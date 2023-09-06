High school boys and girls soccer roundup
Tony Umanzor had a goal and an assist to lead Northport over Cold Spring Harbor, 2-1, in non-league boys soccer Tuesday. Matteo Tzimas added a goal and Dylan Naughton made five saves for Northport (3-0). According to coach Don Strasser, it was his 200th win. John Aviles made six saves and Lucas Sherdy scored for Cold Spring Harbor (0-1).
Carle Place 2, Center Moriches 2: Nick Rotuna and Joey Hiller each scored a goal for Center Moriches (2-1-1) in the 61st minute to tie the score at 2 in non-league. Jason Pereira and Logan Martins scored for Carle Place (0-0-1).
Massapequa 3, Copiague 2: Jonathan Toma and Joseph VanCura each had a goal and an assist to lead Massapequa to a season-opening non-league win. Giuliano Camporini added a goal, Callum MacLeod made six saves and Christian Marmo made three saves. Asiah Carroll scored twice and Jose Villalobos made five saves for Copiague (1-1).
East Islip 0, Hauppauge 0: Ryan Ragusa made seven saves for East Islip (2-1-1) and Nolan Crusi made three saves for Hauppauge (0-1-2) in Suffolk VI.
Centereach 1, Deer Park 0: Jhon Garces scored in the first half, off an assist from Anthony Traube, to lead Centereach in Suffolk V. Antonio Catapano made five saves for Centereach (1-1).
Amityville 3, Kings Park 0: John Arango, Winston Lodge and Norvin Martinez each scored to lead Amityville (2-0) in Suffolk VII. Frank Capaccio made five saves for Kings Park (2-1).
Huntington 5, West Babylon 1: Jon Morales had a goal and an assist to lead Huntington (3-1-1) in Suffolk V. Carlos Gutierrez, Bryan Lizama, Edwin Marroquin and Jayden Schneider each scored and Colin Lennon had two assists. Liam Henshaw scored a goal and Sean Russell made five saves for West Babylon (3-2).
GIRLS
West Babylon 1, Half Hollow Hills East 0: Jenna Kozodoy scored with 14 minutes left to lead West Babylon (2-0-1) in non-league. Talia Acevedo made three saves and Maddie Hoisik made four in the Eagles’ third straight shutout.
Centereach 2, Newfield 1: Nora Pedersen and Lea Capuano each scored a goal to lead Centereach (1-1) in non-league. Jessica Centeri made seven saves for Newfield (0-2).
West Islip 2, Floyd 0: Kaelynn Sirizotti and Carolyn Arcoleo each scored a goal to lead West Islip (3-0) in non-league. Ava Tiedemann made 14 saves for Floyd (0-1-1).
Kings Park 3, Harborfields 0: Julia Zdanowski scored two goals to lead Kings Park (1-1) in Suffolk III. Mia Plutzer added a goal and an assist. Keira Collins made nine saves for Harborfields (0-1).
Riverhead 5, Central Islip 1: Alexis Re had three goals and an assist to lead Riverhead (1-0-1) in Suffolk I. Lena Correa and Addison Conlon each added a goal. Catherine Chavarria scored and Gabriela Romero made five saves for Central Islip (0-2).
Mt. Sinai 6, Port Jefferson 0: Alexa Cergol, Alexa Grecco and Sarah Merlo each scored twice to lead Mt. Sinai (1-1) in Suffolk III. Charlotte Laraque made 10 saves, and Mia Betancourt and Cameron Campo each added an assist. Rose Meliker-Hammock made 10 saves for Port Jefferson (0-2).
North Babylon 7, Rocky Point 0: Jenna Biondo scored four goals for North Babylon (2-0) in non-league. Jocelyn Forseth contributed a goal and four assists and Alison Martinez Luna had a goal and an assist. Liz Byrne made four saves.