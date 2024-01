Hailey Kulesa scored 17 points to lead Hauppauge to a 52-42 win over Half Hollow Hills West in Suffolk IV girls basketball on Friday. Alexa Fortune added 12 points for Hauppauge (4-7). Laila Mustafic led Hills West (2-10) with 14 points and Ava Blasi had 13 points.

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Babylon 36, Greenport/Southold 33: Giavanna Randazzo had 17 points and five rebounds to lead Babylon (6-5) in Suffolk VII. Peyton LogueBoyd added six points, six rebounds and five steals. Francesca Santacroce had 11 points for Greenport/Southold (4-6).

Huntington 42, Bellport 40: Lauren Donaghy scored 16 points for Huntington (7-6) in Suffolk III. Ava McDonald added seven points, seven assists and four steals. Autumn Simon had 20 points for Bellport (10-3). Brynn Johnsen added 14 points.

Sewanhaka 46, Carey 43: Alexi Stewart scored 19 points and Janiya Grant added 10 points and 14 rebounds to lead Sewanhaka (6-8) in Nassau AA-II. Leila Paz scored 18 points for Carey (3-12).

BOYS BASKETBALL

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Bethpage 58, Division 56: Chris Landaverde hit a three-point shot in the second overtime to give Bethpage (7-8) the lead for good in Nassau AA-V. Jayden Diaz finished with 19 points and Chris Sakelos added 12 points. Cody Brush led Division (9-5) with 16 points.

Long Beach 54, East Meadow 53: Matt Hayes hit the winning three-pointer with eight seconds left for Long Beach (8-5) in Nassau AA-III. Long Beach trailed 23-16 at halftime. Blake Salice-Mitchell had 22 points and 10 rebounds. Mike Main assisted on the winning shot, his sixth assist of the game. Brendan Cronin and Nick DeStefano each scored 16 points for East Meadow (10-4).

Wyandanch 69, Glenn 64: Jerimiah Webb had 28 points, eight assists and five rebounds to lead Wyandanch (6-5) in Suffolk V. Jamel Williams added 21 points, five assists and three steals. Joey Mammolito scored 30 points for Glenn (10-2).

Newfield 83, Connetquot 82: Mike Favaloro scored a game-high 26 points and sealed the contest with two free throws late in the second overtime period for Newfield (6-5) in Suffolk II. Josh Hayes added 17 points and Myles Opare had 12 points. Carson Turissini had 20 points for Connetquot (2-10).

Longwood 59, Sachem East 54: Mike Corley had 18 points and Adam Eljamali added 12 points for Longwood (7-6) in Suffolk I. AJ Vurchio had 14 points for Sachem East (8-6).

Kings Park 63, Mount Sinai 55: Joe Romano had 22 points, eight rebounds, six assists and five steals to help Kings Park (6-6) erase a 19-point deficit in Suffolk V. Thomas Matonti scored 17 points and freshman Kyle Edmundson 14 points. Marcus Magloire led Mount Sinai (8-5) with 14 points. Andrew Chandrika and Dominic Pennzello each had 10 points.

Holy Trinity 88, Chaminade 84: Justin Brown scored 21 points to lift Holy Trinity (10-3) to a win in CHSAA. Malachi Cooper had 16 points and Corey Sommervil added 14 points. Devin Dillon led all scorers with 24 points for Chaminade (8-6). Kyle Dillon scored 16 points and Kam Elliott had 15 points.

BOYS BOWLING

THURSDAY’S MATCHES

Herricks 8, Mineola 3: Eighth-grader JP Arcese bowled a 275 in Game 3 of a 674 series for Herricks (8-5) in non-league. Aiden Hom bowled a 217 in Game 3 of a 611 series. Herricks clinched second place in Nassau II. Mineola drops to 7-4.

Eastport-South Manor 25, Floyd 8: Four bowlers for Eastport-South Manor (10-1) had series of 600 or better in Suffolk II. ESM threw an 1,134 in Game 3. Jacob Lerit led with a 669 series with a high game of 267 in Game 3. Alex Silbert bowled a 603 series and Logan Silbert shot a 604. Antonino Genna had a 617 series with a 256 in Game 3. Nicholas Powers bowled a 665 series for Floyd (6-4) and Janelle Ramoska added a 590 series, including a 220 in Game 3.

GIRLS BOWLING

THURSDAY’S MATCH

Mineola 11, Herricks 0: Kelsey Morrison rolled a season-high series of 687 with games of 217, 201 and 245 in non-conference play, leading Mineola (12-0). Emma Foley had her season-high series of 601 with a high game of 217. Michaela Palumbo rolled a 626 series with games of 224 and 210. Herricks drops to 8-4.