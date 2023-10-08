High school sports roundup
Adam Kayku redirected a rebound for the winning goal with 1:54 left in overtime to lead North Babylon to a 3-2 decision over Newfield in Suffolk IV boys soccer Saturday. Kayku also scored in the first half and Zanier Briscoe added a goal two minutes later to give North Babylon (7-5) a 2-1 lead. Kristian Gomez made five saves and Joe Scibelli had two assists.
Eli Rubio and Casey Bracken each scored in the first half for Newfield (2-9-1). Julian Cartagena and Jon Jimenez each had an assist and John Caso made nine saves.
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Connetquot 1, Commack 1: Brayden O’Boyle scored the tying goal on a free kick with seven minutes left in the second half for Commack (3-0-2) in Suffolk III. Garfield Gillespie scored early in the second half for Connetquot (1-1-3).
Lindenhurst 1, Bay Shore 0: Jace Seara scored a goal and Vinny Graff made seven saves for the shutout to lead Lindenhurst (6-6-1) in Suffolk III. Andrew Schaaf made eight saves for Bay Shore (3-6-4).
GIRLS SOCCER
Kings Park 1, Mount Sinai 0: Nikki Caratozzolo scored the only goal of the game in the first half to lead Kings Park (9-2-1) in Suffolk III. Charlotte Laraque made 18 saves for Mt. Sinai (4-7-1).
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Ward Melville 1, Connetquot 1: Cassie Ward scored on a perfect through ball from Maddie Costello to tie the score at 1 with three minutes left in the first half for Ward Melville (9-0-1) in Suffolk I. Isabella Pena scored off a corner kick from Giavanna Meservy to give Connetquot (7-2-2) the early lead. Emily Anderson made seven saves for Connetquot and Kate Ronzoni made seven saves for Ward Melville.
Massapequa 1, South Side 1: Birnna Neary scored the tying goal in the final two minutes for Massapequa (6-0-2) in Nassau I. Nora Basile scored in the first half for South Side (2-1-5).
Valley Stream South 1, Oyster Bay 1: Marlo Knox scored for Oyster Bay (5-2-1) and Kelly Garay scored for Valley Stream South (2-3-2) in Nassau AB-III.
Division 3, Jericho 1: Eleni Georgatos scored twice to lead Division in Nassau III. Rosalie Giraldo-Espinosa made six saves and Antonia Bruno made four saves for Division (5-4-1). Jillian Baskind scored and Ava Kalogiannis made 12 saves for Jericho (1-5-3).
Seaford 2, North Shore 0: Kaylie Conklin and Linda Donovan each scored one goal to lead Seaford (5-1-3) in Nassau AB-1. Meredith Papiro made eight saves for North Shore (2-2-3).
FIELD HOCKEY
Pierson 1, Southampton 0: Shelby Casey scored a third-quarter goal off an Eva McKelvey assist to lead Pierson (3-8) in Suffolk II. Grace D’Angelo made one save. Neveaha Bell made eight saves for Southampton (1-10).
FRIDAY’S GAMES
New Hyde Park 1, Long Beach 0: Ava DeLisse scored the winning goal off an assist from Kaitlyn Neu with 2:46 left in regulation to lead New Hyde Park in non-league. Isabella Privilegi made one save for New Hyde Park (6-3). Brianna Amery and Lucy Nash each made four saves for Long Beach (2-4).
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Shelter Island 3, Greenport/Southold 2: Sophie Clark had six aces and 11 assists to lead Shelter Island (3-5) to a 11-25, 13-25, 25-19, 25-17, 15-7 win in Suffolk VII. Mandy Marcello had five kills.
East Hampton 3. Deer Park 2: Natalie Mongan had six kills, nine assists and 17 digs to lead East Hampton (6-5) to a 25-18, 25-18, 15-25, 19-25, 15-7 win in Suffolk IV. Katie Kuneth added six kills, four aces and eight digs, and Olivia Yellen had nine assists and seven digs.
Commack 3, Northport 1: Kaitlin Curran had 15 kills, 20 digs, two blocks and four aces to lead Commack to a 24-26, 25-8, 26-24, 25-16 win in Suffolk II. Maya Khan added 10 kills and 19 digs for Commack (10-1).
Herricks 3, Seaford 2: Violet Worms had 16 kills, 10 digs, and two aces to lead Herricks (4-5) to a 25-21, 20-25, 22-25, 25-18, 15-10 win in Nassau II.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Central Islip 3, West Babylon 2: Daniel Meija had 15 kills, 10 blocks and six aces to lead Central Islip (1-11) to a 22-25, 28-30, 25-20, 25-21, 15-12 win in Suffolk I.
Commack 3, Hauppauge 1: Brady Cascone had 22 kills, four assists, 12 digs and three blocks to lead Commack to a 25-18, 21-25, 25-12, 28-26 win in Suffolk I. Ethan Marijosius added eight kills and 56 assists for Commack (1-6).
Mepham 3, East Meadow 0: Thomas Wildeman had 30 kills to lead Mepham (6-3) to a 25-16, 25-17, 25-21 win in Nassau I-B. Kyle McQuillan had 33 assists.
BOYS GOLF
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Islip 6.5, Bayport-Blue Point 2.5: Jacob Schifter shot an even par 36 on the front nine at the West Sayville Golf Course to lead Islip in Suffolk V. Jacob Petelin shot a 37 and Tyler Simonetti added a 38 for Islip (8-0). Kaiden Capurso shot a 36 for Bayport-Blue Point (7-3).