Suffolk Division I football games to watch in 2023

MUST-SEE GAMES

Sept. 13, Ward Melville at Floyd, 4 p.m.: Since 1996, Floyd is 19-2 against Ward Melville. One of the two Patriots wins was in last year’s Division I semifinals over previously unbeaten Floyd.

Sept. 29, Ward Melville at Sachem North, 6 p.m.: This game pits the preseason No. 3 seed at the No. 2. seed. Ward Melville has won the last three meetings.

Oct. 6, Floyd at Longwood, 6 p.m.: Dubbed the Parkway Bowl because six miles of the William Floyd Parkway separates the two schools, Floyd leads the all-time series, 39-18-2.

Oct. 14, Sachem North at Floyd, 12 p.m.: These are the preseason top two seeds in the division. Floyd has won the last six meetings.

WHERE ARE THEY NOW?

Isaiah White played at Longwood from 2012-14. He won Newsday’s Hansen Award as the most outstanding player in Suffolk in 2014. That season White rushed for 1,949 yards and scored 28 touchdowns. As a linebacker he had 66 tackles, four interceptions, and two sacks. White played college football at Stony Brook. White is now a teacher assistant at Longwood Middle School and is in his third year as the junior varsity coach at Shoreham-Wading River.

GOOD VENUE

Mike McKillop Field at Riverhead has been the home of the Blue Waves for over 120 years. The venue was once the grounds where the Suffolk County Fair was held. A horse track used to surround the playing field. . Baseball legends Babe Ruth (1923) and Satchel Paige (1950) played exhibition baseball games there.

THAT’S ENTERTAINMENT

The Commack High School Marching Band and Cougarette Kickline have been performing for more than a half-century. They delight the crowds at the home football game, festivals, and parades.

WHAT A CHARACTER

Lindenhurst has a bulldog as its mascot. He walks the sidelines and exhorts the home crowd to cheer loudly for their Dawgs. The bulldog’s enthusiasm and demeanor revs up the home stands at Lindy’s games.

COACHING SPOTLIGHT

Robin Rosa has coached football for 36 seasons, the last 14 at Whitman. He led the 2021 team to the school’s first county title since 1984. A 1978 graduate of Centereach, he was an All-Suffolk selection as a HB.