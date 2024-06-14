To: Jarvis Brown

From: Ciara Brown, Half Hollow Hills West, girls soccer, Sr.

Dad,

For as long as I can remember, it has always been you and me. From watching you coach football to listening to your stories on the long ride home after soccer games, it has always been just us. Your words of encouragement have inspired me to always put my best foot forward and give 110% to everything I pursue. I cannot imagine where I would be today without your support. You believed in me when I did not believe in myself. You pulled me up when I felt down. You had tough conversations with me and hugged me to reassure me that I am safe and will succeed.

You taught me so many valuable lessons about being a leader on and off the field, how to set examples for Kennedy and Ayden, and supporting people in need. You have sacrificed so much for me and stood by me every step in my journey to ensure I never felt alone. Your presence, from attending all of my soccer games and concerts to supporting me during important moments like college visits, and tryouts, has meant the world to me.

Thank you for being my biggest cheerleader, my unofficial coach on the sideline and my guiding star. Your patience and love have had a lasting impact on me. As I continue to pursue my aspirations, I take comfort in knowing that I can call on you for a pep talk anytime. My goal is to make you proud and pass on all the life lessons you have given me and inspire others just as you have inspired me.

I love you, Dad.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

To: Michael Testa

From: Avery Testa, South Side, girls soccer and lacrosse, Sr.

South Side's Avery Testa with her father, Michael Testa. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

Dad,

I can’t remember a time in my life when I didn’t have a ball or stick in my hand. That is all attributed to you for fostering my love for sports and competing. You made sure I learned how to play every sport and you always volunteered to help coach because nothing was more important to you than spending time with me and watching me play.

Since I was young, you’ve taken me to so many sporting events and made sure weekend soccer and lacrosse tournaments were not only filled with games but with fun excursions. You have been by my side in memorable moments like playing with the RVC Williamsport team, the Lady Cyclones three county championships and a state championship final game, and our love of lacrosse. There has been nothing better than this time spent with you.

I truly wouldn’t be the person or player that I am today without you. Through my challenges with illness and injury, you’ve been there for me when I needed it most. You turned every tear into laughter. There are truly not enough words to describe my gratitude for you. Thank you for always instilling the most important values within me. You have taught me to have a fierce work ethic in order to achieve my goals and to have compassion and kindness for others. As I’m getting ready to leave for college, please know how much I love you and thank you for being my best friend!

Happy Fathers Day,

Avery

To: Hank Williams

From: Hank Williams Jr., Lawrence Woodmere Academy, boys basketball, Fr.

Hank Williams Sr. his son, Hank Jr., at Lawrence Woodmere Academy. Credit: Dawn McCormick

Dear Dad,

You are the best dad anyone could ask for. You are a great example of a dad, husband, family man, friend, mentor and a coach. I admire how everyone respects your advice and enjoys having you as our head of school and head varsity basketball coach. You have shown me what success looks like and how to achieve it as a student-athlete.

I am proud to be named Hank after you! You are just an overall great person.

I look forward to another amazing season next year at Lawrence Woodmere Academy. We will be celebrating accomplishing goals together with my teammates who look up to you, and you always make time for them too!

Most of all, the memories we will always have together from our passion for the game!

Love you, Hank Jr.

To: Anthony Dulin

From: Payton Dulin, Baldwin, girls basketball, Jr.

Payton Dulin with her father, Anthony. Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Dad,

As I reflect on all the wonderful memories we've created, I am filled with gratitude for your role as both my father and my mentor. Your dedication to guiding me through life's challenges has been a constant source of strength and inspiration. Through basketball, you taught me the importance of hard work, discipline and perseverance, pushing me to achieve my best while always being my biggest fan. You've shown me that success is not just about winning but about the journey, the effort and the lessons learned along the way. Even though I know it can be difficult, your patience, your encouragement during tough times, and your joy in my successes have made every moment special. I cherish the countless hours we spent practicing, the late nights and early mornings, and the times when we were just enjoying each other's presence. You have not only taught me about basketball but also about life, resilience and the importance of family. On this Father's Day, I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for being more than just a dad. You are my role model and my greatest supporter. Your love and guidance have given me the confidence to face any challenge and the courage to dream big. I am eternally grateful for the bond we share and I hope to make you as proud of me as I am of you. Happy Father's Day, Dad. I love you more than life, here's to many more years of shared laughter, love, and unforgettable moments.

Love, Payton

To: Craig Currier

From: Ryan Currier, Kings Park, girls basketball, Sr.

Ryan Currier with her father Craig at Glen Oaks Country Club. Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Dear Dad,

This Father's Day, I have the opportunity to express my gratitude and appreciation for all the sacrifices and hard work my dad put in to ensure my family’s well-being and happiness. On this special occasion, I want to reflect on the valuable lessons he has taught me and the memories we have created together.

Although I like to complain that my dad passed down his height gene to me, the truth is he has given me so much more. He is the most hardworking, generous and devoted person I know. He truly believes in leading by example. Especially as I get older, I realize just how much he has sacrificed for me and my siblings. Watching him wake up for work at the crack of dawn seven days a week (without a complaint) my entire childhood demonstrated his commitment to our family and his job. My father’s work ethic is truly admirable and has taught me to always aspire to give 110% to every aspect of my life.

Because of his hard work, I have been able to pursue a passion we both share: basketball. I always knew that he would be in the bleachers cheering for and supporting me. His unwavering presence at my games reminded me of how fortunate my siblings and I are. So, to all the amazing dads out there, Happy Father's Day! Your love and presence make our lives brighter, and we are grateful for everything you do

Happy Father's Day,

Ryan

To: Mike Luce

From: Mike Luce, Bayport-Blue Point, boys lacrosse, Sr.

Mikey Luce and his father Michael Luce at the state Class C championship game. Credit: James Escher

Dear Dad,

It’s hard to sum up everything you’ve done for me in just a short message. I just want to thank you for being such an amazing role model and supporting me throughout my entire life.

Ever since I was 4 years old starting to play lacrosse, you have helped me to develop into the player I am today. All of the memories that we’ve made together will always hold a special place in my heart. From winning the World Series of Youth Lacrosse back in eighth grade to now playing in the state championship with you on the sidelines with me, we have come a long way.

My favorite memory has to be running up to you after winning the Long Island championship and giving you a hug, it meant so much more to me having you there to celebrate with me. I feel that you being on the sidelines helps me to play to the best of my ability because I know that no matter what happens, you will always be there for me. Even though your time coaching me is coming to an end, I know that even in college you will be there to support me along the way.

I can’t thank you enough for everything you have ever done for me, and I’m so glad that our time as player and coach is ending in the best way possible. So happy Father's Day to the best one out there. I love you, Dad.

Love,

Mikey

To: Artie Hearns

From: Kate Hearns, Commack, girls soccer/track/girls lacrosse, Sr.

Commack's Kate Hearns and her father, Artie. Credit: James Escher

Dear Dad,

This Father’s Day, there aren't enough words that I could say that could possibly thank you enough. I could not have gotten through my senior year or high school without you as my number one supporter through it all. You do everything for me, Emma and Casey, which is so inspiring since it is all by yourself. Your strength and resilience does not go unrecognized, inside our family and out.

Celebrating you this Father’s Day is so easy as there is so much to celebrate! From five-hour drives to lacrosse tournaments every weekend over the past six years, to every single high school soccer and lacrosse game and winter track meet you have managed to always make an effort to show up for me. I would not have a fraction of the success that I have had if you were not supporting me every step of the way. In every sport growing up, you have provided me with feedback that’s made me the player and person I am today. I cannot wait to continue making you proud in college. I love you!

Kate

To: David Schultzer

From: Joshua Schultzer, Floyd, baseball, valedictorian, Sr.

Joshua Schultzer of Floyd, left, and his father David. Credit: The Schultzer family

David Schultzer -- A name that holds a special place in the hearts of many. However, for me, I call him Dad. My dad is an exceptional, one-of-a-kind man, and it warms my heart to be writing this story honoring him on Father’s Day.

When my dad isn’t at home, he is an upstanding community member and leader. Throughout my life, I have had the pleasure of seeing just how much he means to others, and I feel lucky to have such a good-hearted individual as my dad. He truly cares, and always goes out of his way to help people — a trait that has consistently inspired me to do the same.

To no surprise, he’s a great dad too. He always ensures that his kids are happy and healthy and encourages us to follow our dreams. I attribute much of my success to his constant encouragement support, and efforts to treat us as though we are on the same intellectual level as him. Even when he faced suddenly being forced into a new role as a single parent, he fully embraced the role, never once failing to be there or provide for me and my siblings. This is something that I have endless respect and appreciation for, and an act that fully displays his incredible character. He has overcome a lot to give us a good life, and seeing him be happy or proud of one of our accomplishments is one of the purest and most rewarding things in this world. As such, 250 words are far from enough to express how much I appreciate my dad. He seriously is something special.

In short, Dad, you’re out of this world! Keep doing your thing, keep changing lives, and keep making the world a better place. I love you, Dad!

With love, your son,

Joshua Schultzer