He has talented receivers including senior James Roselli. Seniors Rowan DePrizio and Matt Brady will be keys on the lines

9. SACHEM EAST (4-5)

Coach: Ray Pickersgill, second year

Five key players: A.J. Vurchio, QB, Jr.; Mike Reilly, WR/S, Sr.; Nick DiSipio, FB/DE/ Sr.; Justin Westerlind, RB/S, Sr.; Jamie Cipizzi, WR/OLB, Sr.

Sachem East: Sachem East is young and experienced and expects some growing pains. Juniors Gianni Spinelli and Joe Christie will get time in the backfield. Sophomores Ryan Lane and Jack Martinez will start on the offensive line. A playoff berth is possible and expected.

10. BRENTWOOD (1-7)

Coach: Rich DeJesus, seventh year

Five key players: Chris Ayala, RB/LB, Sr.; NeSean Hunt, DE/TE, Sr.; Raymond Penalvert OL/DL, Sr.; Josh Almanderez, WR/S, Jr.; Ernesto Jurado, OL/DL, Sr.

Brentwood: Brentwood is led by a strong corps of linebackers including senior Carlos Garcia. Junior Jayden Ramnarace takes over at quarterback. He will throw to junior Keenan Walls Jr., and senior Rameen Keaton.

11. CENTRAL ISLIP (1-7)

Coach: Eric Unverzagt, second year

Five key players: Ramon Ferreira, RB/SS, Sr.; Robbin Voley, FB/LB, Sr.; Raymond Jones, WR/DB, Sr.; Ethan Suchit, QB/CB, Sr.; Amonte Tucker, RB/DE, Sr.

The Musketeers: Central Islip was hampered by injuries a year ago. They expect to make a playoff run if they stay healthy. The Musketeers have a strong backfield, including junior Steven Frias and sophomore Jimmy Gaston Jr.

12. PATCHOGUE-MEDFORD (4-5)

Coach: Thomas Piccirillo, first year

Five key players: Hamza Ibn, OL/DL, Sr.; Chris Marquez, OL/DL, Sr.; Ryan Seevers, OL/DL, Sr.; Massiah Walker, WR/DB, Jr.; Kameron Sylvestre, WR/DB, Sr.

The Raiders: They have a new coach and some new looks. The lines will be the strength of this team, including junior Dom Pertillar, and sophomores Hazard Perry and Javen Eason. Freshman Brett Rupolo will be the starting quarterback.

13. RIVERHEAD (3-5)

Coach: Ed Grassman, second year

Five key players: Aidan Daniels, RB/LB, Sr.; Karter Doyle, OL/DL, Jr.; Connor Golz, OL/DL, Sr.; Daniel Healy, WR/CB, Sr.; Andy Mardice, OL/DL, Sr.;

The Blue Waves: They will have sophomore Maurice Scott as the starter at quarterback. Senior Mason McLean (wide receiver) and sophomore Madison Murrell (running back/defensive back) will be counted on for offense.

14. BAY SHORE (1-7)

Coach: Andrew Nevitt, first year

Five key players: Assanti Hall, RB/DB, Sr.; Jordan Tyler, TE/LB, Sr.; Jayden Jean, RB/WR/LB, Jr.; James Sobotka, WR/DB, Jr.; Vincent Geritano, OL/DL, Sr.

The Marauders: Bay Shore has a new coach and a new attitude. They look to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Senior Kyle Williams-Owen is a returning two-way starter on the lines. Junior Eriq Graham (wide receiver/defensive back) and sophomore Xavier Hector (quarterback/defensive back) will have an impact on both sides of the ball.