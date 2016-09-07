Girls soccer preseason rankings

1. Massapequa

Led by returning Newsday Long Island Player of the Year Hope Breslin, the Chiefs begin their quest for a fourth straight Class AA state championship.

2. St. Anthony’s

The trio of Francesca Picicci, Sabrina Cristodero and Jackie Louro look to lead St. Anthony’s to a third-straight CHSAA state championship.

3. Islip

With the Buccaneers, fresh off their first Class A state championship, Lyndsey Sparks looks to pick up where she left off after scoring both of Islip’s goals in their 1-0 victories in the state championship en route to winning tournament MVP.

4. West Islip

The two-time defending Suffolk AA champions enter 2016 as the team to beat.

5. Northport

Northport returns arguably the best defender on Long Island in Stephanie Rapp along with playmakers Leah Dentale and Cybele Laisney after not allowing a goal all season and suffering its only loss to West Islip in penalty kicks in the Suffolk AA semifinals.

6. Port Washington

Led by Rachel Rosen, Port Washington looks to return to the Nassau AA championship game for a potential rematch with Massapequa.

7. South Side

With a returning Newsday All-Long Island selection in Ally Diez and another dangerous offensive player in Juliana Klaum and one of the top goalkeepers on Long Island in Kayla Klarides, South Side could be poised for another trip upstate.

8. Garden City

The returning Nassau A champions and Co-Class A Long Island champions after a penalty kicks loss to Islip isn’t ready to give up its throne from last season yet. The Trojans return Katherine Galzerano and Megan Seel.

9. Hauppauge

Coming off a Suffolk AA championship appearance, Hauppauge returns three top players in Nicole Scudero, Lauren Downey and Lauren Mastandrea.

10. Commack

The Cougars return Danielle Sclafani and Sydney Pasquarella after a perfect regular season and Suffolk I regular season championship.