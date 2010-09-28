Fuchs, Ulrich lead Bay Shore girls over N. Babylon

Sarah Fuchs had her second hat trick in three games and Jacqueline Ulrich scored the first two varsity goals of her career for Bay Shore in a 7-1 field hockey win over North Babylon in Division II.

Fuchs had two assists while Samantha Flood scored her first varsity goal. North Babylon's Brittany Hicks, in her first game as goalkeeper, had 15 saves. Sachem North 1, Half Hollow Hills 0: Victoria Schmidt scored the game's only goal off a pass from Samantha Brenkert with 13:16 remaining in the first half to lead Sachem North in League I.BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Shoreham-Wading River 15, East Hampton 50:Sean Lee took first as SWR (2-0, League VI) swept the top seven places for its 55th straight league win. Tyler Keys, Kevin Sanders, Evan Purdy and Max Rozulmeno finished behind Lee. Connetquot 18, Lindenhurst 39:Zack Krause came in first in 16:24 and Tyler Murtha finished second in 16:32 to lead Connetquot in League II.GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Bay Shore 25, Connetquot 30: Lindsay Arcuri ran the three-mile course at Sunken Meadow in 20:04 for Bay Shore in League III.Sachem North 21, Commack 39:Keira Wood took first in 20:50 and Kelly Lavin finished second in 21:23 to lead host Sachem North in League II.BOYS GOLF

West Islip 9, Copiague 0:James Sullivan shot a 1-under 34 on the front nine at Southward Ho Country Club to lead West Islip in League IV. Bayport-Blue Point 8.5, Bellport 1.5:Michael Giannico shot an even-par 35 on the front nine at Bellport Country Club to lead Bayport-Blue Point in League V. Smithtown East 7.5, Commack 1.5: Josh Leddy shot even-par 36 on the front nine at Smithtown Landing Country Club to lead Smithtown East in League III.girls tennis

Brentwood 4, North Babylon 3:Ashley Crespo defeated Victoria Vramstang, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, in the deciding third singles match and Brentwood went on to defeat North Babylon in League IV.