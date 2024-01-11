High school bowling, basketball roundup

Alexander Greaves had a high game of 290 and rolled a 781 series to lead Half Hollow Hills to a 32-1 win over Lindenhurst in Suffolk I boys bowling Wednesday. Max Drewing added a 661 series for Hills (10-0).

Bay Shore 31, Bellport 2: Abhinav Bhasin rolled of 241 in Game 2 of a 709 series to lead Bay Shore (6-2) in Suffolk II. Jayden Lobasso added a 237 in Game 2 of a 686 series.

TUESDAY’S GAMES

Longwood 27, Sachem 6: Joe Caliendo bowled a 634 series, including games of 226 and 258, to lead Longwood (7-0-1) in Suffolk IV. Corey Volper rolled a 630 series and Logan Cohen rolled a 616 series. Mike Darby had a 656 series for Sachem (5-3).

Eastport-South Manor 30, Sayville 3: Antonino Genna and Jacob Lerit each rolled a 611 series to lead Eastport-South Manor (7-1) in Suffolk III. Alex Clark bowled a 258 in Game 2 of a 618 series for Sayville (2-6).

GIRLS BOWLING

Longwood 28, Central Islip 12: Ava Mazella rolled a 248 high game to lead Longwood (7-0) in Suffolk I. Mikayla James rolled a 228 in Game 3 and Jolie Penney had a 225 in Game 1. Leighanna Tolan had a high game of 256 in a 683 series for Central Islip (3-4).

Mineola 11, Wheatley 0: Michaela Palumbo rolled a 644 series with games of 232, 198 and 214 to lead Mineola (10-0) over Wheatley in Nassau II. Kelsey Morrison had a 561 series with a high game of 204. Emma Foley had a high game of 177 and Allison Gayson had a 170 game.

Locust Valley 8, North Shore 3: Grace Engel bowled a 173 in Game 2 and Christina Contoudis rolled a 171 in Game 3 to lead Locust Valley (7-3) in non-league.

Kellenberg 8, St. Dominic 1: Chloe Horstmann rolled a 177 high game and Emma Dolan bowled a 430 series to lead Kellenberg (7-1) in CHSAA.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Valley Stream South 63, Mineola 51: Brady DelValle scored 19 points to lead Valley Stream South (4-9) in Nassau A-VI. Jaden Pryce added 17 points and six rebounds. AJ DeRose led Mineola (5-9) with 17 points.

Brentwood 86, Whitman 63: Josh Ramos had 18 points and five assists and Devin Clarke had 14 points and 14 rebounds to lead Brentwood (9-1) in Suffolk I. Devin Snell added 15 points and seven rebounds. Andrew Blair scored 15 points for Whitman (4-6).

TUESDAY’S GAME

Bay Shore 68, Copiague 46: Christian Smiley had 21 points, 15 rebounds and four assists to lead Bay Shore (11-0) in Suffolk II. Carter Wilson had 20 points, four rebounds and five assists. Jayden Risch led Copiague (5-4) with 13 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

South Side 55, Glen Cove 20: Ellie Lennon scored 10 points to lead South Side (8-3) in Nassau AA-III. Maeve Ferrick had eight points and seven rebounds. Sarai Fernandez had eight points for Glen Cove (3-8).

Harborfields 34, Wyandanch 21: Bridget Hickey had 16 points for Harborfields (2-1) in Suffolk V. Nyasia Murphy had eight points for Wyandanch (0-8).

TUESDAY’S GAMES

West Islip 58, Newfield 45: Alexa Stump scored 20 points and Courtney Xippolitos added 16 points for West Islip (7-3) in a Suffolk III victory. Raiyah Reid scored 25 for Newfield (0-8).

Sachem East 45, Ward Melville 34: Alexis Berger scored 19 points to lead Sachem East (4-6) in Suffolk I. Abby Morrongiello added 10 points. Addison Dellaporta led Ward Melville (8-2) with 14 points and Grace Balocca added 13 points.

WRESTLING

North Babylon 49, Smithtown East 18: Joel Lomax pinned Eldin Radoncic in 1:24 at 190 pounds to lead North Babylon in Suffolk III. Elijah Myers pinned Finley Connolly in 1:35 at 215 pounds and Alexander Seger pinned Xavier Pineda in 1:14 at 285 pounds.