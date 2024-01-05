High school sports roundup: Basketball, bowling, gymnastics

Jack David scored 22 points and hit two free throws with eight seconds remaining to put Whitman ahead by three in a 56-53 win over Patchogue-Medford in Suffolk I boys basketball on Thursday. Andrew Blair scored 11 points and AJ Aloisi added seven. Jack Bell pulled down 16 rebounds for Whitman (3-4). Isaiah Gillam scored 28 points, including four three-pointers, for Patchogue-Medford (7-2).

Sayville 68, Mount Sinai 66: Mike Carmody scored 21 points to lead Sayville (6-3) in Suffolk V. Richie Carmody scored 20, including the go-ahead basket with 18 seconds remaining. Logan Maha added seven points, 14 rebounds and three blocks. Dominic Pennzello scored 24 for Mount Sinai (6-2).

Half Hollow Hills East 68, Smithtown East 55: Ryan Zeh scored 18 points to lead Hills East (5-3) in Suffolk III. Brandon Varlack chipped in with 12 points. Ben Haug led Smithtown East (6-2) with 15 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lynbrook 58, Mineola 45: Cate Jennings had 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists for Lynbrook (10-0) in Nassau A-I. Kate Benedict had 14 points, three rebounds and one assist. Sophia Dwyer had 12 points, four assists and seven rebounds. Jessie Vuotto had 10 points. Brianna Robinson and Elizabeth Kenney each scored 17 points for Mineola (9-4).

Smithtown East 58, Newfield 49: Bella DiGregorio led Smithtown East (6-3) with 14 points in Suffolk III. Angie Camarda had seven points and 12 rebounds. Juliana Nestor hit 3 of 4 free throws in the fourth quarter. Raiyah Reid scored 26 for Newfield (0-7).

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Hauppauge 38, Eastport-South Manor 36: Melissa O’Connor scored the winning basket with seven seconds remaining to lead Hauppauge (2-4) in Suffolk IV. Alexa Fortune scored 12 points and Hailey Kulesa had 11. Crisalyn Abruscato added nine points. Mayve Gayer and Ella Rodriguez each scored 12 for Easport-South Manor (4-3).

Oceanside 56, Carey 40: Emma Pagano scored 18 and Brianna Amenta had 16 points to lead Oceanside (7-5) in non-league. Samantha Farsky scored nine points. Leila Paz scored 22 for Carey (2-8).

Portledge 52, Oyster Bay 45: Kennedy Abrahams scored 28 points, including four three-pointers, to lead Portledge (4-3) in non-league. Laila Folkes scored 10 points and Jordan Cooper had seven. Grace Samodulski scored 13, including two three-pointers, for Oyster Bay (4-6).

BOYS BOWLING

Farmingdale 6, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK 5: Michael Cunplol’s 234 game helped lead Farmingdale (6-0) over Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK. Matt Turner had a 222 and Aaron Mendez had a 208.

Sayville 17, Bayport-Blue Point 16: Alex Clark bowled a 265 in Game 3 of a 665 series to help Sayville (2-5) defeat Bayport-Blue Point (3-4) in Suffolk II. Ben Hamrlicek had a 231 in Game 3 of a 615 series for Bayport-Blue Point.

GIRLS BOWLING

Mineola 11, Carle Place 0: Michaela Palumbo led Mineola (8-0) with a 619 series and a high game of 235. Kelsey Morrison had a 546 series and a high game of 220. Allison Gayson bowled a 149, Emma Foley had a 167 and Kate Flynn had a 185.

East Islip 36, Bellport 4: Kailyn Bloch shot a high game of 266 with a 696 series, Brooke Andresen shot a 609 series, and Dakota Collins shot a 607 series to lead East Islip (6-0) in Suffolk III. Bryelle Reid shot a 607 series for Bellport (4-1).

Central Islip 32, Half Hollow Hills 8: Central Islip’s Leighanna Tolan rolled a 204, 212 and a 198 for a 614 series. Ani Dilan rolled a 186, 200 and a 202 for a 588 series. Half Hollow Hills’ Ashley Amy rolled a 189, 189 and a 156 for a 534 series.

GIRLS GYMNASTICS

Bethpage 158.45, Hicksville 146.1: Adrienne Blonder finished first on bars with an 8.3 to help Bethpage defeat Hicksville in Nassau I. Brooke Salemi placed first on beam with an 8.75. Alyssa Todaro placed first in vault with a 9.0, first in floor with a 9.25 and first in the all-around with a 33.85.

Gabby Kilmetis placed second in all-around with a 32.7 and second on bars with a 7.8. Bethpage coach Kim Rhatigan won her 250th match.