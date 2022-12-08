Newsday's Top 100 boys basketball players on Long Island for the 2022-23 season

Newsday's annual list of the top 100 high school boys basketball players across Long Island for the 2022-23 season, listed in alphabetical order.

AJ ABUSAAB

Syosset, 6-0, G, Jr.

AbuSaab was the starting point guard for the country of Jordan’s U16 national team this past summer. He becomes a full-time starter after a strong finish to last season when the team made it to the Nassau Class AA semifinals and went 20-1. He’s aggressive and can score and defend.

TERRELL ADDERLEY

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Bay Shore, 5-11, G, Sr.

Adderley can play both guard positions and comes off a season in which he averaged 14.6 points and made 42 three-pointers. “He plays with a high IQ and he plays hard,” coach Kenny Parham said.

TREVOR AMALFITANO

Port Washington, 6-1, G, Jr.

Amalfitano was the team’s go-to player as a sophomore, leading in scoring at 15.1 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds and one steal. The shooting guard can make threes and finish around the basket.

Clockwise, from top left: AJ Abusaab of Syosset, Terrell Adderley of Bay Shore, KJ Anderson of Ward Melville, Tommie Braxton of Longwood, Samir Bell of Bellport, Caleb Aurelien of St. Anthony's, Trevor Amalfitano of Port Washington.

KJ ANDERSON

Farmingdale, 6-6, F, Jr.

A transfer from Ward Melville, Anderson can play both forward spots but is more of a power forward. Coach Jim Pastier described him as a player with a presence down low but can play an inside and outside game, and has good court vision.

CALEB AURELIEN

St. Anthony’s, 6-3, G, Sr.

Aurelien is the Friars’ best defender, top returning scorer (8.8 ppg.) and lone returning starter. The fundamentally sound Swarthmore commit is strong at the free-throw line, too.

SAMIR BELL

Bellport, 5-8, G, Sr.

The Clippers are taking a jump this year to League II, and Bell will be leading them at point guard. He averaged 14 points last season.

TOMMIE BRAXTON

Longwood, 6-1, G, Sr.

Braxton consistently closed games out for Longwood last season, draining multiple game-winning baskets. He averaged 12 points, often creating his own shot.

JAYLEN BROWN

Baldwin, 6-3, F, Sr.

He is an athletic player with a great three-point touch who also can to the rim. He averaged eight points off the bench for the reigning Long Island AA champ.

LIAM BUCKLEY

Manhasset, 6-5, F, Sr.

Buckley was a critical contributor in Manhasset’s run to the Class A state championship, averaging 13.1 points and nine rebounds. He is a physical and relentless competitor.

TASHAWN BUMPERS

Central Islip, 6-1, G, Jr.

Bumpers is a quick guard with the ability to finish strong at the rim. He’s a floor spacer who led Central Islip in three-pointers a season ago.

Top row, from left: Jaylen Brown of Baldwin, Liam Buckley of Manhasset, Tashawn Bumpers of Central Islip. Middle row, from left: Patrick Burke of Smithtown West, Jaiden Butts of Central Islip, Brendan Carr of Northport. Bottom row, from left: Ryan Connolly of Floral Park, Liam Connor of Manhasset, Luke Cronin of Great Neck North.

PATRICK BURKE

Smithtown West, 6-8, F, Sr.

The Adelphi commit was a Newsday All-Long Island first team selection a season ago after averaging 20 points, 14.3 rebounds, 3.2 blocks and 2.9 assists.

JAIDEN BUTTS

Central Islip, 6-7, F, Sr.

Butts is an athletic lefthander who can finish above the rim and shoot from distance. He is a strong rim protector with great shot-blocking ability.

RICHIE CARMODY

Sayville, 6-1, F, Jr.

Carmody is a skilled offensive player with a tough shot to block, which helped him average 10.7 points last season. He was named the League V Rookie of the Year last season He also averaged five rebounds.

BRENDAN CARR

Northport, 6-3, G, Sr.

Carr has an excellent three-point touch but can also score in a variety of other ways. The second-year starter averaged 18 points.

MIKE CATALANO

Connetquot, 5-9, G, Sr.

Catalano doesn’t have the height advantage that his four 6-2-plus teammates have, but he’s the outright leader of the squad. He’s entering his third year on varsity after averaging 9.6 points and four assists. He will play at St. Joseph’s (LI) next year.

RYAN CONNOLLY

Floral Park, 5-11, G, Jr.

The second-year starter has the ability to play fast, spread the floor and knock down shots from the perimeter.

LIAM CONNOR

Manhasset, 6-4, F/G, Sr.

Connor was a Newsday All-Long Island first-teamer after averaging 17.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals as Manhasset captured the Class A state championship. He’s a lacrosse commit to Colgate.

LUKE CRONIN

Great Neck North, 6-8, F, Sr.

Cronin averaged 14 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks last season. He has committed to George Washington.

JASON DEABREU

Patchogue-Medford, 6-0, G, Sr.

Deabreu had a strong junior season averaging 17 points and six assists.

DAVE DEBUSSCHERE

Chaminade, 5-11, G, Sr.

A Newsday All-Long Island second team selection, DeBusschere averaged 15.1 points while making 50.2% of his shots. He also averaged four rebounds and 2.5 assists for a Flyers team that reached the CHSAA title game.

From left: Dave DeBusschere of Chaminade, Marquese Dennis of Brentwood, Drew Feinstein of Mt. Sinai.

MATT DEFALCO

Holy Trinity, 6-1, G, Sr.

Defalco was the sixth man on last season's CHSAA championship team. A strong slasher with an improved jumper, Defalco could be the go-to guy for the Titans.

MARQUESE DENNIS

Brentwood, 6-4, G, Jr.

Dennis is an athletic and versatile scorer who can attack the rim and shoot it from behind the arc.

JAMES DE SIMONE

Clarke, 5-9, G, Sr.

De Simone is crafty in the lane and averaged 14.3 points last season. The third-year varsity starter was the focal point of most opposing defenses.

FRANK DESTEFANO

East Meadow, 6-6, G, Sr.

Destefano averaged 15 points last season. Coach Tom Rottkamp labels the shooting guard as “a pure shooter” and a player who can score from inside or outside.

JAYDEN DIAZ

Bethpage, 5-11, G, Jr.

A strong outside shooter with the ability to get to the rim, Diaz averaged 13.6 points and 3.2 assists last season.

LUKE DICKHUTH

Port Jefferson, 6-5, F, Sr.

Dickhuth is an athletic player who can impact the game at both ends of the floor. He averaged 14 points and eight rebounds last season.

VJ EDGECOMBE

Long Island Lutheran, 6-4, G, Jr.

Edgecombe’s arrival brings even more athleticism to the Crusaders. A great transition player with a solid three-point shot and a passion for defense.

DYLAN EISENBERG

Syosset, 5-9, G, Sr.

Eisenberg was a part-time starter last season who showed a smooth outside touch with 33 threes. The shooting guard and third-year varsity player is being counted on for more on the offensive end and is expected to provide his tough defense.

GODSWILL ERHERIENE

Long Island Lutheran, 6-11, F, Jr.

Erheriene is an athletic big man with a passion for crashing the boards and blocking shots. The Nigerian import also is a capable scorer, either with his back to the basket or facing up. He’s a potential high-major recruit.

AJ ESPOSITO

Sachem East, 6-6, F, Sr.

Crafty in the post, Esposito averaged 14 points and nine rebounds last season.

DREW FEINSTEIN

Mount Sinai, 6-3, G, Sr.

Feinstein does it all, and the stat sheet proves it. He averaged 24.3 points, nine rebounds and 3.5 assists as a junior. He has scored more than 1,300 points.

ANTHONY FOLLETT

Portledge, 6-4, G, Sr.

Follett becomes the go-to scorer after the graduation of Newsday Player of the Year Zaire Baines. Follett averaged 17.6 points last season and is as dangerous on the drive as he is from the arc.

JUSTIN FORTUNO

Hicksville, 6-2, G, Sr.

Fortuno is an “athletic combo guard who can score from anywhere and guard multiple positions,” coach Frank LoCascio said. The second-year starter and captain averaged 11.3 points and 7.1 rebounds.

CHRIS FRANZESE

Glenn, 6-3, G, Sr.

Franzese averaged 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists as the primary ballhandler last season.

MATTY GARSIDE

Kings Park, 6-3, G, Sr.

Garside averaged 20.4 points and earned Newsday All-Long Island first team honors a season ago as he led Kings Park to the Suffolk Class A championship. He already has a 40-point game this season.

Clockwise, from top left: Anthony Follett of Portledge, Matty Garside of Kings Park, Marcus Harris of Wyandanch, Nate Gordon of Deer Park.

MIKE GITZ

Commack, 6-2, G, Sr.

The Hartwick commit is a third-year varsity player who averaged 17 pointse and made 67 three-pointers last season.

NATE GORDON

Deer Park, 6-2, F, Sr.

Gordon helped the Falcons win their league and reach the Suffolk A final by averaging a double-double — 13.8 points and 10 rebounds. He’s a scorer who can drive, hit pull-up jumpers and make threes.

MARCUS HARRIS

Wyandanch, F, 6-4, Sr.

Harris averaged 16 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks last season.

JALEN HARRISON

Valley Stream North, 5-10, G, Jr.

Harrison returns after spending last season at Christ the King. He is a talented guard who can shoot and has an exceptional basketball IQ. Look for him to orchestrate the Spartans’ offense.

BEN HAUG

Smithtown East, 6-0, G, Jr.

Haug starred for the varsity last season when he averaged 14 points. He’s now taller and stronger for a team that has moved up into League II.

ERIC HOFFMAN

Babylon, 6-1, G, Sr.

Hoffman is a four-year starter who averaged 15 points per game a season ago.

JUSTUS HORTON

Greenport, 6-5, F/C, Sr.

Horton is an athletic, high-rising big man who has moved into the role of go-to scorer as the Porters shape up to be very competitive after a move to Class D.

TYLER HYLAND

East Rockaway, 5-11, G, Sr.

Hyland, a key contributor on the 2020 Long Island Class C championship team, is beginning his fourth year on the varsity and third as a starter after having improved his average from 12 points as a sophomore to 16 as a junior. Coach Paul Collins labels him as a leader and a very intelligent player who “can play on the break and in the half court.”

MATT KALFAS

Calhoun, 6-0, G, Sr.

This point guard averaged 13 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. The third-year starter, in the view of coach Jay Kreutzberger, is a playmaker and a physical player who handles pressure well.

KIERAN KEHOE

Mepham, 6-5, F/C, Jr.

Kehoe, who averaged 12 points and eight rebounds, should make a big impact at both ends with his size and versatility. Coach Bob Kaible cited the second-year starter’s ability to score from all over as well as block shots and protect the rim.

JERMAINE KING

Floyd, 5-7, G, So.

Entering his third season on varsity, King is a top three-point shooter as well as a floor general. He averaged 11 points and four assists as a freshman.

NICK KOZLOWSKI

Sachem East, 6-4, F, Sr.

Kozlowski has the ability to penetrate off the dribble but also knock down three-pointers. He averaged nine points and five rebounds last season. He slots next to teammate AJ Esposito to form a strong interior presence.

CHRIS LALLY

Sachem North, 6-0, G, Sr.

Lally has established himself as a top guard in Suffolk after averaging 16 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals as a junior. Lally will play at St. Joseph’s (LI) next year.

Clockwise, from top left: Justus Horton of Greenport, Chris Lally of Sachem North, Malachi Moore of Copiague, Caden Morra of Plainedge, Logan Mott of Friends Academy, Jermaine King of Floyd.

WYETH LAMONT

Longwood, 6-1, G/F, Sr.

Lamont’s strengths are energy and defense. He plays with intensity, which forces turnovers and creates havoc for opposing players. He averaged 11 points as a junior.

JAKAI LESTER

Wantagh, 6-4, F, Sr.

Lester averaged 12.5 points, nine rebounds and three blocks last season. His shot-blocking also makes him a crucial piece of the defense.

QUINN McCORMACK

Westhampton, 6-1, G, Sr.

McCormack is entering his second year as a varsity starter and serves as a great team leader. He averaged 13 points last season.

SEAN McGUIRE

West Babylon, 6-0, G, Sr.

McGuire averaged 13 points and scored 23 in a playoff win over Harborfields a season ago.

BEN MICHAEL

Long Island Lutheran, 6-8, F, Jr.

Michael is a relentless rebounder, especially on the offensive glass. The import from the United Kingdom is also a good finisher at the rim.

MALACHI MOORE

Copiague, 6-3, G, Sr.

Moore is a five-year varsity starter who averaged 20 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. He scored his 1,000th career point last season.

CADEN MORRA

Plainedge, 5-10, G, Sr.

An athletic four-year starter, Morra averaged 14.3 points last season, including 31 in a win over Lynbrook. He will play lacrosse at Cortland next year.

HAYDEN MORRIS-GRAY

Comsewogue, 6-3, PG, Sr.

Morris-Gray hit11 threes and scored 49 points in a win over Floyd in the second game of this season. He averaged 15 points, five assists and three steals and totaled 44 three-pointers last season.

LOGAN MOTT

Friends Academy, 6-4, G, Sr.

Mott, who has the capability of scoring from all over the court, averaged 10 points and eight rebounds and stood out guarding the top opposing player on the team’s run to the Class B state final last season. He is committed to Holy Cross for track and field.

JAMES MURPHY

South Side, 6-2, G, Sr.

With a great set of tools, including a strong outside shot and finishing potential at the rim, Murphy averaged 10 points, six rebounds and three assists to help the Cyclones reach the Nassau Class A semifinals last season.

AMDY NDIAYE

Long Island Lutheran, 6-10, F, Sr.

A high-rising, athletic big man who can run the floor, Ndiaye excels at protecting the rim and is capable of stretching a defense with his three-point range.

JAMES NOTIAS

Manhasset, 5-10, G, Jr.

Notias averaged 6.4 points last season, but emerged as an essential cog in Manhasset’s run to the Class A state championship. He averaged 9.4 points in seven postseason games.

Top row, from left: James Murphy of South Side, James Notias of Manhasset, Dominic Obukwelu of Valley Stream North. Middle row, from left: Joshua Petion of Baldwin, Malachi Polson of Friends Academy, Emmett Radziul of Northport. Bottom row, from left: Derek Reed of Southampton, Jayden Reid of Long Island Lutheran, Jesse Roggendorf of Great Neck South.

DOMINIC OBUKWELU

Valley Stream North, 6-3, G, Jr.

Obukwelu is a two-way player who is an accurate shooter and has a major impact on defense. Last season, Obukwelu averaged 10 points, including a 19-point game in the Nassau Class A semifinals against Garden City.

CHARLIE ONANA AWANA

Stony Brook School, 6-7, F/G, Sr.

Onana Awana transferred in from the NBA Academy in Senegal in the fall, and the Cameroon import gives the Bears a considerable weapon who can score both on the interior and from three-point range.

METE OZTIMURLENK

Islip, 5-11, G, Sr.

Oztimurlenk is a combo guard who sank 43 three-pointers and averaged 10.1 points a season ago. . He opened this season by combining for six threes and 34 points over two games at the Anil John Tip-Off Classic and being named tournament MVP.

DOMINIC PENNZELLO

Mount Sinai, 6-2, G/F, So.

Pennzello was the League VI Rookie of the Year after averaging 12 points and six rebounds.

KAZMIN PENSA-JOHNSON

Hampton Bays, 6-5, G/F, Sr.

Pensa-Johnson averaged 18 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three 3 steals. The captain can stretch the floor as well as attack the rim.

ROBERT PERCIOLOSI

South Side, 6-3, F, Sr.

Perciolosi averaged 13 points, 11 rebounds and three steals as the Cyclones reached the Nassau Class A semifinals.

JOSHUA PETION

Baldwin, 6-2, F, Sr.

Petion averaged 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals for a team that won the Long Island Class AA championship, set a program record with 22 wins and fell in the state semifinals. The lone returning starter is described by coach Darius Burton as an “athletic, undersized big” with the ability to pass, rebound and defend all five positions.

SHAMAR PINK

Hempstead, 6-3, F, Sr.

Pink averaged 12 points, six rebounds and three assists. Coach Jared Weir believes he’s a big who can handle the ball, calling him an “extremely versatile” player who "will be a matchup nightmare for many teams."

MALACHI POLSON

Friends Academy, 6-0, G, Sr.

The point guard averaged 12.5 points, seven assists and five rebounds in helping Friends reach the Class B state final. Coach Matt Johnsen praised the second-year starter’s ability to get to the rim and finish, his court vision during those drives, his defense and his leadership.

EMMETT RADZIUL

Northport, 5-11, G, Sr.

Radziul is a captain who averaged seven points per game a season ago and orchestrated the offense. He will take on a bigger offensive role this season. He opened the season with a 25-point game that included seven threes.

DEREK REED

Southampton, 6-0, PG, Sr.

Reed is strong on both sides of the ball as the point guard showed last season when he averaged 20 points, seven assists and four steals and made All-Long Island second team. The third-year varsity starter helped his team claim league and Suffolk Class BCD titles last season.

JAYDEN REID

Long Island Lutheran, 5-11, G, Sr.

The Westbury product and returning Newsday All-Long Island first-teamer averaged 17.6 points, 3.8 assists and three rebounds. A big-game player with a fearless style.

KENNY RODRIGUEZ

East Islip, 6-1, G, Sr.

Rodriguez averaged 19 points a season ago, including 31-point games against Eastport-South Manor and Westhampton.

JESSE ROGGENDORF

Great Neck South, 6-0, G, So.

Roggendorf has grown about 3 inches from last season when he averaged 14 points and four assists. He offers a big three-point threat, hitting on 60% of his shots as a freshman starter and nailing five threes on the way to 27 points in his sophomore opener.

JAYDEN ROSS

Long Island Lutheran, 6-8, F, Sr.

The UConn commit can burn defenders with an accurate three-point shot or take them in the low post. The Maryland native is also a nuisance on defense with his length and tenacity.

MICHAEL SAMUDA

Bay Shore, 6-foot, G, Sr.

Samuda is the team’s top returning scorer after averaging 14.9 points last season. The third-year starter made 52 three-pointers and can stretch a defense.

From left: Michael Samuda of Bay Shore, Christian Smiley of Amityville, Jakkai Stith of Hempstead.

BOBBY SCHWARTZ

West Babylon, 6-7, C, Sr.

Schwartz is a strong rebounder who averaged a double-double a season ago, with 12 points and 17 rebounds per game.

LUKE SELTZER

Pierson, 6-4, F, Jr.

Seltzer has spent the past two years in Ireland, but he will play a big role this season for Pierson after a summer in which he played for the Irish National U16 team.

DERREK SHECHTER

Mount Sinai, 5-11, PG, Sr.

Shechter, a fourth-year varsity starter, is coming off a season in which he averaged 15 points and 5.5 assists.

ELI SHERMAN-MURPHY

Lynbrook, 6-0, G, Sr.

Sherman-Murphy averaged 10.8 points, five rebounds and five assists last season. The third-year starter is a dynamic player who can score both inside and outside the paint.

MANJOT SINGH

East Meadow, 6-3, F, Sr.

Singh has good shooting range, and coach Tom Rottkamp also sees a “knack for offensive rebounding.” The small forward averaged 10 points and 10 rebounds.

CHRISTIAN SMILEY

Amityville, 6-4, F, Jr.

Smiley averaged 15 points last season. He is a high flier who can play all five positions.

BRADEN SOSNIK

Herricks, 6-0, G, Sr.

The fifth-year varsity point guard has shown passing prowess and the “ability to knock down big shots,” according to coach Tom Kinsella. Sosnik averaged 12.2 points and 2.4 assists

JAKKAI STITH

Hempstead, 6-1, G, Sr.

The fourth-year varsity starter brings his scoring touch, court vision and leadership Stith averaged 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

AIDEN SWINSON

Bay Shore, 6-4, G, Sr.

Swinson is a new addition to an already strong Marauders team. He uses his size and athleticism to get to the basket but also can be an outside threat.

VASILIS TRIANTAFYLLOU

North Shore, 6-5, F, Jr.

Triantafyllou is a third-year starter who averaged 12.3 points, eight rebounds and two blocks last season. He helped North Shore win the program’s first conference title in 30 years.

FARVENS ULYSSE

Malverne, 6-4, G/F, Sr.

Ulysse averaged 11.3 points, 10.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists last season. The third-year varsity player has been praised for his shooting ability, including his three-point touch from the head of the key and the corners, and his ability to handle the ball. Ulysse is being counted on for even more rebounding.

Clockwise, from top left: Farvens Ulysse of Malverne, Leonidas Vlogianitis of Garden City, Fabian Wheatley of St. Dominic, Maksim Vukcevic of Knox.

ISAAC VARGHESE

Jericho, 6-1, G, Sr.

Varghese averaged 15.5 points last season. Coach Wally Bachman praised the combo guard’s three-point shooting and his “outstanding ballhandling,” and believes he’s “one of the quickest guards I’ve ever had at Jericho.”

LEONIDAS VLOGIANITIS

Garden City, 6-2, G, Sr.

Vlogianitis averaged 15 points – and made 43 three-pointers – as the Trojans made a run to the Nassau Class A title game.

MAKSIM VUKCEVIC

Knox School, 6-3, G, Sr.

First-year coach Navro Allen said, “He’s a strong offensive player who can score it on all three levels.” The Serbian import is also a strong defender.

PATRICK WASHINGTON

North Babylon, 5-10, G, Sr.

Washington is a three-level scorer and strong defender who averaged 17 points, four assists and three steals a season ago.

CAM WELKER

Port Washington, 5-10, G, Sr.

Welker averaged seven points and four rebounds last season. He should be more of a scoring factor this season. Coach Sean Dooley believes the third-year varsity player has “matured both physically and as a player,” and he can get to the rim and finish or score from midrange or from beyond the arc.

FABIAN WHEATLEY

St. Dominic, 5-10, G, Jr.

Wheatley has all the qualities one wants in a point guard — capable of slashing to the basket or pulling up for a jumper, and a mind to involve everyone in the offense.

LONDELL WHEELER

Glen Cove 5-10, G, Sr.

Wheeler scored in double figures in every game last season en route to averaging 17.7 points along with six assists.

NAEVON WILLIAMS

Southampton, 6-2, G, So.

Williams averaged 14 points as a freshman. He forms a strong backcourt with Derek Reed.

STEVIE WILLIAMS

St. John the Baptist, 6-0, G/F, Jr.

Williams struggled with injuries last season but still averaged 11 points and is the top returning scorer on a young team that reached the CHSAA semifinals.

CARTER WILSON

St. John the Baptist, 5-9, G, So.

Wilson was promoted around midseason last season and emerged as the starting point guard. He averaged 9.4 points. “He runs the show with a very cerebral game," Coach Jake Ellis said.

From left: Carter Wilson of St. John the Baptist, Bradley Wyckoff of Chaminade, Marcus Wynter of Harborfields.

FRANK WILSON

Half Hollow Hills West, 6-6, F, Sr.

Wilson is a three-year starter who averaged 25 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocks a season ago.

BRADLEY WYCKOFF

Chaminade, 6-4, G/F, Sr.

Wyckoff moved from the front line to point guard and is called by Flyers coach Dan Feeney “the most irreplaceable guy on the team.” He gives a little bit of everything — scoring, passing and rebounding.

MARCUS WYNTER

Harborfields, 5-9, G, Sr.

Wynter can score and get teammates involved. The third-year starter averaged 12.5 points and 5.5 assists a season ago. Wynter nailed five threes on the way to scoring 40 this season in a win over Calhoun.

— With Carissa Kellman, Christopher Matias and Brendan O’Sullivan