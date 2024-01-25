High school sports roundup: Basketball, fencing, bowling, swimming

Julia Dank scored four of her seven points in the fourth quarter and hit two free throws with less than a minute remaining as Ward Melville defeated Brentwood, 30-27, in Suffolk League I girls basketball on Wednesday. Grace Balocca added 13 points for Ward Melville (7-4). Ashley Peralta had 11 points for Brentwood (2-7).

TUESDAY’S GAMES

Connetquot 64, Lindenhurst 60: Alicia Herrera hit the winning three-pointer to give Connetquot a 61-60 lead with 53 seconds left in Suffolk II. Madison Mileti had 25 points, including two foul shots for the game’s final points, for Connetquot (4-4). Sydney Elizalde added 19 points. Emma Burmeister had 23 points for Lindenhurst (3-5).

Northport 42, Bay Shore 33: Kennedy Radziul scored 17 points to lead Northport (8-1) in Suffolk II. Grace Gilmartin added eight points and 10 rebounds. Shani Clark led Bay Shore (4-4) with 16 points.

Glenn 51, Hampton Bays 35: Riley Szokoli had 25 points and Carolina Mullman and Emma Trancale each added 11 points to lead Glenn (3-3) in Suffolk VI.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Friends Academy 63, Lawrence Woodmere Academy 57: Eyan Valadez and Kyle Kramer each scored 16 points for Friends Academy (12-4) in non-league. Jackson O’Brien had 13 points. Josh Smith had 16 points for Lawrence Woodmere Academy (14-4).

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

TUESDAY’S GAMES

Long Beach 59, MacArthur 57: Shaquille Johnson hit two foul shots with 20 seconds left in the fourth quarter to break a tie at 57 for Long Beach (4-4) in Nassau AA-III. Blake Salice Mitchell had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Matt Hayes added 12 points and Mike Main had 10 points. Mike Kondrya had 32 points for MacArthur (1-8).

Academy Charter 54, St. Pius (Plainview) 44: Joel Beard had 15 points, 11 rebounds and four assists and Elijah Limehouse had 10 points and nine steals to lead Academy Charter (2-11) in non-league.

Huntington 69, Bellport 62: Thomas Girimonti scored 17 points, including nine free throws, for Huntington (3-7) in Suffolk III. Jordan Thorbourne scored 16 points and Harry Baliber had 14 points. Michael Frankie had 20 points and Sean Glynn added 19 points for Bellport (6-4).

Port Jefferson 72, Shoreham-Wading River 66: Tyler Cobb had 32 points and Ryan Sommerstad added 17 points for Port Jefferson, which outscored Shoreham-Wading River 45-28 in the second half in Suffolk VI. Conor Daily added 16 points and four assists and Danny Rose had seven points and six assists for Port Jefferson (2-6).

Rocky Point 60, Eastport-South Manor 52: Casmere Morrow had 27 points, seven rebounds and three steals to lead Rocky Point (3-6) in Suffolk IV. Jeremy Sanchez had 10 points and seven rebounds. Liam Conlan had eight points and eight rebounds.

St. John the Baptist 49, St. Anthony’s 38: Jeremiah Carter had 13 points and Jayden Miller added 11 points for St. John the Baptist (1-1) in the CHSAA.

BOYS FENCING

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

Huntington/Harborfields 14, Whitman/Glenn 13: Cole Lima went 3-0 in epee, including winning the final bout, for Huntington/Harborfields (6-2) in Suffolk I. Jake Amend and Chase Williams each went 3-0 in foil.

GIRLS BOWLING

West Babylon 23, Bellport 17: Alyssa Mattel bowled a 539 series to lead West Babylon (5-4) in Suffolk II. Bryelle Reid bowled a high-series 656 and a 223 for Bellport (4-2).

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

Sachem 34, Smithtown 6: Cira Arcangel rolled a 217 in Game 3 of a 562 series and Bella Quaranta rolled 210 in Game 3 of a 579 series to lead Sachem (9-1) in Suffolk I. Abby Turney had a 256 in Game 1 in a 673 series for Smithtown (0-3).

BOYS BOWLING

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

Comsewogue 28, Southold 5: Anthony Manetta rolled a 242 in Game 1 of a 696 series and Bradyn Brogan rolled a 239 in Game 1 of a 655 series for Comsewogue. Loy Saponara rolled a 209 in Game 2 in a 602 series and Riley Candreva rolled a 233 in Game 1 in the win.

BOYS SWIMMING

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

Deer Park/North Babylon 99, Central Islip 68: Tyler Romero finished first in diving with a score of 249.22 for Deer Park/North Babylon (1-4) in Suffolk II. Romero was also on the winning 200 medley and the 200 freestyle relay teams. Anthony Prevete won the 50 free in 24.85 and was on the winning 200 medley, 200 free and the 400 free relay. Talon Silverstein won the 100 butterfly in 56.5 and Daniel Arrascue won the 200 IM and the 100 free.