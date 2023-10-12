High school sports roundup

Ben Neihaus scored off an assist from Luke Copland in overtime to lead Northport to a 3-2 win over North Babylon in Suffolk IV boys soccer on Wednesday. Aidan Kelly made six saves for Northport (10-4-1). Kristian Gomez made nine saves for North Babylon (8-6).

Greenport 1, Mattituck 0: Milton Veliz scored off an assist from Gilson Veliz and Kal-El Marine made 10 saves to lead Greenport (7-5) in Suffolk IX. Jack Golder made two saves for Mattituck (9-3-2).

Ward Melville 3, Sachem North 0: Robert Hauss scored twice and Elliot Burgueno added a goal to lead Ward Melville (10-2-2) in Suffolk II. With the win, Ward Melville earned the league title for the first time in 26 years. Luka Verbanac made nine saves for Sachem North (3-7-2).

Bellport 2, West Babylon 1: Nico Reinoso scored eight minutes into overtime to lead Bellport (3-10) in Suffolk V. Brian Reyes tied the score at 1 with 1:30 left in regulation. Logan Verissimo made 11 saves for West Babylon (4-9).

South Side 3, Carey 1: Luca Tarulli scored twice and Connor Fernandez added a goal and an assist to lead South Side (8-1-1) in Nassau AA Central. Macelin Buja scored and Vasilios Dallas made 12 saves for Carey (4-5-2).

GIRLS SOCCER

Floral Park 1, Island Trees 0: Isabella DeVita scored off an assist from Christina Vargas in the first half to lead Floral Park (6-1) in Nassau AB-II. Siena McCree made six saves in the shutout. Olivia Carbonaro made 15 saves for Island Trees (3-6-1).

Sachem East 3, Smithtown East 0: Kaitlin Conway scored twice and Morgan Iadanza added a goal to lead Sachem East (9-2-2) in Suffolk I. Alexia Tavanzis added two assists and Sophia Carpenito made three saves. Madison Kelly made 11 saves for Smithtown East (9-2-1).

St. John the Baptist 5, Holy Trinity 0: Jamie Seccafico had a goal and two assists to lead St. John the Baptist (3-1-2) in the CHSAA. Leila Anazagasty-Pursoo, Bella Barone, Keira Heller and Gia Cimino added goals. Sophia O’Malley made 12 saves for Holy Trinity (2-5).

Carey 1, Hewlett 0: Amelia Kalamaras scored off an assist from Gabriella Perna in the first half to lead Carey (7-1-1) in Nassau IV. Vanessa DeCastro made one save. Alyssa Reich made 11 saves for Hewlett (6-4-1).

FIELD HOCKEY

Cold Spring Harbor 2, Massapequa 0: Zabelle Bobelian and Anne Tauckus scored to lead Cold Spring Harbor (4-5) in Nassau I. Louisa Melendez made three saves. Colleen Emanuele made seven saves for Massapequa (1-9).

Bay Shore/Islip 4, Lindenhurst 0: Haley Naslonski and Chelsea Kleupfel each scored twice to lead Bay Shore/Islip (9-4) in Suffolk I. Nina Tantillo made 16 saves for Lindenhurst (5-7).

Shoreham-Wading River 3, Rocky Point 2: Marisa Cacciola scored the winning goal in the shootout for Shoreham-Wading River (11-1) in Suffolk II. Maddi Herr had a goal and an assist and Sydney Albert added a goal. Maggie Andersen had nine saves for Shoreham-Wading River and Breezy Henke had nine saves for Rocky Point (11-4).

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Alex Vargas had 18 kills and 11 digs to lead South Side (10-1) to a 25-18, 25-11, 25-23 non-league win. John Pericolosi added 19 assists and Jake Gillis had 13 assists.

Uniondale 3, Valley Stream South 2: Jesther Lara had 46 assists, five aces and a block to lead Uniondale (2-8) to a 26-24, 25-17, 20-25, 20-25, 17-15 win in non-league. Dillon Wallace had 32 kills, five digs and two aces for Valley Stream South (5-7).

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Sayville 3, Glenn 0: Jessica Menze had 11 kills, Mia DeSimone had four kills and Elena Haakonson had five aces to lead Sayville (11-1) to a 25-8, 25-20, 26-24 win in non-league.

Whitman 3, Floyd 0: Dani Probst had 12 digs and two aces to lead Whitman (9-5) to a 25-15, 25-13, 25-19 win in Suffolk I. Katelyn Adams added eight kills and seven digs and Megan Rankel had five kills, 11 assists and 10 digs.

Elmont 3, Seaford 0: Megan Ortiz had 13 kills and Yamen Imasogie added 12 kills to lead Elmont (9-2) to a 25-19, 25-22, 25-23 win in Nassau II.