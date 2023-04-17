Newsday's Top 10 boys golfers for spring 2023

Newsday takes its annual look at the top Long Island high school boys golfers heading into the spring season, listed in alphabetical order.

Joseph Dolezal, Wheatley, Jr.

Dolezal shot a 9-over par 153 to tie for 25th at the state championships last year.

Jack Estrella, Friends Academy, Jr.

Estrella placed third with a 3-over par 145 at the Nassau individual tournament and went on to help Friends Academy win the county and Long Island team titles. At the state championships, he shot a 14-over par 158 to tie for 42nd.

James Fabrikant, Port Washington, Sr.

Fabrikant consistently led his team in match scores and carded an average score of 38.2 last season.

Alex Gore, Manhasset, Jr.

Gore shot a 12-over par 156 to tie for 36th at the state championships.

Bryce Karty, Port Washington, So.

Karty shot a 16-over par 160 to tie for 47th at the state championships as a freshman.

Michael McConie, Chaminade, Sr.

McConie won the CHSAA state title last year after he had back-to-back birdies on the final two holes to finish 1-under par 71. McConie also won every match last season leading up to the NSCHSAA individual championship where he finished tied for second.

From left: Dean Muratore of St. Anthony's, Sean Shallat of Friends Academy, Bryan Zhao of Jericho.

Dean Muratore, St. Anthony’s, Jr.

Muratore tied for second (3-over par 75) with teammate Mike McConie at the NSCHSAA individual championship last year and was the runner-up in 2021. He placed second at last year’s CHSAA state tournament with a 1-over par 72 and tied for third place at the Federation tournament with a 5-over par 76.

Sean Shallat, Friends Academy, Jr.

Shallat shot a 13-over par 84 on Bethpage Black to help Friends Academy win a Long Island championship team title last season. He was also a member of last year’s state team where he tied for 29th.

Drew Tonon, St. Anthony’s, Sr.

Tonon had a 2.38 over par scoring average last season. He is a three-year starter on the Friars’ lineup and went 9-2-1 in his first two seasons. The strength of his game is his power and accuracy off the tee, according to St. Anthony’s coach Chris Koepplin.

Bryan Zhao, Jericho, So.

Zhao tied for 47th with Karty at the state championship last year after shooting a 16-over par 160.