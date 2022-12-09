Newsday's Top 100 girls basketball players on Long Island for the 2022-23 season

Newsday's annual list of the top 100 high school girls basketball players on Long Island as the 2022-23 season gets underway, presented in alphabetical order.

STEFANIA ABRUSCATO

Hauppauge, 5-6, G, Sr.

The four-year starter runs the offense with an unselfish style and is the team’s best on-ball defender. She averaged 13 points and seven assists per game last season and is one of the top three-sport athletes on Long Island. She is committed to play softball at Missouri.

ANDIE ADAMS

Lawrence, 5-7, G, Sr.

The five-year starter averaged 23.6 points per game last season, including 40 points with nine three-pointers against North Shore. Adams is 46 points away from breaking the program scoring record of 1,049 points, according to coach Jessie Ford.

OLIVIA AGUNZO

Division, 5-7, G, Sr.

Agunzo averaged 26 points per game last season, ranking second in Nassau. She knocked down 60 three-pointers and is committed to play at Saint Leo. Agunzo had 40 points against Carle Place last season.

BRIANNA AMENTA

Oceanside, 5-4, G, Jr.

She averaged 14.2 points per game last season, including 23 with six three-pointers against Port Washington.

Clockwise, from left: Meghan Andersen of Our Lady of Mercy, Rose Azmoudeh of Half Hollow Hills East, Taryn Barbot of St. Mary's, Olivia Agunzo of Division and Julia Greek of Ward Melville, Stefania Abruscato of Hauppauge.

MEGHAN ANDERSEN

Our Lady of Mercy, 6-1, F, Sr.

The Fairfield commit averaged 19.1 points, 12.4 rebounds with 2.3 blocks per game and shot 36% from deep last season. She has the rare combination of size and the ability to control every facet of the game.

AVA ANGIULI

MacArthur, F/G, 5-8, Sr.

She averaged 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists per game last season, along with playing lockdown defense against all five positions.

KIRINA AZEMAR

Westbury, 5-6, G, Sr.

She averaged 23 points, three assists and five steals per game last season. She is great at finishing by the rim and had 31 points against Herricks last season.

ROSE AZMOUDEH

Half Hollow Hills East, 5-10, G, Jr.

Azmoudeh averaged 16.5 points, including sinking 60 three-pointers, with seven rebounds a game last season. She had 27 points in a game against Smithtown East last season.

TARYN BARBOT

St. Mary’s, 5-10, G, Sr.

Barbot averaged 18.8 points, eight rebounds and three assists per game last season for the CHSAA Class AA state champions, including 19 points in the state final. Barbot is committed to College of Charleston.

TAYLOR BARBOT

St. Mary’s, 5-8, G, Sr.

She averaged eight points, eight assists and four rebounds per game as the offensive facilitator for the defending CHSAA Class AA state champions. She'll play with her sister at Charleston.

From left: Taylor Barbot of St. Mary's, Caitlin Barrett of Manhasset, Destiny Bishop of Bay Shore.

CAITLIN BARRETT

Manhasset, 5-7, G, Sr.

The dynamic point guard can do it all. She’s an exceptional passer, gets to the rim at will and also can shoot from behind the arc. She averaged 16 points and five assists last season. She is committed to play lacrosse at Duke.

AVA BARTOLI

North Shore, 5-8, G, Sr.

Bartoli averaged eight points per game last season with her strong athleticism, court vision to get to the basket and ability to create for herself and others. She is committed to play lacrosse at Bryant.

JULIA BECCARI

Sachem North, 5-8, G, Jr.

Injured most of last season, Beccari is a physical defender with the ability to score on the wing.

DESTINY BISHOP

Bay Shore, 5-10, G, Sr.

She averaged 18 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals per game last season with strong dribbling skills and court vision to control the offense. Bishop can score at the basket or from beyond the arc.

ALEX BRAUER

St. John the Baptist, 6-0, F/C, Jr.

An imposing inside presence, Brauer enters her third varsity season after averaging eight points and 16 rebounds per game last season.

MARISSA CARDON

MacArthur, 5-8, F/G, Sr.

She has the combination of size and dribbling ability that makes her a tough matchup. She averaged 12 points per game last season, including 25 points against Uniondale.

MARGARET CASIMANO

Calhoun, 5-8, G/F. Sr.

The four-year varsity player has the versatility to play nearly anywhere on the floor. She averaged eight points and 10 rebounds per game last season.

From left: Jaxie Cestone of Kings Park, Alexa Cirabisi of Massapequa, Kylee Colbert of North Shore.

JAXIE CESTONE

Kings Park 5-9, F, Sr.

The four-year varsity player is one of the top three-sport athletes on Long Island. She averaged 15.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.3 steals per game last season and is committed to play lacrosse at Jacksonville.

ALEXA CIRABISI

Massapequa, 5-5, G, Sr.

Cirabisi averaged 10.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game as a tremendous defender and rebounding guard. She had 20 points against Floral Park.

KYLEE COLBERT

North Shore, 5-7, G, Sr.

Colbert is one of the top defenders on Long Island with her speed, athleticism and toughness. She averaged 11 points and four steals per game last season. She is committed to play lacrosse at Boston College.

SOPHIE COSTELLO

Shoreham-Wading River, 5-5, G, Sr.

She averaged 16 points and four assists per game in a 19-2 season for the Suffolk League VI champions. Costello had 27 points against Sayville.

ANIA CROCKER

Freeport, 5-8, G, Jr.

She averaged 13 points, six rebounds and four assists per game last season, including 29 points against Uniondale and 21 against Massapequa.

RYAN CURRIER

Kings Park, 6-2, C, Sr.

She can dominate in the paint, averaging 13 points and 9.3 blocks per game last season. The three-year varsity player had 21 points and 15 rebounds against Hills West in an 18-3 season.

Top row, from left: Sophie Costello of Shoreham-Wading River, Ryan Currier of Kings Park, Caylee DeMeo of Carey. Middle row, from left: Lacey Downey of West Babylon, Payton Dulin of Baldwin, Claire Fitzpatrick of Northport. Bottom row, from left: Julia Foppiano of Plainedge, Mary Ellen Gilchrist of Kings Park, Kayla Gilmore of Floyd.

CAYLEE DeMEO

Carey, 5-6, G, Sr.

She averaged 22.6 points, eight rebounds and five assists per game last season and played some of her best basketball late as Carey closed the regular season on a six-game winning streak to make the playoffs. She is committed to play softball at UConn.

NATALIE DeMEO

Port Washington, 5-9, F, Sr.

The five-year starter averaged 20 points per game last season and is committed to play lacrosse at Hofstra. DeMeo had 33-point games against Uniondale and Westbury.

LACEY DOWNEY

West Babylon, 5-3, G, Sr.

The athletic guard averaged 19.8 points and five steals per game to lead West Babylon to the first Long Island Class A championship in program history after winning its first true county title in a 21-5 season last year. Downey had 24 points in West Babylon’s 44-37 victory over East Islip in the Suffolk Class A final.

PAYTON DULIN

Baldwin, 5-8, G, Soph.

She averaged 10 points and four assists last season. Dulin will take on the go-to scoring role early in the season as Baldwin has some key players returning from injury.

HAYLEE ELLWOOD

Sacred Heart, 5-6, G, Jr.

The strong ball handler takes on a larger offensive role this season after averaging 6.5 points and 2.5 assists per game last season.

CLAIRE FITZPATRICK

Northport, 5-10, G/F, Soph.

Fitzpatrick averaged eight points and five assists for the Suffolk Class AA runner-ups and is set to take on a larger role in scoring this year.

JULIA FOPPIANO

Plainedge, 5-7, G, Sr.

She averaged 12 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals per game for the Nassau Class A champions, including 21 points in the semifinals against Mineola.

MARY ELLEN GILCHRIEST

Kings Park, 5-10, PG, Sr.

The four-year varsity player does a bit of everything for Kings Park. She averaged 8.1 rebounds, 5.3 points and 5.8 assists per game to go with 54 blocks last season.

KAYLA GILMORE

Floyd, 5-10, G, Jr.

The standout three-sport athlete averaged 18 points, seven rebounds, four assists and eight steals per game last season. She had a quadruple-double with 24 points, 11 steals, 11 rebounds and 10 assists against Riverhead, the first in program history, according to coach Rich Sinclair. Sinclair also said she set a school record with 15 steals against Center Moriches.

JULIA GREEK

Ward Melville, 5-6, G, Sr.

She is as dangerous inside as outside the arc, converting 50 three-pointers and 49 two-pointers last year. Greek averaged 15.6 points per game last season, including 27 points against Connetquot, and is also a facilitator at guard.

CARLY GREENBAUM

Syosset, 5-10, G, Jr.

She averaged 9.8 points per game last season but could take over as the team’s leading scorer this season. Greenbaum had 20 points against St. John the Baptist last season.

Clockwise, from left: Carly Greenbaum of Syosset, Giselle Harris of Longwood, Iris Hoffman of Whitman, Lola Idir of Port Jefferson.

GISELLE HARRIS

Longwood, 5-10, G, Soph.

She averaged 9.2 points per game and had 32 three-pointers last season for the Suffolk Class AA champions. Harris scored 19 points in a 64-43 victory over West Babylon in the Suffolk overall final.

SHY HAWKINS

Long Island Lutheran, 6-2, F, Jr.

She has great athleticism for her size and is a strong rebounder. Hawkins can get to the basket with ease along with being an imposing force down low on both offense and defense. She also can shoot from the outside, play as a stretch forward at times and guard against all five positions.

EMMA HEANEY

Plainview-Old Bethpage, 6-0, F, Soph.

With a combination of size and athleticism, Heaney averaged 12 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks per game last season.

KAYLEIGH HECKEL

Long Island Lutheran, 5-9, G, Jr.

The Port Chester transfer averaged nearly 40 points per game last season. She is a strong, explosive guard who can score from multiple levels. Heckel matches the ability to get to the rim easily with a strong pull-up mid-range jumper.

IRIS HOFFMAN

Whitman, 5-5, G, Jr.

Hoffman led Whitman in scoring and assists as a sophomore, posting 11 points and four assists per game. Hoffman is a strong passer in transition and can shoot with the best in Suffolk – knocking down 36 three-pointers last season.

JADA HOOD

Brentwood, 5-6, G, Soph.

Brentwood lost all five of its starters from last season, but Hood is ready to take over the offense. She had a season-high 12 points against Floyd last season.

LOLA IDIR

Port Jefferson, 5-9, G, Sr.

She averaged 20 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals per game for the Suffolk Class C champions, including 17 points in a Long Island championship loss to Carle Place.

DARRIAN JACKSON

Uniondale, 5-6, G/F, Jr.

The four-year varsity player averaged 10.2 points and six rebounds per game last season, including 26 points against Farmingdale.

BRYNN JOHNSEN

Bellport, 5-6, G, Jr.

She averaged 17 points, three rebounds and four assists per game, including scoring 34 points with six three-pointers against Copiague. Johnsen provides energy on both sides of the ball.

DESTINY JOHNSON

Copiague, 5-10, F, Jr.

She averaged 14.8 points and 10.3 rebounds per game as a strong, physical presence in the post. Johnson had 28 points against Half Hollow Hills East.

OLIVIA JONES

Long Island Lutheran, 5-10, G, Fr.

Jones, who averaged 17.3 points per game on the Brentwood varsity team last year as an eighth-grader, has a knack for getting to the rim. She is a natural scorer who also can shoot from beyond the arc, and has the ability to find open shooters.

From left: Olivia Jones of Long Island Lutheran, Fiona Kernaghan of Commack, Annie Kernan of Sacred Heart.

CAITLIN KENNEY

Mineola, G, 6-0, Jr.

She averaged 11 points in a 16-win season for a Mineola team that reached the Nassau Class A semifinals.

FIONA KERNAGHAN

Commack, 5-10, G, Sr.

The Molloy commit averaged 13.5 points per game last season and contributes in every facet of the game, including rebounding, assists and on defense. She had 25 points against Sachem East last season.

MAYA KHAN

Commack, 5-11, F, Jr.

Khan’s volleyball skills translate to basketball as one of the top shot blockers in Suffolk. She had nearly 100 blocks last season and averaged 7.8 points per game.

ANNIE KIERNAN

Sacred Heart, 6-0, F/C, Jr.

Kiernan averaged 13.5 points and seven rebounds per game last season, including 22 points against St. John the Baptist. She has a strong shot to go along with her size, which helps control the paint for the Spartans.

EMMA KLINE

Floral Park, 5-8, G/F, Sr.

The three-year starter was at her best when the games meant the most last season, averaging 19 points for the Nassau Class A finalists. She is versatile with the ability to play any position and averaged 10 points and six rebounds per game last season.

KATE KOVAL

Long Island Lutheran, 6-5, F/C, Jr.

She averaged 19.6 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game, including 25 points and 22 rebounds in an 86-51 victory over Staten Island Academy last season. Koval, who has played for the Ukraine Youth National Basketball Team, shot 55% from the field in her first season for the Crusaders. She is a tough, physical player who can back her way to the basket and shoot from beyond the arc.

Kate Koval, a sophomore basketball player at Long Island Lutheran, talks about playing while her family and friends are affected by the war in Ukraine. Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca; Photo Credit: SERGEY KOZLOV/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock; AP; Koval Family

CAITLIN LEARY

Carle Place, 5-8, G, Jr.

She contributes in every facet of the game, averaging 11 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals per game for the six-time defending county champions. She will take on an even larger role this season for the defending Long Island Class C champions.

AVERY LEIDERMAN

Roslyn, 5-7, G, Sr.

The sharpshooter averaged 17.2 points per game last season, making more shots from beyond the arc (57) than inside it (50). Leiderman had 32 points in a game against Sewanhaka.

GRACEANN LEONARD

Shoreham-Wading River, 5-7, G, Sr.

The elite three-sport athlete averaged 13 points, six steals and two assists per game last season for the Suffolk League VI champions. She is entering her fifth varsity season and is also a standout soccer and lacrosse player. She is committed to North Carolina for lacrosse.

MIA LICARI

Calhoun, 5-3, G, Sr.

The three-year varsity player averaged 11 points and four steals per game last season, including 24 points against Hewlett.

MICHAELA LIGON

Riverhead, 5-8, G, Sr.

She averaged 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists per game last season, including 23 points against Sachem North. She can attack the basket, plays with a high basketball IQ and is strong on defense.

Clockwise, from left: Emma Kline Floral Park, Caitlin Leary of Carle Place, Abbey Loiacono of Smithtown Christian, Kate Koval of Long Island Lutheran, Graceann Leonard of Shoreham-Wading River.

ABBEY LOIACONO

Smithtown Christian, 5-5, G, Sr.

The five-year starter led Suffolk in scoring last season at 29.8 points per game. She can score from nearly anywhere on the court, knocking down 64 three-pointers last season, and has 1,340 career points.

MELANIE LOWE

Syosset, 6-2, F, Sr.

An inside presence, Lowe averaged 8.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per game for the Nassau Class AA finalists and will be relied upon for more offense this year.

LAURA LUIKART

Smithtown West, 5-10, F, Sr.

Luikart averaged seven points and eight rebounds per game last season. She had 10 points and 22 rebounds in a playoff victory over Floyd.

EMILY MARKOVINA

Farmingdale, 6-0, G/F, Jr.

She averaged 13 points and 11 rebounds per game last season, and played physical in the paint on defense in a 14-win season.

From left: Melanie Lowe of Syosset, Laura Luikart of Smithtown West, Jasmine McKay of North Babylon.

JASMINE MCKAY

North Babylon, 5-6, G, Soph.

She is equally as dominant on the offensive and defensive ends. McKay averaged 19 points, three assists and four steals per game last season. She never shied away from guarding an opposing team’s top playe.

CHANCE MINGO

West Hempstead, 5-10, G, Sr.

The three-year varsity player is dangerous from beyond the arc and averaged 13 points per game last season, including a 25-point game against Wheatley.

ALEXIS MITAS

St. Anthony’s 5-6, G, Soph.

She averaged nine points per game last season, including scoring 21 points against Fontbonne. She has seemingly limitless range and plays tough defense.

EMMA MORRIS

Center Moriches, 5-7, G, Sr.

The four-year starter averaged 14 points per game last season, including three games of 25 points.

EMMA MURPHY

Our Lady of Mercy, 5-7, G, Sr.

She averaged 10.5 points per game and shot 31% from beyond the arc, including scoring 20 points with six three-pointers against Massapequa last season. Along with her strong outside shooting ability, she is also an aggressive defender.

KYLA MURPHY

South Side, 5-9, G, Jr.

The versatile guard has the ability to play any position. Murphy averaged 13 points per game in league play last year, including 25 points in a win over Hewlett.

Clockwise, from top left: Chance Mingo of West Hempstead, Alexis Mitas of St. Anthony's, Briana Neary of Massapequa, Kaelynn O'Brien of Lynbrook, Ava Orbon of New Hyde Park, Emma Murphy of Our Lady of Mercy, Emma Morris of Center Moriches, Tara Murray of St. Mary's.

TARA MURRAY

St. Mary’s, 5-10, G, Sr.

The strong outside shooter averaged 14 points and six rebounds per game for the defending CHSAA AA state champions, including 12 points in the state final. She is committed to play at Merrimack.

BRIANA NEARY

Massapequa, 5-7, G, Jr.

She averaged 13.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.8 steals per game last season. She is best at running in space and had 28 points against a Syosset team that reached the Nassau Class AA final.

KAELYNN O’BRIEN

Lynbrook. 5-6, G, Sr.

This four-year starter is one of the top shooters on Long Island and averaged 11 points per game last season.

AVA ORBON

New Hyde Park, 5-6, G, Soph.

She averaged 11.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and three assists per game to help New Hyde Park reach the playoffs. She had 20 points and nine rebounds against Carey last season.

JILLIAN ORESKY

Syosset, 6-1, F, Sr.

Oresky averaged 6.9 points and four rebounds per game last season but had some of her highest-scoring games in the playoffs. She will be a focal point in the offense.

NAYILAH PAGE

St. Dominic, 5-5, G, Sr.

She had 25 points in a win over Portledge last season and will control the St. Dominic offense.

AMANDA PACI

St. Anthony’s, 5-8, G, Jr.

She averaged 9.1 points per game last season, including 18 points against Port Washington. She is also a strong rebounder who plays tough defense.

ELLIE PAMATAT

Garden City, 5-9, G, Jr.

She averaged 13.4 points and six rebounds per game with the ability to score both inside and outside. Pamatat had 29 points against Carey in a 13-win season.

JESSICA PAPROCKY

Kellenberg, G, 5-5, Jr.

She averaged eight points and four assists per game last season and will take on a larger role in the offense this year.

DIAMOND PERTILLAR

Patchogue-Medford, G/F, 5-10, Jr.

She averaged 9.6 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game last season. She is aggressive and dominates on both the offensive and defensive sides.

VICTORIA PFEFFER

Bethpage, F, 6-1, Sr.

Pfeffer missed last season with a torn ACL, but the physical forward averaged 11.1 points per game as a sophomore.

EMMA POLAND

East Rockaway, 6-0, G/F, Jr.

She averaged 8.5 points, 10 rebounds and 5 blocks per game and has the ability to play and defend nearly any position on the floor.

KENNEDY RADZIUL

Northport, 5-9, G/F, Jr.

This three-year starter averaged 11 points and eight rebounds per game last season for the Suffolk Class AA runner-up. She can score both near and far from the basket and is a strong defender.

Top row, from left: Jillian Oresky of Syosset, Ellie Pamatat of Garden City, Victoria Pfeffer of Bethpage, Kennedy Radziul of Northport. Middle row, from left: Raiyah Reid of Newfield, Kristin Suydam of Sayville, Tara Murray of St. Mary's, Kasi Samuda of Holy Trinity. Bottom row, from left: Autumn Simon of Longwood, Katelyn Simpson of Baldwin, Sara Simonetti of East Islip.

RAIYAH REID

Newfield, 5-2, G, Jr.

The play-making guard averaged 17 points, 5.3 assists, five rebounds and four steals per game last season, including 31 points and 10 rebounds against Lindenhurst.

DIORA RESSAISSI

Long Island Lutheran, 6-0, G/F, Jr.

She has the ability to play both inside and outside the paint to create defensive mismatches. Ressaissi is a high-percentage shooter with toughness.

EMMA ROBINS

Division, 5-11, F, Soph.

She averaged 14 points and eight rebounds per game last season, including 26 points in a game against Hewlett.

CASSANDRA ROHAN

Sachem East, 6-1, C, Soph.

She averaged 8.2 points and 10 rebounds per game last season, with the ability to play in the post or stretch the floor and shoot from deep. Rohan had 21 points and 16 rebounds against Floyd.

KASI SAMUDA

Holy Trinity, 6-0, F, Sr.

Samuda averaged 10.4 points, 11.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game with the ability to create havoc in the paint. She is committed to play at the University of Chicago.

KRISTIN SUYDAM

Sayville, 6-3, F, Sr.

She averaged 14 points and 12 rebounds last season with strong post moves. Suydam also has the ability to create and shoot off the dribble in the perimeter. She is committed to play at Geneseo.

AUTUMN SIMON

Longwood, 6-3, F, Jr.

Her size and athleticism allow her to score inside and outside. She is a strong defensive presence in the paint. Simon averaged 6.3 points for the Suffolk Class AA champions last season and will take on a larger role in the offense.

SARA SIMONETTI

East Islip, 5-6, G, Sr.

She averaged 12 points and four steals per game in a 15-6 season in 2021-22. The five-year varsity player had 31 three-pointers last season, giving her more than 100 in her career, and scored 21 points against Harborfields.

KATELYN SIMPSON

Baldwin, 5-10, G, Sr.

She averaged eight points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Class AA state finalists and will take on a larger role as Baldwin awaits some key players returning from injury.

KAYLA SOLOMON

St. Mary’s, 5-6, G, Fr.

She averaged 17.9 points per game at Central Islip last season before transferring to St. Mary’s. Solomon is a strong outside shooter and facilitator.

JACKY SUTHERLAND

Floyd, 5-10, G, Jr.

She averaged 16 points, seven rebounds, two assists and four steals per game in a 16-4 season for Floyd. She had 28 points against Riverhead and 23 points and 10 rebounds against Central Islip last season.

Clockwise, from left: Jacky Sutherland of Floyd, Payton Tini of Locust Valley, Courtney Xippolitos of West Islip, Taneece Wooden of Freeport, Allison Twibble of East Meadow.

LAURYN SWANN

Long Island Lutheran, 5-7, G, Jr.

This true point guard has excellent vision to set up her teammates in the right spot. Swann also has the ability to score and will be a key addition to LuHi in mid-December following recovery from shoulder surgery.

SAVANNAH SWORDS

Long Island Lutheran, 6-1, G/F. Fr.

She is long enough to play nearly any position on the floor and provides a calming influence on the court. She can also finish at the rim and beyond the arc.

SYLA SWORDS

Long Island Lutheran, 6-0, G, Jr.

She is a tough, physical defender who can also finish at the rim and beyond the arc. Swords was invited to the FIBA workout for Canada's senior women’s national team camp this year. i

PAYTON TINI

Locust Valley, 5-8, G, Sr.

She averaged 15.4 points, 5.7 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 steals per game for the Long Island Class B champions. She played in every game of Locust Valley’s record-setting 54-game winning streak. The Rutgers lacrosse commit scored 27 points in a game against Carle Place.

ALLISON TWIBLE

East Meadow, 5-8, G, Soph.

The Holy Trinity transfer averaged 6.8 points per game last season and looks to immediately take over the play-making role for the Jets.

REBECCA VITALE

West Babylon, G, 5-4, Sr.

She averaged 6.4 points per game for the Long Island Class A champions last season but is set to take on a larger role in the offense. Vitale had 26 points and made six three-pointers against Bayport-Blue Point last season.

TANEECE WOODEN

Freeport, 5-11, F/G, Sr.

Wooden averaged 10 points, five rebounds and two assists last season, including a 17-point game against Massapequa.

ABBY WOODS

Mattituck, 5-8, G, Sr.

The four-year starter averaged 12 points per game last season, including 25 points against Sachem North.

COURTNEY XIPPOLITOS

West Islip, 5-4, G, Soph.

She averaged 12.9 points and six assists per game last season, including scoring 31 points against Copiague.

BRIELLE ZINK

Islip, 6-1, F, Sr.

She averaged 11.3 points per game last season and will take on a larger scoring role for an Islip team that won 16 games. Zink had 22 points and 13 rebounds against Amityville last season.