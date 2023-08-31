Suffolk Division IV football games to watch in 2023

MUST-SEE GAMES

Sept. 8, Islip at Babylon, 6 p.m.: Babylon, a traditional powerhouse, has struggled the past few years, while Islip wants to show it's a team to be reckoned in its new division. This game sets the tone for their seasons.

Sept. 29, Glenn at Bayport-Blue Point, 6:30 p.m.: The Phantoms defeated the Knights, 35-6, in the Suffolk Division IV championship to earn its third county title in school history. Bayport-Blue Point’s Danny Aiello and Glenn’s KaRahn King return for their senior and junior seasons, respectively.

Oct. 14, Miller Place at Bayport-Blue Point, 1 p.m.: The rematch of last year’s semifinals could be the difference in playoff seeding this year.

Oct. 27, Shoreham-Wading River at Miller Place, 6 p.m.: They split their season series with Miller Place taking the second, 35-28. Shoreham-Wading River won the first game 23-20.

GOOD VENUE

The climb to get to Port Jefferson’s field is well worth the effort. Surrounded by trees, the Royals play on top of a hill in a pretty scene.

GREAT ENTERTAINMENT

Don’t leave your seats during halftime at Miller Place, you’ll want to see their talented cheerleading squad.

WHAT A CHARACTER

Be on alert for Babylon’s Panther on the team’s sideline during games. The cat is black to match the team’s uniforms.

WHERE ARE THEY NOW?

Randall Exantus of Glenn helped lead the Knights to a berth in the Suffolk IV championship game in 2007. He went on to play football at Albany, becoming a captain in his senior season. He was the safeties and cornerbacks coach at Central Connecticut State University and now coaches youth football at Trail’s End Camp.

COACHING SPOTLIGHT

Dave Shanahan has found joy in making a difference in his players’ lives. It’s beyond football as he strives for the kids to push themselves and build character. He’s entering his 29th year coaching at Glenn, holding a 169-91-2 record and Long Island championships in 2010 and 2011.