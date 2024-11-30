Dylan Spano's love for the game became a driving force for the Bayport-Blue Point football team.

Spano started playing football when he was 5 years old and he hasn't looked back.

"I love playing a contact sport," said Spano, a senior. "I got called up to play JV in eighth grade. Since then, I knew this is what I want to keep doing."

The four-year varsity starter has been a key component for the Phantoms on both ends of the field, becoming one of the premiere blockers on the line on offense and one of the more aggressive defensive ends on the team.

"He's the best lineman I've seen in my years of coaching for numerous reasons," coach Mike Zafonte said. "It's just not his play. It's his work ethic and his commitment. He's the total package."

Spano was relentless on defense to help Bayport-Blue Point capture its third straight Suffolk Division IV title and win its 34th consecutive game. He forced a fumble on the opening kickoff of the second half that shifted the game's momentum and recorded a sack in a 49-21 victory against No. 3 Miller Place last week. For his efforts, Spano is Newsday Athlete of the Week.

"When they kicked it off, I knew I had to make this play, and when I tackled him, that's when I forced that fumble," Spano said. "It felt like as soon as I recovered it, I had a feeling we were going to win the game."

"He has been the backbone of our team for a very long time," Zafonte said. "He's had a great season on every side of the ball this year. He barely comes off the field."

Spano added: "We were going to ask him to drive the bus. That's how much he does for us."

But you won't just find Spano on the field making tackles. He also makes catches in the spring for the Bayport-Blue Point baseball team as an outfielder.

"I've been playing baseball for the same amount of time I've been playing football," Spano said. "Even though football is my favorite sport, I love baseball. I'm also excited for that season."

Spano is also on the sidelines for the middle school kids, helping coach the baseball team.

"It's great to help these kids," he said. "When I was younger, I remember the kids from high school helped coach me, so it's great that I can also be in that position."

When he’s done playing on the field, Spano still finds time to maintain his 4.0 GPA.

“It’s hard to juggle everything but I have to make time for the important things,” Spano said. “I make sure I get all more work done because that matters as well.”

Zafonte raved about Spano, not just his play on the field, but also how he carries himself off it.

"I have him in my calculus class, and he's just super polite," Zafonte said. "He's one of the nicest human beings I've ever met and certainly one of the best players this program has ever seen."