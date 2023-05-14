HS roundup: LI Lutheran claims PSAA girls lacrosse title, plus more highlights

Ella O’Hara fired the winning goal off a free position to the top-left corner of the cage with 2:30 left to break a tie at 11 and deliver Long Island Lutheran a 12-11 victory over the Stony Brook School in the girls lacrosse PSAA final at Cantiague Park on Friday. She finished with four goals.

“It’s thoroughly unsurprising that she came through there,” coach Denis Scannell said. “She’s just a next-level athlete and she just plays with joy. There’s no moment that’s too big for her.”

Kate Ross had five goals and an assist, Tatum Stanziale had three goals, Bella Zingoni had three assists and Riley Longo added two assists in the win. Sophia Dabbraccio had five goals for Stony Brook.

Long Island Lutheran (11-2) trailed 6-3 at halftime before outscoring Stony Brook 9-5 in the second half. It’s Lutheran’s second straight PSAA title and the Crusaders advance to the NYSAIS quarterfinals on Saturday.

“More than anything, they just didn’t want it to be over,” Scannell said. “They wanted to keep the season going.”

West Hempstead 14, Malverne/East Rockaway 12: Elizabeth Poirot scored five goals with four assists and Gianna Cardillo scored six goals with an assist to lead West Hempstead (7-4) over Malverne/East Rockaway (10-2) in Nassau V. Ivana Jiminez added two goals and had a key ground ball in the last minute to help seal the win.

Kellenberg 16, St. John the Baptist 11: Jenna McGuinness had four goals and Kelsey Nichols had three goals and nine draw controls for Kellenberg in a CHSAA outbracket game on Saturday. Sophia Virgilio had nine goals for St. John the Baptist (1-15). Kellenberg (6-13) advances to play at top-seeded St. Anthony’s in the CHSAA Class AA semifinals at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

BOYS LACROSSE

Hauppauge 14, Port Jefferson 6: Nick Uzakewicz had six assists and set the program single-season assists record with 56, passing Brian Orlowski’s mark of 55 set in 2002, according to coach Jim Konen, on Saturday. Grant Faber scored four goals and Joe Valenza added three goals for Hauppauge (14-2) in Suffolk II. Rowan Casey had three goals for Port Jefferson (3-13).

Commack 11, Middle Country 10: Cameron Clark scored the winning goal with 2:23 remaining in overtime for Commack (5-10) in Suffolk I on Friday. James Pagano had four goals and an assist and Ethan Dalland added three goals and an assist. Charlie Cavalieri scored two goals and had six assists for Middle Country (6-10).

Westhampton 10, Glenn 8: Chance Brindle had four goals and an assist and Charlie Beasley made 19 saves to lead Westhampton (9-7) in Suffolk II. Morgan McEntee added three goals and an assist and Will Drake had three assists. Kyle O’Connor had 11 saves for Glenn (11-5).

Center Moriches 4, Mattituck/Greenport/Southold 3: Jack Howard scored the winning goal with seven minutes left in the fourth quarter to lead Center Moriches (6-10) in Suffolk II. Christian Scaffaro had 18 saves in the win. Andrew McKenzie had nine saves for Mattituck/Greenport/Southold (5-10).

GIRLS GOLF

Kellenberg 3, St. Anthony’s 2: Bridget LaRosa, Daniela Espina and Briana Taylor all won their matches to lead No. 1 Kellenberg over No. 2 St. Anthony’s to win the CHSAA girls golf team championship at Eisenhower Park Blue Course on Friday. Espina won the ninth hole by two strokes over Leah Garvey to clinch the victory.

LaRosa shot a 3-over 39 to win her match. Catherine Slade shot even 36, but lost her match to St. Anthony’s reigning CHSAA individual champion Grace London, who had three birdies and shot a 1-under 35.

SOFTBALL

Miller Place 4, Westhampton 2: Renee Stocken had a single to drive in Delaney Schleider and Laney Vomero and Stocken later scored on a bunt by Evelyn Paul in Miller Place’s three-run top of the 12th inning in Suffolk VII.

Both teams scored one run in the 10th inning after nine scoreless innings. Westhampton (7-6) loaded the bases with no out in the bottom of the 12th but Ava Zicchinelli recorded a strikeout, followed by a ground ball to Vomero at shortstop who fired home to Schleider for the second out and a popout to first baseman Emily Lopez to keep the score tied at 1 after 11 innings.

Zicchinelli had four strikeouts in 12 innings and Addison Celi had 15 strikeouts in 12 innings for Westhampton. Miller Place improved to 18-2.

Comsewogue 3, East Hampton 2: Maggie Burrell had the winning hit to drive in Jules Manteiga in the bottom of the sixth inning to clinch a playoff berth for Comsewogue (10-9). Laurel Chiaino went 2-for-3 with a double and Alexa Schuch went 2-for-3 with a double and a RBI.

Commack 6, Bay Shore 3: Emily Kraus had a two-run single to drive in Leila Toomey and Sabrina Edwards-Smith to give Commack (14-4) the lead in the top of the 10th inning in Suffolk I. Kayla O’Boyle drove in Emily Schoenfield and Jillian Cestaro later in the inning with a double. O’Boyle allowed three hits and struck out 15.

The game was suspended on Friday because of darkness with the scored tied at 2 after nine innings before being resumed Saturday morning. Bay Shore is (13-6-1).

Riverhead 4, Floyd 3: Mya Marelli hit a two-out, walk-off two-run home run in the seventh inning for Riverhead (12-7) in Suffolk III. Marelli struck out 16 and allowed six hits and Jordan Kwasna went 2-for-4.

Kellenberg 2, East Islip 1: Prescilla Ferri hit a two-run single to drive in Natalie McMichael and Jasmine Taveras in the second inning to lead Kellenberg (13-5) in non-league. Ava Golio hit a double and allowed one hit in five scoreless innings and Molly Silecchia pitched the last two innings to earn the save. East Islip is 13-6.

Seaford 2, Herricks 0: Skyler Secondino and Lauren LoPresti combined to allow only two hits in a 10-inning shutout for Seaford (9-10) in Nassau II. Katie Young and Alexa Villeck each had two hits. Herricks is 15-5.

BASEBALL

Central Islip 7, Bay Shore 6: Joshua Sierra had a walk-off single in the seventh inning to drive in Justin Alvarado for Central Islip (4-16) in Suffolk I. Sierra Gama had two hits and two RBIs. Bay Shore is 5-13.