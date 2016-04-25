Gregg Sarra picks Long Island’s top 10 spring sports teams

1. HUNTINGTON BOYS TRACK Infinite Tucker won the 110-meter hurdles in 14.53 seconds and the long jump, in 22 feet, nine and a half inches at the Suffolk Coaches Invitational. Kyree Johnson won the 100 meters in 11.31 seconds and the 200 meters in 22.76 seconds. Huntington’s team of Tucker, Johnson, Mitch Rudish, and Lawrence Leake won the 4 x 100 meter relay in 43.67 seconds.

2. BAYPORT-BLUE POINT GIRLS LACROSSE The Phantoms left no doubts as to who is the top team on Long Island, handing Mount Sinai, a No. 9-ranked team, a 10-2 loss this week. The Phantoms also handled Babylon with ease, 14-4.

3. ST. ANTHONY’S GIRLS TRACK The Friars had the top time on Long Island in three track categories, entering the weekend. Halle Hazzard had the top 100 meter (11.72) and 200 meter (24.28) time and Jennifer Furman had the top 3,000 meter time (11:03.03). Olivia Seifert had the top discus (144-0) and hammer throw (177-3).

4. MACARTHUR SOFTBALL The offense came alive last week for the Generals. Shannon Myles hit a grand slam, and Jessica Lombardo hit a two-run homer to help erase a 7-0 deficit against Massapequa. Ali Verdi then tripled and scored the go-ahead run in the sixth for a 16-13 win. Lombardo homered again in a 15-1 victory over Plainview.

5. COLD SPRING HARBOR BOYS LACROSSE The highest ranked Long Island team in Inside Lacrosse’s national rankings, at No. 10, remains the only undefeated team in Nassau and likely will cruise through its regular-season schedule. The Seahawks’ only loss last season, en route to a state Class C championship, was to Class A Syosset, and they already have knocked off the Braves.

6. CONNETQUOT BOYS LACROSSE The Thunderbirds are now the last team standing in tough Suffolk I, but have won four one-goal games, so it hasn’t been easy. Matt Oehl, Jack Richardson and George Wichelns lead a potent offense that is the strength of the team.

7. ST. ANTHONY’S BOYS TRACK Liam Ackerman won the pole vault at the Suffolk Coaches Invitational last weekend, clearing 13 feet. Entering Saturday, Ackerman’s 13-9 mark, cleared at the Colonial Relays earlier this season stood as the second best mark in the state.

8. SYOSSET GIRLS GOLF Malini Rudra shot a 1-over 36 on the front nine at Garden City Country Club to lead Syosset (7-0) over Garden City Maroon.

9. WANTAGH GIRLS LACROSSE Wantagh needed a game-winner from Nikki Sliwak in the waning seconds against Cold Spring Harbor, but the senior came through in the clutch to push Wantagh to an 11-10 win. The Warriors are one of the top teams on Long Island.

10. HALF HOLLOW HILLS EAST BOYS TENNIS The Thunderbirds moved to 6-0 in Suffolk I and won 7-0 over contender Commack. Adam Wilck and Justin Dubler defeated Ryan Schoenfeld and Gabe Chan, 6-3, 6-2, at second doubles in a key match.

On the cusp; Uniondale girls track, Wantagh baseball, Smithtown West baseball, Smithtown East boys lacrosse, Northport girls lacrosse and Bay Shore baseball.

BOYS LACROSSE

1. Cold Spring Harbor (8-0)

2. Connetquot (9-0)

3. Smithtown East (8-1)

4. Ward Melville (8-1)

5. St. Anthony’s (7-1)

6. Massapequa (6-1)

7. Manhasset (8-1)

8. Syosset (7-1)

9. Farmingdale (7-1)

10. Shoreham-Wading River (10-0)

GIRLS LACROSSE

1. Bayport-Blue Point (10-0)

2. Wantagh (10-1)

3. Northport (7-1)

4. Garden City (8-1)

5. Middle Country (8-1)

6. Manhasset (7-0)

7. West Islip (7-2)

8. Smithtown West (7-1)

9. Mount Sinai (7-2)

10. Cold Spring Harbor (7-3)

BASEBALL LARGE SCHOOLS

1. Smithtown West (10-1)

2. Bay Shore (10-1)

3. Chaminade (8-2)

4. Hauppauge (11-1)

5. West Islip (9-2)

SMALL SCHOOLS

1. Wantagh (10-0)

2. Division (10-1)

3. Mount Sinai (10-2)

4. Mattituck (10-1)

5. Southold (12-0)

SOFTBALL

1. MacArthur (9-1)

2. Eastport-South Manor (10-1)

3. Clarke (9-1)

4. Kellenberg (8-5)

5. Massapequa (8-3)

6. Sacred Heart (4-1)

7. St. Anthony’s (10-1)

8. East Meadow (4-1)

9. Commack (10-2)

10. Carey (10-1)

GIRLS TRACK

1. St. Anthony’s

2. Uniondale

3. Sachem East

4. Bay Shore

5. Kellenberg

BOYS TRACK

1. Huntington

2. St. Anthony’s

3. Bay Shore

4. Uniondale

5. Longwood

GIRLS GOLF

1. Syosset

2. Smithtown East

3. Kellenberg

4. Sayville

5. Smithtown West

SPRING BOYS GOLF

1. Chaminade

2. St. Anthony’s

3. Friends Academy

4. Harborfields

5. Long Beach

BOYS TENNIS

1. Half Hollow Hills East

2. Half Hollow Hills West

3. Syosset

4. Roslyn

5. Cold Spring Harbor