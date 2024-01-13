High school sports roundup: Basketball, bowling, wrestling

Riley Szokoli scored 14 points to lead Glenn to a 41-35 win over Center Moriches in Suffolk VI girls basketball on Friday. Caroline Mullman added 13 points to help Glenn improve to 5-6. Vanessa Stewart scored 17 points for Center Moriches (1-10).

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Farmingdale 56, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK 50: Leela Guobadia had 21 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter, and 14 rebounds to lead Farmingdale (5-5) in Nassau AAA-I. Emily Markovina had 18 points and 11 rebounds. Emily Brake had 20 points for Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK (9-4).

Smithtown West 58, Hauppauge 56: Kayla Pardini had 13 points, 10 rebounds and four assists to lead Smithtown West (2-8), which held on late in Suffolk IV. Ashley Mennella made it 57-54 with 15 seconds left. Mallory Waller had 10 points, and Kate Braun had nine points and five steals. Hailey Kulesa had 26 points for Hauppauge (2-7).

BOYS BASKETBALL

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Lynbrook 63, Plainedge 61: Michael Werzinger hit the go-ahead midrange jumper with 1.7 seconds remaining to lead Lynbrook (4-8) in Nassau A-VI. Tim Mingo had 16 points and Werzinger had 15 points. Owen Donnellan scored 26 points for Plainedge (6-3).

Syosset 79, Oceanside 76: Yassen Shaker led Syosset (9-3) with 22 points in Nassau AAA-I. AJ AbuSaab and Will Pettinato scored 18 points each. Syosset made a defensive stop to force overtime. Cooper Smith added 12 points. Conner Haufer scored a game-high 25 points for Oceanside (4-7). Adam Elbehiry had 13 points.

Farmingdale 49, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK 45: JJ Collins led all scorers with 16 points while adding 11 rebounds and four assists for Farmingdale (9-1). Jake Mangio had 10 points. Caden Lennon had four points and 11 rebounds. Craig Malinsky led Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK (8-5) with 12 points.

Bellport 70, Smithtown East 68: Sean Glynn scored 28 points and Carmelo Micucci scored a career-high 18 points as Bellport (5-5) withstood a late Smithtown East rally in Suffolk III. Joel Ferebee scored all nine of his points in the fourth quarter. Ben Haug had 26 points and Bobby Eck had 19 points for Smithtown East (6-4).

Patchogue-Medford 66, Brentwood 64: Matt Eichorn had 27 points to lead Patchogue-Medford (8-3) in Suffolk I. Angel Redding had 20 points. Marquese Dennis had 20 points for Brentwood (9-2).

Westhampton 71, Half Hollow Hills West 65: Malachi Bullock scored 23 points to lead Westhampton (6-4) in Suffolk IV. Jorden Bennett had 20 points and Andrew Mensch had 18 points. Vince Corso scored 28 points for Hills West (4-7).

Islip 47, Harborfields 43: Vincent Tyre had nine points and 14 rebounds to lead Islip (4-7) in Suffolk V. Devon Carter had 15 points. Chase Herrington had 10 points and four steals. Matt Cook had 12 points for Harborfields (6-5).

Bayport-Blue Point 66, Center Moriches 60: Robby Maurer had 23 points, including a three-pointer for the lead with 45 seconds left, to lead Bayport-Blue Point (9-2) in Suffolk VI. Dylan Craig had 24 points and 10 rebounds. Mike Luce had 13 points and 15 rebounds. Tristen Green had 23 points for Center Moriches (3-7).

BOYS BOWLING

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Islip 28, Commack 5: Gavin Connell led all bowlers with a 254 in Game 2 and a 279 in Game 3 on his way to a 746 series for Islip (7-2) in Suffolk III. Austin Palme added a 234 in Game 2. Commack drops to 8-3.

North Babylon 17, West Babylon 16: Chris Mattina bowled a 254 in Game 2 for North Babylon (8-2) in Suffolk I. Nick Vuono added a 645 series with a 225 high in Game 3. Dan Fennell shot a 263 in Game 1 and finished with a 653 series for West Babylon (4-6). Brandon Ovaitte added a 603 series.

East Islip 30, Smithtown 2: Brenden Muller shot a 725 series with a high of 279 in Game 2 for East Islip (10-0) in Suffolk III. Gregg Stephens added a 698 series with a 279 in Game 3. Smithtown drops to 8-2.

GIRLS BOWLING

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Longwood 30, Middle Country 10: Kaylee Dwyer rolled a 669 series and a 236 high game to lead Longwood (8-0) in Suffolk I. Ava Mazella bowled a 629 series and a 244 high game.

WRESTLING

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Babylon 36, Centereach 27: Erik Desmond pinned Alex Velasquez in 2:51 at 152 pounds to lead Babylon in non-league. Nicholas Portillo defeated JonCarlo Dominguez via a 3-2 decision at 124 pounds. Paul Forthmuller defeated Anthony Knoll via a 5-4 decision at 170 pounds.