Newsday's Top 100 Long Island girls basketball players for 2023-24

Newsday's annual look at the top Long Island high school girls basketball players across public and private schools, listed in alphabetical order. (All statistics are from last season unless otherwise noted.)

Brianna Amenta Oceanside, 5-4, G, Sr.

The four-year varsity starter is the engine behind Oceanside’s offense, averaging 15.5 points .

Rose Azmoudeh, Half Hollow Hills East, 5-10, G, Sr.

Azmoudeh was excellent in her junior year, averaging 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists. She’s expected to break the 1,000-point threshold this season.

Julia Beccari, Sachem North, 5-8, G, Sr.

Beccari averaged 16.6 points, nine rebounds, 2.4 assists and 4.2 steals. She’s currently sidelined with a knee injury and has no timetable for return.

Alexis Berger, Sachem East, 5-10, G, Sr.

The senior guard can play and defend any position on the floor. Her shooting is her strength, especially from midrange, and she has extended her range to beyond the three-point line.

Alex Brauer, St. John the Baptist, 5-10, F/C, Sr.

She averaged 10 points, 20 rebounds and four blocks. Brauer is one of the most imposing forces in the paint on Long Island.

Alexis Bulson-Cuozzo, Patchogue-Medford, 5-9, G, Sr.

She ran the offense as the point guard, averaging 9.8 points and 3.6 assists.

Laila Carr, St. Mary’s, 5-7, G, Soph.

She averaged 10.6 points for Half Hollow Hills West last season and will play a key role in the St. Mary’s backcourt this season.

Julianna Cerasi, Wantagh, 5-9, F, Jr.

The athletic forward can defend any position. She’s able to run the floor and is an excellent finisher around the basket. She averaged eight points and 10 rebounds.

Shani Clark, Bay Shore, 6-1, G/F, Jr.

Clark averaged 10.6 points for St. Anthony’s last season and now will be the go-to scorer and playmaker for Bay Shore.

Sandra Clarke, Westhampton, 5-5, G, Soph.

A skilled scorer with great vision, Clarke averaged 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Ryan Currier, Kings Park, 6-2, C, Sr.

Currier locked down the paint for Kings Park, averaging nearly a double-double with 10.5 points and 9.9 rebounds to go along with her 110 total blocks.

Cleo Dallaris, Cold Spring Harbor, Sr.

Dellaris averaged 9.1 points, including 15 against East Rockaway in the Nassau Class B semifinals.

Makayla Daube, Mepham, 5-10, F, Jr.

The junior forward averaged 16 points and 16 rebounds. She had 32 points and 28 rebounds in a game against Herricks.

Michelle Diaz, Clarke, 5-8, G, Sr.

Diaz is a tough-minded guard who will continue to be a critical player for Clarke. She averaged 13 points and five rebounds.

Lauren Donaghy, Huntington, 5-10, G, Jr.

Donaghy knocks down the three-ball exceptionally, hitting 27. She averaged 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Meaghan Doherty, Stony Brook School, 5-7, G, Sr.

She averaged 14.1 points and five assists at Kennedy Catholic in Westchester County last season before transferring. She is a dangerous outside shooter who also sees the floor well.

Payton Dulin, Baldwin, 5-9, G, Jr.

Dulin averaged 17 points and four assists and is a returning Newsday All-Long Island selection.

Monique Echols, Baldwin, 5-5, G, Jr.

Echols averaged five points, and her lockdown defense helped Baldwin secure a Long Island Class AA title last season.

Haylee Ellwood, Sacred Heart, 5-7, G, Sr.

She averaged 10 points and five assists as the leader of the Spartans’ offense. Ellwood is committed to play at Daemen.

Clockwise, from top left: Claire Fitzpatrick of St. Mary's, Kyle Finnell of Garden City, Shy Hawkins of Long Island Lutheran, Giselle Harris of Longwood, Kayla Gilmore of Floyd.

Claire Fitzpatrick, St. Mary’s, 6-0, G, Jr.

She averaged 13.5 points for Northport before transferring to St. Mary’s.

Kyle Finnell, Garden City, 6-0, F, Jr.

Finnell is a two-year captain who does all the intangibles on the court and is a team leader. She averaged eight points and eight rebounds.

Kayla Frier, Long Island Lutheran, 5-8, G, Soph.

She can finish at the rim and adds a strong jump shot. The European prospect averaged 18 points and five assists for her Estonia club team last season.

Kayla Gilmore, Floyd, 5-11, G, Sr.

She averaged 21 points, six rebounds, seven steals and four assists Floyd’s first league championship since 1982.

Renelle Grannum, Baldwin, 5-8, G, Sr.

Fully recovered from last season's ACL injury, this guard will be a key player for the defending Long Island Class AA champions.

Leela Guobadia, Farmingdale, 6-1, F, Sr.

The SUNY Oneonta commit led the Dalers with an average of 13 points and 12 rebounds. She scored a season-high 22 points against Port Washington.

Giselle Harris, Longwood, 5-9, G, Jr.

Harris dropped a career-high 35 points in a game last season. She averaged 15 points, five rebounds and four steals.

Shy Hawkins, Long Island Lutheran, 6-2, F, Jr.

The Syracuse commit averaged 7.4 points and 5.3 rebounds as an option for LuHi in transition. Her size and speed make her tough to account for on the offensive and defensive ends. Hawkins scored 10 points in the state Federation final against St. Mary’s.

Emma Heaney, Plainview-Old Bethpage, 6-1, F, Jr.

Heaney averaged 19 points and 12 rebounds and had a handful of triple-double games. She is a natural athlete who can score from anywhere.

Clockwise, from top left: Kayleigh Heckel of Long Island Lutheran, Iris Hoffman of Whitman, Olivia Jones of Long Island Lutheran, Destiny Johnson of Copiague.

Kayleigh Heckel, Long Island Lutheran, 5-9, G, Sr.

She averaged 15.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, six assists and three steals and is considered one the top players in her class. Heckel had 22 points and seven assists when LuHi defeated La Jolla Country Day (CA) in the championship game of the Nike Tournament of Champions in Arizona last season. The Newsday All-Long Island selection is committed to play at USC.

Alana Henry, Amityville, 6-1, G/F, Jr.

Henry was the primary focus of opposing defenses, averaging 13 points, 10 rebounds and three assists as a sophomore.

Charlotte Hines, Elmont, 5-11, F, Jr.

Hines averaged 12 points and 10 rebounds, but suffered an injury and missed the last five games of the season. Now that she’s fully recovered, she will be a critical player for Elmont.

Iris Hoffman, Whitman, 5-5, G, Sr.

Hoffman returns as one of the best players in Suffolk, coming off Suffolk Class AA and Suffolk overall titles. She knocked down 55 three-pointers and averaged 11.7 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Ainsley Hololob, Longwood, 6-2, F, Sr.

Hololob is the anchor for Longwood in the paint. She averaged a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Jada Hood, Brentwood, 5-6, G, Jr.

Hood is entering her fifth varsity season. She averaged 13 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals, and coach Keith Greene believes she’s ready to take another step forward.

Darrian Jackson, Uniondale, 5-6, G/F, Sr.

The five-year varsity guard can score from anywhere. She’s a great shooter from three-point range and uses her athleticism to attack the basket. Jackson averaged 10.2 points per game and was a key player in helping Uniondale get back to the playoffs after three years.

Brynn Johnsen, Bellport, 5-6, G, Sr.

She brings energy on both ends of the floor, disrupting opposing players while averaging 17 points. She scored a career-high 40 points in a game last season.

Destiny Johnson, Copiague, 5-9, F, Sr.

Johnson led Copiague to the Class AA playoffs last season, averaging 14.9 points and eight rebounds.

Olivia Jones, Long Island Lutheran, 6-0, G, Soph.

Jones already holds offers from more than 20 Division I schools as a natural scorer who can shoot and finish at the rim. She’s a top passer also and averaged 17.3 points at Brentwood as an eighth-grader before transferring to LuHi.

Falling just shy of a national championship last season, Long Island Lutheran girls basketball is looking to stay on top after receiving a No. 1 national ranking entering the campaign. NewsdayTV's Jolie Katzen reports. Credit: Barry Sloan

Sara Kealey, MacArthur, 5-6, G, Sr.

Kealey averaged 10 points, including a season-high 21 against Garden City in MacArthur’s first-round playoff victory.

Caitlin Kenney, Mineola, 6-0, G, Sr.

She averaged 15.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists. The Mustangs will look to Kenney’s talent and leadership in hopes of clinching a playoff spot.

Elizabeth Kenney, Mineola, 5-11, G, Sr.

Kenney hit 50 three-pointers and averaged 13.4 points and 2.1 rebounds.

Maya Khan, Commack, 5-10, F, Sr.

Khan uses her athleticism to block shots, rebound and score down low. She also has a nice touch as a shooter.

Annie Kiernan, Sacred Heart, 6-0, F, Sr.

She averaged 17 points and seven rebounds per game, including scoring 32 against St. Dominic. Kiernan is committed to play at Bentley.

Kate Koval, Long Island Lutheran, 6-5, F/C, Sr.

The Newsday Player of the Year averaged 15.3 points, 11 rebounds and 2.3 blocks, including shooting 61% from the field and 70% from the foul line. Koval, ranked fifth in the nation for the Class of 2024 by ESPN, scored 38 points in the semifinals of the GEICO Nationals with her dominant inside presence. She is committed to play at Notre Dame.

Hailey Kulesa, Hauppauge, 6-1, F, Sr.

She’s a force in the paint, averaging a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Caitlin Leary, Carle Place, 5-8, G, Sr.

With an average of 19 points and seven rebounds, Leary is the engine behind Carle Place’s offense. The Mercy commit can score from anywhere.

Coco Lohmiller, Long Island Lutheran, 5-8, G, Fr.

She was a standout at Pierson last year as an eighth-grader. She's a strong shooter and playmaker.

Top row, from left: Sara Kealey of MacArthur, Elizabeth and Caitlin Kenney of Mineola, Annie Kiernan of Sacred Heart. Middle row, from left: Kate Koval of Long Island Lutheran, Caitlin Leary of Carle Place, Mia LoPinto of Manhasset. Bottom row, from left: Jasmine McKay of North Babylon, Alexis MItas of St. Anthony's, Iyana Morel of St. Anthony's.

Mia LoPinto, Manhasset, Sr.

The senior is an elite spot-up shooter whose three-point percentage last season was just shy of 40%. Her great court vision allows her to recognize gaps in the defense and finish at the rim.

Elena Magno, Valley Stream North, 5-7, G, Sr.

Magno averaged 11.5 points, scoring at least 10 points in 11 of 17 games.

Juliana Mahan, Shoreham-Wading River, 6-0, F, Sr.

Mahan is the only returning starter from last year’s county championship team. She averaged eight points and seven rebounds and is expected to have a larger role this season.

Sofia Maldonado, St. Mary’s, 5-8, G, Sr.

She averaged eight points and three assists and will see even more minutes this season for the defending CHSAA Class AA state champions.

Emily Markovina, Farmingdale, 6-0, G/F, Sr.

Markovina is a force on both ends for the Dalers. She averaged 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Brooke Mazzei, Lynbrook, 5-5, G, Jr.

Mazzei is a dynamic player whose explosive speed makes her difficult to guard in both the half court and full court. She’s a tenacious defender and an exceptional rebounder.

Jasmine McKay, North Babylon, 5-6, G, Jr.

McKay was excellent last season, averaging 26 points and five steals. On the other end, she defends the opposing team’s best player.

Ava Meyn, Bayport-Blue Point, 5-10, G/F, Jr.

Meyn has started her junior season off strong with a 19-point performance in the first game.

Alexis Mitas, St. Anthony’s, 5-6, G, Jr.

The knockdown three-point shooter scored 33 points, including hitting eight threes, against Sacred Heart. She is one of the best outside shooters on Long Island.

Iyana Morel, St. Anthony’s, 5-10, G, Sr.

The St. Thomas Aquinas commit has a combination of size and speed to create nightmare problems on both ends of the court. She averaged 7.5 points per game.

Carley Mullins, Islip, 5-11, F, Sr.

Mullins is a tough, athletic forward who can guard any position. She totaled 240 points and grabbed 232 rebounds last season.

Kyla Murphy, South Side, 5-9, G, Sr.

Murphy is a versatile guard who can play all five positions, shoot from three-point range and drive to the basket. She averaged 13 points and nine rebounds.

Clockwise, from left: Ava Orbon of New Hyde Park, Briana Neary of Massapequa, Kathleen O'Mara of Whitman.

Briana Neary, Massapequa, 5-9, G, Sr.

The Newsday All-Long Island second-teamer averaged 17.4 points and six rebounds. She’s committed to play soccer at Siena.

Kate Nelmes, Syosset, 5-9, G, Jr.

Nelmes can finish any type of shot around the rim. She averaged eight points and eight rebounds, and her contribution to Syosset’s pressure defense earned her Conference AA-I defensive player of the year.

Sienna Olivares, Commack, 5-6, G, Sr.

Olivares moved to Commack from Christ the King and will make a big impact in her first season with the Cougars. She plays well on both ends.

Ava Orbon, New Hyde Park, 5-6, G, Jr.

Orbon averaged 11 points and six rebounds. The versatile guard can make plays on both offense and defense, and her improvement in the offseason will make her an even bigger threat this season.

Kathleen O’Mara, Whitman, 5-9, F, Sr.

She’s a strong and athletic forward who can get to the rim and draw fouls. She also brings great defense.

Amanda Paci, St. Anthony’s, 5-8, G, Sr.

The athletic guard averaged 8.7 points, but her real strength is on defense with her ability to frustrate the opposing team’s top-scoring options. She is committed to Duke for lacrosse.

Ellie Pamatat, Garden City, 5-8, G, Sr.

The four-year varsity starter averaged 22 points, six rebounds and three steals. She’s a multi-tool player who can shoot, drive and pass.

Jessica Paprocky, Kellenberg, G, 5-6, Sr.

She averaged 11 points and four rebounds after assuming the point guard role.

Leila Paz, Carey, 5-4, G, Jr.

Paz is an excellent ball-handler who has great court vision and plays tough on the defensive end. She averaged 15 points and five assists.

Clockwise, from top left: Amanda Paci of St. Anthony's, Ellie Pamatat of Garden City, Leila Paz of Carey, Sky Priester of St. Mary's, Keira Pombar of North Shore.

Diamond Pertillar, Patchogue-Medford, 5-10, G/F, Sr.

Pertillar led Patchogue-Medford with averages of 16.1 points and 11.5 rebounds to go along with her 3.5 steals. She led the program to the Class AA playoffs for the first time since 2011.

Emma Poland, East Rockaway, 6-0, F/C, Sr.

The Molloy commit averaged 15.1 points, 15.7 rebounds and eight blocks. She’s versatile and can play multiple positions. Defensively, her ability to contest and block shots is her greatest strength.

Keira Pombar, North Shore, 6-1, C, Sr.

The York College commit is a prototypical back-to-the-basket center who averaged eight points .

Sky Priester, St. Mary’s, 5-6, G, Jr.

She was one of the toughest defenders in the CHSAA last season and a key piece to St. Mary’s winning the Class AA championship. Priester averaged six points with three steals.

Emma Priolo, North Shore, 5-3, G, Sr.

Priolo is a lights-out shooter from three-point territory, making 49 threes last season, including seven against Locust Valley. She averaged 11.6 points.

Kennedy Radziul, Northport, 5-9, F/G, Sr.

Radziul brings tough defense, grit and strong scoring to a Northport team looking to capture the county title.

Charlotte Rathjen, South Side, 5-11, G, Jr.

Rathjen is an extremely fast and athletic guard who not only contributes on the offensive end, but is a lockdown defender. She averaged nine points and 11 rebounds.

Raiyah Reid, Newfield, 5-3, G, Sr.

Reid totaled 410 points to eclipse the 1,000-point mark for her career. She also amassed 111 rebounds, 100 steals and 88 assists.

Diora Ressaissi, Long Island Lutheran, 6-0, G/F, Sr.

She can play both inside and outside the paint to create defensive mismatches. Ressaissi is a high-percentage shooter who can knock down shots all over the court as well as play tough defense.

Reily Roberts, Locust Valley, 5-10, G/F, Sr.

Roberts is a fifth-year varsity player who averaged 16 points and nine rebounds. The senior forward can play both inside and outside and can defend all five positions.

Clockwise, from top left: Emma Poland of East Rockaway, Emma Priolo of North Shore, Kennedy Radziul of Northport, Reily Roberts of Locust Valley.

Emma Robins, Division, 5-11, F, Jr.

Robins has been a varsity starter since the eighth grade. She averaged 15 points and eight rebounds.

Destiny Robinson, St. Mary’s, 6-0, F, Soph.

She averaged 12 points and 10 rebounds at Archbishop Molloy last season. Her size will be vital to St. Mary’s success as a guard-heavy offense.

Cassandra Rohan, Stony Brook School, 6-1, C, Jr.

Rohan averaged 10.2 points and 10 rebounds at Sachem East last year before transferring. Rohan is tough to contain in the paint.

Emma Ryan, St. John the Baptist, 5-9, F, Sr.

She averaged 20.6 points and five rebounds and can score in the paint, mid-range and beyond the arc. Ryan is committed to play at Elmira.

Sam Schneider, Syosset, 5-8, G, Soph.

Schneider started every game as a freshman and averaged 11 points and six rebounds, including a season-high 22 points against Massapequa. She’s a tremendous playmaker who can finish when it matters most.

Clockwise, from top left: Paige Selhorn of Carle Place, Autumn Simon of Bellport, Toni Smith of Baldwin.

Paige Selhorn, Carle Place, 6-0, F, Sr.

She is a force on both ends. Her athleticism, height, and toughness make her one of the best defenders in the county. Selhorn averaged 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Autumn Simon, Bellport, 6-3, F, Sr.

Simon, excellent on the glass, averaged five blocks. She also can step out and knock down mid-range jumpers.

Toni Smith, Baldwin, 5-10, F, Jr.

She averaged eight points and 10 rebounds and helped Baldwin to an undefeated conference season.

Kayla Solomon, St. Mary’s, 5-7, G, Soph.

The athletic guard averaged 14 points for the CHSAA Class AA state champions, including scoring 14 points in the state final. The playmaking guard will take on an even larger role this season.

Jacky Sutherland, Floyd, 5-11, G, Sr.

Sutherland is one half of an excellent Floyd backcourt that led the team to a 15-7 record. She’s looking to surpass the 1,000-point threshold this season.

Lauryn Swann, Long Island Lutheran, 5-6, G, Sr.

She has elite vision to find her teammates in the right spot and plays a key role off the bench . Swann is generating Division I interest.

Clockwise, from top left: Kayla Solomon of St. Mary's, Jacky Sutherland of Floyd, Lauryn Swann of Long Island Lutheran, Emma Toner of St. Anthony's, Syla Swords of Long Island Lutheran, Savannah Swords of Long Island Lutheran.

Savannah Swords, Long Island Lutheran, 6-2, F. Soph.

She averaged 9.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists with nearly two steals while providing key size in the paint . She can score from inside and outside the paint and is ranked 13th in the nation for the Class of 2026 by ESPN.

Syla Swords, Long Island Lutheran, 6-0, G, Sr.

The dynamic guard, ranked 11th in the nation for the Class of 2024 by ESPN, had a team-high 27 points in a 99-58 victory over St. Mary’s in the Federation Class AA final. She averaged 14.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals. She is committed to Michigan.

Emma Toner, St. Anthony’s, 5-7, G, Sr.

She averaged 9.8 points and was one of St. Anthony’s most consistent scorers. She constantly draws some of the most challenging defensive matchups.

Hayley Torres, Centereach, 5-3, G, Soph.

Torres is active on both ends of the floor. She scored 19 points or more in seven games. She also nocked down 36 three-pointers and averaged 13.1 points, 4.2 assists, four rebounds and four steals per game.

Clockwise, from left: Grace Trotta of Massapequa, Sofia Vasselman of Commack, Lucy Younghans of Plainedge, Brianna Verga of Whitman.

Grace Trotta, Massapequa, 5-10, G/F, Sr.

Trotta’s ability to hit threes and rebound makes her an offensive and defensive threat. She scored 19 points for Massapequa in their win over Syosset in the Nassau Class AA semifinals.

Emily Tsiforas, Herricks, 5-9, G, Sr.

After dealing with an ACL injury last season, Tsiforas is back. She averaged 14.6 points as a sophomore. She’s a fearless rebounder and a great leader.

Allison Twible, East Meadow, 5-9, G, Jr.

She averaged 16 points, including 22 points against Port Washington in the first round of the Nassau AA playoffs.

Sofia Vasselman, Commack, 5-7, G, Jr.

Vasselman is a major threat on the perimeter, knocking down over 40 three-pointers and averaging 13 points per game.

Brianna Verga, Whitman, 5-9, F, Jr.

Verga shoots a high percentage from the field and elevated her game in the playoffs when she scored 17 points against Ward Melville in the Suffolk Class AA semifinals.

Courtney Xippolitos, West Islip, 5-6, G, Jr.

She led Suffolk with 119 made free throws and averaged 15.5 points.

Lucy Younghans, Plainedge, G, 5-7, Sr.

She was named the Conference A-IV defensive player of the year and has been a critical piece to Plainedge’s success. She is not only a great on-ball defender, but she’s taken on more scoring responsibilities.