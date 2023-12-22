High school sports roundup

Jermaine King had 26 points and eight assists as Floyd defeated Long wood, 69-59, in Suffolk I boys basketball on Thursday. Jawuan Smith added 20 points, 16 rebounds, seven steals and three blocks for Floyd (6-0). Jake Yourison had 13 points and six rebounds. Danye Glenn had 28 points and 15 rebounds for Longwood (4-3).

Ward Melville 63, Riverhead 40: Lorenzo Beaton had 21 points and 12 rebounds to lead Ward Melville (3-2) in Suffolk I. Neelesh Raghurama added 13 points. Alfred Austin scored seven points for Riverhead.

Mount Sinai 73, Miller Place 54: Dominic Pennzello had 24 points to lead Mount Sinai (5-1) in Suffolk V. Andrew Chandrika had 17 points and seven rebounds. Nick Frusco had 27 points, including five three-pointers, for Miller Place (5-3).

Great Neck North 46, New Hyde Park 42: Brian Asnadi had 12 points, including the last two two-point field goals, five rebounds and five assists to lead Great Neck North (3-5) in Nassau AA IV. Ben Ijadi had 12 points, six rebounds and two assists. Liam Sofi had eight points, eight rebounds and four assists. Alex Lugo had 25 points for New Hyde Park (0-7).

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

North Babylon 57, Copiague 48: Bryce Wejuli had 24 points and 10 rebounds to lead North Babylon (3-1) in Suffolk II. Daniel Blake-Watson scored 17 points. Ray Bradley scored 19 points for Copiague (4-3).

Babylon 49, Center Moriches 41: Caden Cerrone scored 15 points to lead Babylon (2-3) in Suffolk VI. Cam Schweitzer had 11 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks. Tristen Green led Center Moriches (2-3) with 16 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

New Hyde Park 54, Great Neck North 19: Breanne Noguera had 13 points, including 11 in the first quarter, to lead New Hyde Park (3-5) in Nassau AA-II. Madison Toch had 11 points for Great Neck North (0-7).

Ward Melville 41, Riverhead 26: Julia Dank had 10 points to lead Ward Melville (6-0) in Suffolk I. Kaitlyn McNeil and Grace Balocca each had eight points. Ward Melville outscored Riverhead 12-1 in the fourth quarter. Logan Pilon had nine points for Riverhead (3-3).

Floyd 70, Longwood 52: Jacky Sutherland had 25 points, nine rebounds, eight steals, three assists and two blocks to lead Floyd (7-1) in Suffolk I. Kayden Meyer had 26 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Kayla Gilmore had 15 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds and five steals. Ainsley Hololob had 25 points and 27 rebounds for Longwood (4-3).

Centereach 59, Newfield 39: Delaney Walters had 15 points to lead Centereach (3-3) in Suffolk III. Hayley Torres and Alexa Carmody each had 10 points. Raiyah Reid had 16 points for Newfield (0-5).

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Connetquot 38, Sachem North 35: Isabella Montuori had 14 points, Jamie Elliott added 10 points and Madison Mileti had eight points for Connetquot (1-1) in Suffolk II. Kylie DiMenna had 16 points for Sachem North (0-3).

North Babylon 82, Copiague 53: Jasmine Mckay scored 40 points to lead North Babylon (6-2) in Suffolk II. Molly Oak and Dakota Rivers both scored 10 points. Destiny Johnson scored 29 points for Copiague (2-6).

BOYS BOWLING

East Islip 33, Huntington 0: Brenden Muller shot a 749 series for East Islip (8-0) in Suffolk III. Andrew Jacobsen added a 727 series and Matthew Sundberg had a 688 series.

GIRLS BOWLING

East Meadow 11, Clarke 0: Amanda Morris rolled a 236 as part of a 685 series to lead East Meadow (6-2) in Nassau IV. Katelyn Haubrick bowled a 202 as part of a 480 series and Rachel Lam bowled a 156 as part of a 433 series.