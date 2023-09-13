High school roundup: Soccer, field hockey, golf, volleyball
Brody O’Connell scored the winning goal off an assist from Luca Berlingieri with eight minutes left to lead Sayville to a 2-1 win over Wyandanch in Suffolk VII boys soccer Tuesday. Braeden Skelly scored in the first half and Zak Minutello stopped six shots for Sayville (3-1). Jeff Ventura scored and Steven Tejada made 11 saves for Wyandanch (0-4).
GIRLS SOCCER
Wantagh 1, Lynbrook 0: Gianna Paccione scored off a cross from Shannon Udell with two seconds remaining in the first half for Wantagh in a Nassau AB-I opener. Isabella Astaiza made six saves. Cate Jennings made eight saves for Lynbrook.
Portledge 5, Packer (Brooklyn) 2: Melina Von Toussaint scored two goals to lead Portledge (1-0) over Packer in non-league. Maddy Jelloe made 19 saves and Abby Rigg, Abby Martin and Steff Ahee each scored a goal for Portledge.
FIELD HOCKEY
Floyd 4, Riverhead 2: Courtney Peterson had two goals and an assist to lead Floyd in Suffolk I. Victoria Nelson and Kaleigh Benson each scored a goal for Floyd (2-2). Zuleika Herrera Rodriguez and Colette Soutar each scored a goal, and Kerry Stavracos had 17 saves for Riverhead (0-3).
Commack 4, Lindenhurst 0: Grace Shikarides scored three goals to lead Commack in Suffolk I on Monday. Julianna Lucia scored a goal and Parris Dueas, Savanna Dueas, Ava Glick and Grace Quinan each had an assist for Commack (3-1). Nina Tantillo made seven saves for Lindenhurst (2-2).
BOYS GOLF
South Side 7.5, East Meadow 1.5: Danny Daitch shot a 1 under par 35 on the front nine at Hempstead Golf and Country Club to lead South Side (2-0) in Nassau V Tuesday.
Hampton Bays 9, Shelter Island 0: Erik Sandstrom shot a 41 at Laurel Links to lead Hampton Bays in Suffolk VII on Monday.
Bayport-Blue Point 7, East Islip 2: Kaiden Capurso shot a 1 under par 35 at West Sayville for Bayport-Blue Point.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
West Islip 3, Connetquot 2: Seamus Smith had 29 kills and Erick Burciaga had 53 assists to lead West Islip to a 25-22, 24-26, 25-22, 16-25, 15-4 win in a Suffolk I opener. Sean Cantwell added 14 kills, Zach Thomas had 17 digs and Chris Thomas had 14 digs.
Bayport-Blue Point 3, Smithtown West 2: Marc Chesnowitz had 15 kills, eight digs and two blocks to lead Bayport-Blue Point (2-0) to a 18-25, 26-24, 25-20, 28-26, 15-13 win in Suffolk I. Tyler McKillop had 16 kills and 12 digs. Miller Varley had 21 assists.
Great Neck South 3, Wantagh 1: Tristan Harrison had 12 kills and Jesse Tricario added six kills and seven blocks to lead Great Neck South (1-1) to a 25-13, 25-15, 21-25, 25-12 win in non-league. Mikko Sit had 30 assists.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Mattituck 3, Southampton 0: Sofia Knudsen had four aces, five kills and eight blocks to lead Mattituck to a 25-19, 25-16, 25-18 win in Suffolk VII on Tuesday. Carolyn Conroy added 14 assists and two aces, and Caroline Little had four kills and four blocks for Mattituck (4-1).
Carey 3, Valley Stream North 2: Zoe Farquharson had 19 kills, eight digs and eight aces to lead Carey (1-0) to a 25-19, 18-25, 20-25, 25-13, 15-7 win in Nassau III on Monday. Deidra Brennan had 40 assists and two aces. Albina Bufaj had eight kills and two digs.
Hewlett 3, Locust Valley 1: Daniella Nickerson Zorilla recorded 14 kills and seven digs to lead Hewlett (1-0) to a 26-24, 22-25, 25-15, 25-15 win in Nassau V on Monday. Ariana Ciampone added nine aces. Melanie Shvartsverg had 14 assists and two aces.