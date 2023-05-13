HS roundup: Emily Butera powers LI Lutheran to PSAA softball crown, plus more highlights

Emily Butera went 4-for-5 with three RBIs to lead Long Island Lutheran to its first PSAA softball championship in 10 years with a 12-8 win over Staten Island Academy on Thursday. Chloe Findlay, who pitched a complete game, went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Victoria Useda was 1-for-2 with three RBIs. Angelina Kern went 1-for-3 with an RBI and two runs.

LuHi (12-2) had lost to Staten Island in the final the previous two years. “Knowing what had happened the last two years, we had to overcome that initial fright that it might happen again,” first-year coach Joseph Barracato said. “We wouldn’t be here without the senior leadership we’ve had from [Findlay and Kern].”

LuHi will play in the NYSAIS state tournament starting next Thursday.

Mineola 7, East Rockaway 2: Brianna Voyer struck out 10 batters and walked four in a no-hitter for Mineola (13-2) in Nassau III. East Rockaway (3-13) scored two runs in the first inning on a walk, error and sacrifice bunt, but Voyer held the Rocks scoreless the rest of the way.

“Brianna is such a competitor. She wants the ball and she can work through anything,” Mineola coach Monique Wink said. “She’s able to locate and make the big pitch in the big spot and we saw that a lot today. It got dicey a few times but she was always able to get out of jams.”

Valley Stream North 8, South Side 7: Christina Ravo drove in Tiffany Melendez with a walk-off single to leftfield in the bottom of the seventh for Valley Stream North (13-4) in Nassau III. Ravo went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and had seven strikeouts in earning the win. Melendez went 2-for-2 with three runs and an RBI. South Side is 5-11.

BASEBALL

St. Dominic 3, Clarke 2: Victor Frederick drove in Matt Cruz with a walk-off sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh for St. Dominic (15-5) in non-league. Luke Lang earned the win in relief, pitching three scoreless innings. Clarke is 15-2-2.

Division 9, Oyster Bay 5: James Sill hit his eighth home run of the season to lead Division (20-0) over Oyster Bay (12-7-1) in non-league. Tyler Diez struck out seven in five innings, allowing one earned run, and Cody Brush went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Pierson 3, Port Jefferson 2: Dom Mancino struck out six batters in a complete game and Braeden Mott went 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead Pierson (16-3) over Port Jefferson (12-6) in Suffolk X. Charles Schaefer and Jayden Green each added an RBI.

West Babylon 4, Kings Park 3: Elijah Outlaw scored on a walk-off wild pitch in the seventh for West Babylon (16-3) in Suffolk Conference III West. Jace Alvino struck out five batters in 5 2⁄3 innings and Dominic Gerbasio earned the win in relief. Brandon Hancock went 2-for-2. Kings Park is 13-6.

BOYS LACROSSE

South Fork 12, Patchogue-Medford 11: Charlie Corwin scored the winning goal in overtime to lead South Fork (9-7) in Suffolk I. Slate Glick scored two goals, including the tying goal with eight seconds left in regulation. Jack Cooper had four goals and two assists. Jacob Faison scored three goals for Patchogue-Medford (8-8).

Herricks 8, Bellmore JFK 3: Riley Royals scored five goals to lead Herricks (4-10) over Bellmore JFK (7-7) in Nassau B. Troy Madden had three assists and Joey Chimenti added one goal and two assists. Mikey Mele made nine saves.

Cold Spring Harbor 11, Plainedge 6: Sam Bruno had two goals and three assists to lead Cold Spring Harbor (9-6) over Plainedge (11-4) in Nassau CD. Ryan McGloin and PJ Haskell each added two goals.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Westhampton 11, Rocky Point 6: Reese King had five goals, five draw controls, three ground balls and two assists for Westhampton (10-5) in Suffolk II. Ava Derby added two goals. Sydney Woods scored three goals for Rocky Point (11-5).

Farmingdale 10, South Side 7: Ashlinn Kelly had two goals and one assist to lead Farmingdale (9-6) in non-league. Carly Livingston and Isabella Recce each added two goals. Dakota Capolino made 11 saves. Charlotte Rathjen had four goals and one assist for South Side(4-11).