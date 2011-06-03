St. Anthony's Greco wins golf title

Christian Greco of St. Anthony's won the state CHSAA golf championship Friday, shooting an even-par 72 at James Baird State Park in Pleasant Valley.

The championship is the first for the senior, who qualified for the Federation Tournament, to be June 12 at Bethpage Black. Greco will be joined by Chaminade's Jack Williams and Griffin McQuilling, who finished fourth and tied for sixth, respectively.

It will be Greco's second straight Federation appearance.

St. Anthony's is also home to the defending girls state champion Isabelle Galantino, who claimed her second consecutive title Monday.