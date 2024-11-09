The word pressure doesn't bother Kellenberg outside hitter Stella Becker.

"As I got older and matured, I realized why my coaches and my parents pushed me because they saw the potential and greatness in me," Becker said. "My mom told me 'pressure builds diamonds,' and that quote always stuck with me."

Becker racked up 21 kills to lead an undefeated Kellenberg volleyball team over rival St. Anthony's, 25-17, 25-19, 25-18, in the NSCHSAA championship match on Nov. 1, securing the Firebirds back-to-back titles. She has been playing varsity since her sophomore year. The Firebirds have lost only two matches since Becker joined the varsity team: one in last year's state semifinal and the other to St. Anthony's in the championship match two years ago. That made this most recent victory even sweeter.

"Ever since that day, we have been so determined to beat them," Becker said. "Whenever we play them, it's like something switches in our head."

Becker was named MVP and earned back-to-back Offensive Player of the Year. For her efforts, the senior is Newsday's Athlete of the Week.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"She embodies everything we stand for in our culture," coach Catherine vonSchoenermarck said. "It's not just the numbers with her, it's the character, the kindness, the sportsmanship, she just rises above everything. She is something special."

The coach raved about how impactful Becker has been for the Firebirds since she joined.

"On the court, she combines elegance and power in such a way that your eye is drawn to her," vonSchoenermarck said. "Her thunderous kills resound and echo throughout the gym with intensity."

On her off days, Becker is a part of many organizations that focus on giving back to the community. She is co-president of Samba360, an organization providing sports equipment and clothing for needy children worldwide. She went to Brazil after a flood during the summer and handed out clothes to those who lost items.

Becker is also a part of CROSS (Christians Reaching Out to Spread Spirituality) and SMART (St. Martin's After School Recreation and Tutoring), clubs that focus on serving the community by tutoring kids and becoming pen pals with the people at elderly homes.

"It keeps me grounded," Becker said. "It makes me realize that I'm grateful for the things I do and don't have."

Becker is committed to playing volleyball for Hofstra. She made a connection to the school, practicing in the facility and playing under coaches who also attended Hofstra, which made the decision easier for her.

"When it came down to making my decision, it was mainly about where I see myself with a family," Becker said. "I'm so excited for Hofstra because they made me feel like I was a part of a family."

After the victory against the Friars, Becker is focused on capturing a state championship for the Firebirds. They played Maria Regina on Saturday in a state semifinal at St. Anthony's.

"We feel like we have the team to win it all," Becker said. "We are more focused on our game on Saturday than any other game this season."