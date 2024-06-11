Father's Day weekend events on Long Island
If you're looking for a fun way to celebrate Father's Day, this weekend is packed with options. From live entertainment to a day at sea, here are activities to share with Dad, Grandpa and the whole family.
THINGS TO DO
Celebrate Father's Day at Harbes Family Farm
715 Sound Ave., Mattituck
Admission to the Barnyard Adventure is half-price for dads on Father’s Day weekend and includes access to goat mountain slides, giant woodland adventure playgrounds, a trike track, farm animals, a musical chicken show, a bee observation hive and more. Head to the courtyard for live music from 1 to 5 p.m. all weekend or visit the restored wine barn where tastings are offered and wine by the glass is available for a fee.
WHEN 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 15-16.
COST Admission is free to the grounds; $27.95 ages 3 and older to the Barnyard Adventure
MORE INFO harbesfamilyfarm.com, 631-482-7641.
Take Dad to a vintage baseball game
239 E. Main St., Smithtown
Catch an old-fashioned game featuring the Atlantic Base Ball Club playing by 1864 to 1870-style rules and regulations.
WHEN 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 15 at the Smithtown Historical Society.
COST Free
MORE INFO smithtownhistorical.org, 631-265-6768.
Join the belly flop contest at Splish Splash
2549 Splish Splash Dr., Calverton
Is Dad game for a belly flop contest? Sign him up and see.
WHEN 1 p.m. June 15 (rain date: June 16)
COST $69.99, $64.99 children 48 inches or shorter; $30 parking fee
MORE INFO splishsplash.com, 631-727-3600.
Go ghost hunting in Southampton
17 Meeting House Lane
Join the crew of the Long Island Paranormal Investigators and spend the night hearing spooky stories and exploring the 1843 Rogers Mansion finding out what it takes to be a Paranormal Investigator.
WHEN 7:30 to 10 p.m. June 15
COST Tickets are $40.
MORE INFO Park in the lot behind the First Presbyterian Church directly across the street from the museum; southamptonhistory.org, 631-283-2494.
Attend a workshop or explore exhibits at Long Island Children's Museum
11 Davis Ave., Uniondale
Make a custom BBQ rub blend seasoning to use on the grill during a drop-in program. The workshop takes 10 minutes and the end product is yours to take home. Check out the “Thomas & Friends: Explore the Rails” exhibit where you can spend time with the blue engine.
WHEN BBQ blend workshop is noon to 2 p.m. June 15 for ages 3 and up; Workshop and “Thomas & Friends: Explore the Rails” exhibit are free with museum admission.
COST $17 ages 1 and older
MORE INFO licm.org, 516-224-5800.
Cruise to Fire Island for dinner
Board the boat at Captree State Park: 3500 E. Ocean Parkway, Babylon
Cross the Great South Bay on the Moon Chaser on your way to Flynn’s in Ocean Bay Park on Fire Island for a lobster (1 per person) and prime rib buffet for Father's Day.
WHEN Boat departs at 3 p.m. June 16 from Captree State Park
COST Ticket for the Moon Chaser round-trip boat ride is $17; dinner is $55, $35 ages 6-12, tax and tip not included, reservations required. Arrive at least 15 minutes before boat departure.
MORE INFO flynnsfireislandny.com, 631-583-9300.
Zip line at The Adventure Park
Henry Kaufman Campgrounds, Gate 3 at 75 Colonial Springs Rd., Wheatley Heights
Spend time surrounded by nature and in the trees where dads climb free in an aerial forest park that features zip lines and obstacle courses.
WHEN 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 16
COST $69 ages 7 and older, buy one ticket, get Dad in free
MORE INFO myadventurepark.com, 631-983-3844.
See a polo match at Bethpage State Park
Plainview Road and Manchester Drive, Bethpage
Watch tournament matches featuring world-class athletes along with photo-ops and meet and greets with the players.
WHEN 3 p.m. June 16 at the Bethpage Polo Field.
COST $40; $15 ages 12 and under, free for Dad
MORE INFO meadowbrookpoloclub.com, 631-345-9585.
Take a ride at Adventureland
2245 Broadhollow Rd., Farmingdale
Bring Dad to an amusement park to enjoy thrill rides and games. Look for a Lamborghini Huracán on display at the park courtesy of Cloud 9 and try your luck on a raffle for a day with the car.
WHEN 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 16
COST Dads get in free, $49.50 ages 2-24
MORE INFO adventureland.us, 631-694-6868.
Learn about a master guitar maker at the Long Island Museum
1200 Rte 25A, Stony Brook
The “Musical Masterworks” exhibit tells the story of the famed maker of archtop guitars, John Monteleone. His guitars are one-of-a-kind masterpieces and instruments made for some of the leading rock, jazz and folk guitarists including Mark Knopfler, Eric Clapton and Ben Harper.
WHEN Noon to 5 p.m. June 16
COST $15, $10 ages 6-17; 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook
MORE INFO longislandmuseum.org, 631-751-0066.
Look at exhibits at Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery & Aquarium
1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor
Browse exhibits and see resident sea animals, see different species of freshwater fish native to New York State, visit the hatch house, turtle pond and more.
WHEN 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 16.
COST Dads accompanied by their child are admitted free; $7, $5 ages 3-12
MORE INFO cshfishhatchery.org, 516-692-6768.
Climb the Fire Island Lighthouse
Climb the 182 steps to the top of the Fire Island Lighthouse. On a clear day from the top of the lighthouse, you can see the city skyline.
WHEN 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 16
COST Dad can climb the tower for free. $10, $5 ages 12 and younger and must be 42" tall
MORE INFO fireislandlighthouse.com, 631-583-5901.
Hike in Sag Harbor at Laurel Valley County Park
2400 Deerfield Rd., Sag Harbor
Take a 2.8-mile moderately hilly hike through ravines, mountain laurel, oak and hickory forests led by a group leader from the Southampton Trails Preservation Society. Bring binoculars and get a view of Noyack Bay. Park at the Suffolk County Water Authority parking lot on Deerfield Road.
WHEN 9:30 to 11 a.m. June 16
COST Free
MORE INFO southamptonhistory.org, to reserve call 516-320-0761.
FAIRS AND FESTIVALS
Eat strawberries at two festivals
The Mattituck Lions Club Strawberry Festival
1175 Rte. 48, Mattituck
Features strawberries for sale, strawberry shortcake, international foods, arts and craft vendors, fireworks at dusk and more.
WHEN | WHERE 5 to 11 p.m. Friday June 14, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday June 15 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday June 16.
COST $10 ages 5 and older, June 14-16, free for Dads on Sunday June 16
MORE INFO mattituckstrawberryfestival.com
Massapequa Stawberry Festival
4755 Merrick Rd., Massapequa
Head to Massapequa to see hundreds of strawberries for sale, live entertainment, craft sale, children’s games and tours of the historic buildings on site.
WHEN | WHERE 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 15 at the Historical Society of the Massapequas
COST Free
MORE INFO massapequahistoricalsociety.org, 516-799-2023.
Pick batches of lavender
663 Wading River Rd., Manorville
Check out all things lavender at Waterdrinker Manorville. A French market features more than 35 local vendors each day selling lavender goods ranging from candles, cookies and jewelry to pickles, ceramics and crocheted items. The food court contains eight food trucks.
WHEN | WHERE 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 14-16
COST $20
MORE INFO 631-878-8653, water-drinker.com
Play games and hop on rides at Fun Fest
Exit 53S off the LIE, Brentwood
The festival includes rides, a midway with games and carnival food along with a Pirates of the Caribbean Thrill Show, Kid's Bucks Game Show and a petting zoo.
WHEN 5 to 11 p.m. June 14 and 3 to 11 p.m. June 15-16 at Suffolk Community College in Brentwood.
COST General admission is $5, pay-one-price wristbands start at $40 for rides; $1.50 individual ride tickets, free parking.
MORE INFO longislandfunfest.com.
Buy one-of-a-kind gifts at Kings Park Day festival
1 Main St., Kings Park
The street fair features more than 130 exhibitors, live music and food vendors. You’ll find gifts including bird houses, art, photography and more.
WHEN 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 15 at the library municipal parking lot.
COST Free
MORE INFO depasmarket.com, 631-846-1459.
Go to a Father's Day car show and swap meet
Hewlett and Merrick avenues, Merrick
This is a non-judged car show featuring classics, collectibles and vintage models. You'll also find food for sale, rides and craft vendors.
WHEN 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 16 at the Merrick LIRR station
COST Free for spectators, $15 car registration in advance, $20 day of show
MORE INFO 516-937-7800.
Jump at Big Bounce America at Broadway Commons
358 N. Broadway, Hicksville
Make your way around obstacle courses, mazes and slides.
WHEN Starting at 10 a.m. June 14-15
COST Tickets start at $22, sessions are timed
MORE INFO thebigbounceamerica.com.