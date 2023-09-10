High school boys and girls soccer, field hockey roundup

Ryan Levy scored twice, including the winning goal 4:50 into the first overtime, to lead Half Hollow Hills West to a 3-2 victory over Sayville in Suffolk VII boys soccer on Saturday. Carlos Hernandez scored off a 25-yard free kick and Max Proniewski made five saves for Hills West (3-1-1). Luca Berlingieri tied the score at 2 on a penalty kick with 14 minutes left in regulation for Sayville. James Marino added a goal and Zak Minutello made nine saves for Sayville (2-1).

Copiague 2, Lindenhurst 1: Anthony Ramirez scored off a free kick with three minutes left in overtime to lead Copiague (2-1) in Suffolk III. Asiah Carroll scored, Andrew Menjivar added an assist and Jose Villalobos made 10 saves. Jace Seara scored and Vinny Graff made nine saves for Lindenhurst (2-2).

Smithtown East 5, Connetquot 1: Owen Caraftis scored three goals to lead Smithtown East (4-0) in non-league. Owen Langar added one goal and an assist, and Eldis Radoncic had two assists. Matthew Cottone scored for Connetquot (2-1-2).

Valley Stream Central 1, Massapequa 0: Andres Vazquez scored the winning goal off a feed from Isaiah Smith to lead Central (1-0-1) in Nassau AAA. Daniel Montejo made four saves. Callum MacLeod made five saves and Christian Marmo made four saves for Massapequa.

Floral Park 1, Lawrence 0: Kevin Cannon scored the winning goal in the 64th minute to lead Floral Park (2-0) in Nassau A West. Dylan Moore had an assist and Sean Hallock made five saves in the shutout. Gabriel Rosales made seven saves for Lawrence.

Mineola 1, Valley Stream North 0: Sebastian Knight scored in the first half to lead Mineola (1-1) in Nassau A West. Mat Olivencia made five saves for North.

GIRLS SOCCER

Sachem North 3, Brentwood 1: Mackenzie Zambriski scored two goals to lead Sachem North (2-1) in Suffolk I. Emily Scali had one goal and one assist, and Ryan Rosario made eight saves. Giselle Reyes scored and Katherine Reyes made 12 saves for Brentwood.

Sachem East 1, Whitman 0: Leah Campos scored in the first half to lead Sachem East (1-1) in Suffolk I. Kaitlin Conway had an assist as Sachem East outshot Whitman 24-1. Angie Fuentes made 23 saves for Whitman.

Riverhead 10, Copiague 2: Alexis Re scored six goals to lead Riverhead (3-0-1) in Suffolk I. Kailei Conlon scored two goals, and Tori Arm made 11 saves. Samantha Fuentes scored two goals and Vania Vasquez made eight saves for Copiague.

Newfield 5, Central Islip 0: Sarah Cavallo had three goals and an assist to lead Newfield (1-3) in Suffolk I. Peyton Hughes and Isabella Norton each added a goal and an assist, and Jessica Centeri made four saves. Yaniese Williams made 12 saves for Central Islip.

FIELD HOCKEY

Eastport-South Manor 7, Greenport/Southold 0: Amanda Sweeney and Caitlin Murtha each scored two goals to lead Eastport-South Manor (3-0) over Greenport/Southold in Suffolk II. Alexa Flood and Molly McGuire each added a goal and an assist.

Whitman 7, Riverhead 0: Jillian Kobel scored three goals and Kate Macaluso scored twice to lead Whitman (3-1) in Suffolk I. Erin Conlon and Nayira Kabarajian each added a goal. Kerry Stavracos made 11 saves and Sara Maas made five saves for Riverhead.

Rocky Point 7, Comsewogue 1: Taylor Aschettino and Sydney Woods each had two goals and an assist to lead Rocky Point (4-1) in Suffolk II. Kylie Lamoureux added a goal and two assists, and Julia Koprowski and Mia Williams scored. Lauren Freudenberg scored and Grace Peyman made 22 saves for Comsewogue.