High school sports roundup
Luke Villela completed 11 of 17 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 60 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries to lead Oceanside to a 35-13 win at Uniondale in Nassau Conference I football on Sunday. Dillon Tveter caught six passes for 80 yards and a 21-yard touchdown. Justin Diez carried three times for 25 yards and a touchdown and Andrew Dato had 31 yards and a score on eight carries. Ryan Pender kicked a 37-yard field goal and added two PATs for Oceanside (4-1). Jahiem Foote returned a kickoff 74 yards for a touchdown and Jonel Lattore rushed for a 34-yard score for Uniondale (2-3).
BOYS SOCCER
Locust Valley 1, North Shore 0: Daniel Greene scored on a penalty shot in the 68th minute to lead Locust Valley (10-0-1) in Nassau A East on Monday. Owen Pye made five saves. Henrique Malaco made five saves for North Shore (8-4-1).
Connetquot 2, Bay Shore 1: Robbie Herrera scored twice in the first half to lead Connetquot (7-3-3) in Suffolk III. Ryan Narvaez assisted on both goals and Trevor Carr made five saves. Zakary Fox scored on a corner kick by Riley Sanchez and Stiven Gereda made nine saves for Bay Shore (3-6-4).
GIRLS SOCCER
Whitman 1, Longwood 0: Olivia Nicholls scored the winning goal off an assist from Abigail LaRegina with 17 minutes left to lead Whitman (5-6) in Suffolk I. Angie Fuentes made 10 saves. Emily Hardison made seven saves for Longwood (4-8).
Great Neck South 1, Sewanhaka 0: Matea Vukosa scored off a cross from Ava Moran in the 60th minute to lead Great Neck South (9-0) in Nassau V. Olivia Soriano made two saves. Susie Aquino made seven saves for Sewanhaka (6-2).
FIELD HOCKEY
Sachem North 1, Commack 0: Bella Scionti scored the winning goal off an assist from Lisa Heffernan in the fourth quarter to lead Sachem North (5-8) in Suffolk I. Kaylise McClure made six saves. Danica Reina made 11 saves for Commack (6-6).
Harborfields 2, Miller Place 0: Olivia Eusanio had a goal and an assist to lead Harborfields (10-2) in Suffolk II. Lily Viscusi made eight saves in the shutout. Nicolette Capocci made 13 saves for Miller Place (7-4).
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
East Islip 3, East Hampton 1: Mary Ranzie had 10 kills and five blocks and Jadelyn Harrynarine had 10 kills and five aces to lead East Islip (4-5) to a 25-22, 25-19, 18-25, 25-18 win in Suffolk IV. Lexi Hernandez added 23 assists and Grace Mez had 25 digs.
Massapequa 3, Syosset 0: Michaela Gillis had 12 kills and Savanna Appleton had 30 assists and 11 digs to lead Massapequa (5-3) to a 26-24, 25-16, 26-24 win in Nassau I.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Great Neck South 3, Jericho 1: Mikko Sit had 43 assists and 10 digs to lead Great Neck South (6-4) to a 25-19, 21-25, 25-23, 28-26 win in Nassau II-A. Jesse Tricario added 10 kills and 13 blocks, and Johnny Roggendorf and Edmund Gan each had 10 kills.
Carey 3, Sewanhaka 1: Justin Villa had 20 kills, five blocks and two aces to lead Carey (4-4) to a 25-20, 25-19, 17-25, 26-24 win in Nassau II-D. Ewan Byrne added 29 assists and four aces and Dan Esposito had five kills, two blocks and two aces.