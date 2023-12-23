High school basketball roundup

Brady DelValle drove to the basket and scored high off the glass with 38 seconds left in overtime to propel Valley Stream South to a 44-43 win over Plainedge in Nassau Conference A-VI boys basketball on Friday. DelValle, who had 24 points, tied the score with 16 seconds left in regulation to force overtime for Valley Stream South (3-6). Lucas Emmanuel scored 13 points for Plainedge (5-1).

Syosset 60, Uniondale 52: Will Pettinato scored 17 points for Syosset (5-3) in Nassau Conference AAA-I. AJ AbuSaab added 13 points and Thomas Martelli and Cooper Smith each had nine points. Zahni Duncan scored 18 points for Uniondale (5-4).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Westhampton 39, Smithtown West 28: Sandra Clarke had 12 points, 10 assists and six steals for Westhampton (7-1) in Suffolk IV. Kate Sweet added 15 points and five steals. Kayla Pardini scored nine points for Smithtown West (0-6).

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Patchogue-Medford 49, Sachem East 45: Diamond Pertillar had 28 points, 23 rebounds and five assists for Patchogue-Medford (5-2) in Suffolk League I. Alexis Bulson-Cuozzo added 13 points and four assists. Abby Morrongiello scored 14 points for Sachem East (1-4).

Division 51, Bellmore JFK 41: Emma Robins had 26 points, 12 rebounds and seven blocks for Division (4-3) in Nassau Conference AA-III. Abby Gregory and Ashley Anderson and had 10 points apiece. Bellmore JFK fell to 2-2.