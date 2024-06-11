Father's Day weekend events on Long Island

If you're looking for a fun way to celebrate Father's Day, this weekend is packed with options. From live entertainment to a day at sea, here are activities to share with Dad, Grandpa and the whole family.

THINGS TO DO

Celebrate Father's Day at Harbes Family Farm

715 Sound Ave., Mattituck

Admission to the Barnyard Adventure is half-price for dads on Father’s Day weekend and includes access to goat mountain slides, giant woodland adventure playgrounds, a trike track, farm animals, a musical chicken show, a bee observation hive and more. Head to the courtyard for live music from 1 to 5 p.m. all weekend or visit the restored wine barn where tastings are offered and wine by the glass is available for a fee.

WHEN 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 15-16.

COST Admission is free to the grounds; $27.95 ages 3 and older to the Barnyard Adventure

MORE INFO harbesfamilyfarm.com, 631-482-7641.

Take Dad to a vintage baseball game

239 E. Main St., Smithtown

Watch baseball the way it was played over a hundred years ago at the Smithtown Historical Society. Credit: Newsday /Bill Davis

Catch an old-fashioned game featuring the Atlantic Base Ball Club playing by 1864 to 1870-style rules and regulations.

WHEN 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 15 at the Smithtown Historical Society.

COST Free

MORE INFO smithtownhistorical.org, 631-265-6768.

Join the belly flop contest at Splish Splash

2549 Splish Splash Dr., Calverton

Sign Dad up for a Belly Flop contest at Splish Splash in Calverton. Credit: Splish Splash Water Park

Is Dad game for a belly flop contest? Sign him up and see.

WHEN 1 p.m. June 15 (rain date: June 16)

COST $69.99, $64.99 children 48 inches or shorter; $30 parking fee

MORE INFO splishsplash.com, 631-727-3600.

Go ghost hunting in Southampton

17 Meeting House Lane

Join the crew of the Long Island Paranormal Investigators and spend the night hearing spooky stories and exploring the 1843 Rogers Mansion finding out what it takes to be a Paranormal Investigator.

WHEN 7:30 to 10 p.m. June 15

COST Tickets are $40.

MORE INFO Park in the lot behind the First Presbyterian Church directly across the street from the museum; southamptonhistory.org, 631-283-2494.

Attend a workshop or explore exhibits at Long Island Children's Museum

11 Davis Ave., Uniondale

Stankey Ko, of Queens, and son, Connor, 3, play at the tesselation table in the pattern studio at the Long Island Children’s Museum in Uniondale on June 2. Credit: Linda Rosier

Make a custom BBQ rub blend seasoning to use on the grill during a drop-in program. The workshop takes 10 minutes and the end product is yours to take home. Check out the “Thomas & Friends: Explore the Rails” exhibit where you can spend time with the blue engine.

WHEN BBQ blend workshop is noon to 2 p.m. June 15 for ages 3 and up; Workshop and “Thomas & Friends: Explore the Rails” exhibit are free with museum admission.

COST $17 ages 1 and older

MORE INFO licm.org, 516-224-5800.

Cruise to Fire Island for dinner

Board the boat at Captree State Park: 3500 E. Ocean Parkway, Babylon

Dinner cruises on board The Moon Chaser leave from Captree State Park and cruise to Ocean Beach on Fire Island for dinner at Flynn's. Credit: Barbara Alper/Barbara Alper

Cross the Great South Bay on the Moon Chaser on your way to Flynn’s in Ocean Bay Park on Fire Island for a lobster (1 per person) and prime rib buffet for Father's Day.

WHEN Boat departs at 3 p.m. June 16 from Captree State Park

COST Ticket for the Moon Chaser round-trip boat ride is $17; dinner is $55, $35 ages 6-12, tax and tip not included, reservations required. Arrive at least 15 minutes before boat departure.

MORE INFO flynnsfireislandny.com, 631-583-9300.

Zip line at The Adventure Park

Henry Kaufman Campgrounds, Gate 3 at 75 Colonial Springs Rd., Wheatley Heights

Visitors wait in line at the beginning of the ropes couse at Adventure Park in Wheatley Heights. Credit: Linda Rosier

Spend time surrounded by nature and in the trees where dads climb free in an aerial forest park that features zip lines and obstacle courses.

WHEN 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 16

COST $69 ages 7 and older, buy one ticket, get Dad in free

MORE INFO myadventurepark.com, 631-983-3844.

See a polo match at Bethpage State Park

Plainview Road and Manchester Drive, Bethpage

Players charge for the ball during a match at the Bethpage State Park Polo Fields. Credit: Christopher Occhicone

Watch tournament matches featuring world-class athletes along with photo-ops and meet and greets with the players.

WHEN 3 p.m. June 16 at the Bethpage Polo Field.

COST $40; $15 ages 12 and under, free for Dad

MORE INFO meadowbrookpoloclub.com, 631-345-9585.

Take a ride at Adventureland

2245 Broadhollow Rd., Farmingdale

Kids ride amusement park rides at Adventureland in Farmingdale, New York. Credit: Brittainy Newman

Bring Dad to an amusement park to enjoy thrill rides and games. Look for a Lamborghini Huracán on display at the park courtesy of Cloud 9 and try your luck on a raffle for a day with the car.

WHEN 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 16

COST Dads get in free, $49.50 ages 2-24

MORE INFO adventureland.us, 631-694-6868.

Learn about a master guitar maker at the Long Island Museum

1200 Rte 25A, Stony Brook

The “Musical Masterworks” exhibit tells the story of the famed maker of archtop guitars, John Monteleone. His guitars are one-of-a-kind masterpieces and instruments made for some of the leading rock, jazz and folk guitarists including Mark Knopfler, Eric Clapton and Ben Harper.

WHEN Noon to 5 p.m. June 16

COST $15, $10 ages 6-17; 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook

MORE INFO longislandmuseum.org, 631-751-0066.

Look at exhibits at Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery & Aquarium

1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor

Aquarist Christine Dunlop shows off some of the frogs and toads at the Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery & Aquarium. Credit: Danielle Silverman

Browse exhibits and see resident sea animals, see different species of freshwater fish native to New York State, visit the hatch house, turtle pond and more.

WHEN 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 16.

COST Dads accompanied by their child are admitted free; $7, $5 ages 3-12

MORE INFO cshfishhatchery.org, 516-692-6768.

Climb the Fire Island Lighthouse

Fire Island Lighthouse and museum in Fire Island. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Climb the 182 steps to the top of the Fire Island Lighthouse. On a clear day from the top of the lighthouse, you can see the city skyline.

WHEN 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 16

COST Dad can climb the tower for free. $10, $5 ages 12 and younger and must be 42" tall

MORE INFO fireislandlighthouse.com, 631-583-5901.

Hike in Sag Harbor at Laurel Valley County Park

2400 Deerfield Rd., Sag Harbor

Take a 2.8-mile moderately hilly hike through ravines, mountain laurel, oak and hickory forests led by a group leader from the Southampton Trails Preservation Society. Bring binoculars and get a view of Noyack Bay. Park at the Suffolk County Water Authority parking lot on Deerfield Road.

WHEN 9:30 to 11 a.m. June 16

COST Free

MORE INFO southamptonhistory.org, to reserve call 516-320-0761.

FAIRS AND FESTIVALS

Eat strawberries at two festivals

The Mattituck Lions Club Strawberry Festival

1175 Rte. 48, Mattituck

Features strawberries for sale, strawberry shortcake, international foods, arts and craft vendors, fireworks at dusk and more.

WHEN | WHERE 5 to 11 p.m. Friday June 14, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday June 15 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday June 16.

COST $10 ages 5 and older, June 14-16, free for Dads on Sunday June 16

MORE INFO mattituckstrawberryfestival.com

Massapequa Stawberry Festival

4755 Merrick Rd., Massapequa

Head to Massapequa to see hundreds of strawberries for sale, live entertainment, craft sale, children’s games and tours of the historic buildings on site.

WHEN | WHERE 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 15 at the Historical Society of the Massapequas

COST Free

MORE INFO massapequahistoricalsociety.org, 516-799-2023.

Pick batches of lavender

663 Wading River Rd., Manorville

Check out all things lavender at Waterdrinker Manorville. A French market features more than 35 local vendors each day selling lavender goods ranging from candles, cookies and jewelry to pickles, ceramics and crocheted items. The food court contains eight food trucks.

WHEN | WHERE 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 14-16

COST $20

MORE INFO 631-878-8653, water-drinker.com

Play games and hop on rides at Fun Fest

Exit 53S off the LIE, Brentwood

Amusement park rides spin as people attend Long Island Fun Fest on the Brentwood campus of Suffolk Community College. Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

The festival includes rides, a midway with games and carnival food along with a Pirates of the Caribbean Thrill Show, Kid's Bucks Game Show and a petting zoo.

WHEN 5 to 11 p.m. June 14 and 3 to 11 p.m. June 15-16 at Suffolk Community College in Brentwood.

COST General admission is $5, pay-one-price wristbands start at $40 for rides; $1.50 individual ride tickets, free parking.

MORE INFO longislandfunfest.com.

Buy one-of-a-kind gifts at Kings Park Day festival

1 Main St., Kings Park

The street fair features more than 130 exhibitors, live music and food vendors. You’ll find gifts including bird houses, art, photography and more.

WHEN 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 15 at the library municipal parking lot.

COST Free

MORE INFO depasmarket.com, 631-846-1459.

Go to a Father's Day car show and swap meet

Hewlett and Merrick avenues, Merrick

A Father's Day car show and swap meet will be held at the Merrick LIRR station on Sunrise Highway in Merrick. Credit: Kevin Imm

This is a non-judged car show featuring classics, collectibles and vintage models. You'll also find food for sale, rides and craft vendors.

WHEN 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 16 at the Merrick LIRR station

COST Free for spectators, $15 car registration in advance, $20 day of show

MORE INFO 516-937-7800.

Jump at Big Bounce America at Broadway Commons

358 N. Broadway, Hicksville

The World's Largest Bounce House will be the centerpiece of The Big Bounce America's North America tour at Broadway Commons in Hicksville. Credit: Big Bounce America

Make your way around obstacle courses, mazes and slides.

WHEN Starting at 10 a.m. June 14-15

COST Tickets start at $22, sessions are timed

MORE INFO thebigbounceamerica.com.