High school roundup: Field hockey, soccer, girls volleyball
Olivia Eusanio scored the winning goal in a shootout right after a save by Lily Viscusi to give Harborfields a 3-2 victory over Manhasset in non-league field hockey on Thursday. Natalie Greco and Riley Hannick scored for Harborfields and Viscusi made eight saves for Harborfields (4-0). Eden Randall scored with 2:55 left in the second quarter to tie the score at 2 for Manhasset. Shea Panzik also scored for Manhasset.
Bayport-Blue Point 1, Eastport-South Manor 0: Kendal Woolley scored to lead Bayport-Blue Point (3-0) in Suffolk II.
GIRLS SOCCER
Harborfields 1, Babylon 0: Caleigh Phelan scored seven minutes into the game to lead Harborfields (3-3) in Suffolk III.
Port Washington 3, Bellmore JFK 1: Makena Romero had two goals and Sailor Engel had 13 saves for Port Washington (2-0-1) in Nassau III.
East Meadow 6, Great Neck North 3: Rachel Nasshorn had two goals and an assist and Ella Giordano had two goals for East Meadow (2-0) in Nassau IV. Jaden Maze had two goals for Great Neck North.
Roslyn 1, Carey 0: Avery Minsky scored from a punt from goalkeeper Ava Voynovich with 20 minutes left in the first half for Roslyn (2-0) in Nassau IV. Voynovich made 17 saves. Carey’s Vanessa Decastro had 15 saves.
BOYS SOCCER
Freeport 3, Hicksville 0: Lucca Noboa had two goals and an assist in the second half for Freeport (3-1-1) in Nassau AAA. Jean Mejia added a goal and an assist.
Smithtown East 1, Lindenhurst 0: James Mazzitelli scored off an assist from Eldis Randoncic with 2:03 left in double overtime to lift Smithtown East in non-league. Diego Flores made 10 saves for Smithtown East (6-0).
Shoreham-Wading River 1, Glenn 0: Patrick Morano scored off an assist from Sam Palmer to lead Shoreham-Wading River (5-0-1) in Suffolk VIII. Kyle Rose made nine saves.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Sayville 3, Harborfields 2: Morgan Reese had 24 kills, Lily Coan had 38 assists and Makenzie Muscarello and Trinity Ricevuto combined for eight aces as Sayville (3-0) won, 25-22, 25-23, 19-25, 22-25, 15-9, in Suffolk V.
Amityville 3, Islip 2: Alana Henry had 15 kills and 16 blocks, Janiya Randolf had six kills and eight blocks and Brianna Cuevas had 12 digs as Amityville (1-2) won, 19-25, 14-25, 25-22, 25-21, 15-11.
Bellport 3, Centereach 2: Louisa Gordon had 15 kills and Maddy Budris and Sarah Meinenger each had 22 assists as Bellport (3-1) won, 19-25, 25-18, 15-25, 25-13, 15-11, in Suffolk III.