Chase Timberlake had 38 points, 10 rebounds, six steals, five assists and two blocks to lead Baldwin to a 64-52 win over Long Beach in Nassau III boys basketball on Friday. Ethan Sainsbury added six points and eight rebounds and Gabriel Phillips had six points and five rebounds for Baldwin (2-1). Matt Hayes had 10 points for Long Beach (0-3).

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Malverne 63, Friends Academy 56: Lorenzo Maione had 20 points and nine steals and Isaiah Smith had 11 points and 12 rebounds to lead Malverne (1-2) in Nassau VII. Tristian Inswood and Andrew Innocent each added 12 points. Eyan Valadez scored 19 points for Friends Academy (0-1).

Freeport 67, Oceanside 57: Noah Patterson scored 21 points and Joshua Osei-Sefah had 13 points and nine rebounds to lead Freeport (4-1) in Nassau I. Josh Gamarra scored 14 points and Jaden Belone had 13 points for Oceanside (1-4).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Sayville 46, Sachem North 35: Ava Vadyak scored 25 points to lead Sayville (3-3) in non-league. Samantha Carmody added eight points. Kylie DiMenna scored 15 points for Sachem North (2-4).

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Mepham 61, Carey 33: Makayla Daube had 16 points and 24 rebounds for Mepham (3-2) in Nassau AA-II. Daube recorded her 1,000th career rebound, according to coach Jim Mulvey. Mia Troiano added 22 points and Grace Skulavik had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Westhampton 53, Half Hollow Hills West 33: Sandra Clarke had 13 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists and five steals and Kate Sweet had 22 points and five steals for Westhampton (4-0) in Suffolk V. Laila Mustafic scored 12 points for Hills West (2-2).

BOYS BOWLING

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Comsewogue 34, East Hampton 2: Brendan Rennard rolled a 290 in Game 1 of a 712 series, Loy Saponara rolled a 258 in Game 1 of a 642 series and Keane Saponara rolled a 225 in Game 2 of a 612 series for Comsewogue (4-0) in Suffolk IV.

Bellmore/Merrick 8, Clarke 3: Lucas Lam and Riley Kolinsky each rolled a 687 series and Jashua Sat bowled a 243 in Game 2 and a 212 in Game 1 for Bellmore/Merrick (4-1) in Nassau IV.

Farmingdale 11, Massapequa 0: Matt Turner had a high game of 223 in a 621 series for Farmingdale (5-0) in Nassau III.

GIRLS BOWLING

THURSDAY’S GAMES

East Islip 37, Islip 3: Dakota Collins had a high game of 257 in a 695 series, Brooke Andresen had a 649 series and Meeya Leaderman added a 618 series for East Islip (3-0) in Suffolk II.

Longwood 25, Patchogue-Medford 15: Ava Mazella rolled a 258 in Game 1 of a 610 series, Kaylee Dwyer bowled a 215 in Game 1 of a 609 series and Jolie Penny had a 226 in Game 1 for Longwood (4-0) in Suffolk I.