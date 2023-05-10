HS roundup: Kat DaSilva walks off for West Islip softball; more highlights

Kat DaSilva scored on a walk-off infield single by Alexa Ficalora in the bottom of the eighth inning to lead West Islip to a 6-5 win over Northport in Suffolk League II softball Tuesday, completing a game that was called for darkness Monday with the score tied at 5. DaSilva reached on a bunt single and advanced to third on a ground-rule double by Emily Bouros. Makayla Comer hit a two-run double in the fourth inning for West Islip (12-6). Alexa Elliot hit a two-run home run for Northport (9-8).

Riverhead 5, Longwood 4: Megan McKay drove in Shea Bealey on a walk-off single to left-centerfield in the bottom of the 10th inning for Riverhead (11-6) in Suffolk III Monday. Mya Marelli pitched all 10 innings, striking out 16 and allowing five hits to earn the win. Bealey went 2-for-3 and scored two runs and Adriana Martinez went 2-for-5 with a run. Longwood is 5-9.

Half Hollow Hills 5, Commack 4: Mikaila Correa’s RBI triple drove in Ava Blasi in the top of the seventh and lifted Half Hollow Hills (7-9) in Suffolk I. Blasi’s RBI double tied the score at 4 in the inning. Jesse Rooney hit a two-RBI single to put Half Hollow Hills up 3-1 in the top of the sixth. Commack answered with back-to-back homers from Kayla O’Boyle (a two-run shot) and Rachel Abzug to go ahead 4-3. Commack is 12-4.

Westhampton 4, Shoreham-Wading River 1: Addison Celi threw a one-hitter with 18 strikeouts in seven innings for Westhampton (12-6) over Shoreham-Wading River (9-7) in Suffolk Conference IV East. Ashley Erbis was 2-for-3 with a run scored, and an RBI, driving in the tying run in the bottom of the sixth. Katie Burke was 1-for-3 with a run and an RBI. She drove in the go-ahead run on a double in the bottom of the sixth.

MacArthur 6, Calhoun 1: Hailey Trapani hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the top of the seventh to lead MacArthur (16-0) in Nassau I. Later in the inning, Colette O’Brien hit a double to drive in Taylor Brunn and Hailey Feiler. Calhoun is 7-9.

page JFK 0: Melia Campbell’s RBI groundout drove in Aleece Catalano in the top of the fourth inning for East Meadow (12-4) in Nassau I. Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK is 9-9.

BASEBALL

Farmingdale 7, Massapequa 6: Justin Acevedo drew a bases loaded walk-off walk, completing a five- run comeback for Farmingdale (15-1) over Massapequa (14-3) in Nassau AA-I. Dean Pasolini tied the game at 6 with a three-run home run in the fifth inning. Jack

Molloy pitched 1 2⁄3 innings of relief for the win.

Uniondale 12, Valley Stream South 11: Kevin Calderon hit a walk-off single to drive in Jaden Acosta in the bottom of the eighth inning. Arismendy Almonte went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run and Lexter Jimenez was 4-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs for Uniondale (9-6-1) in Nassau Countywide I. Valley Stream South is 7-9.

West Hempstead 6, Malverne 5: Ryan Mitchell hit a two-out double in the bottom of the fifth inning to drive in Tim Pendergast and break a tie at 5 in Nassau Countywide I. Niko Adikimenakis pitched a complete game, allowed three earned runs, struck out 11 and walked one. Adikimenakis went 2-for-3 with an RBI for West Hempstead (6-8-1). Malverne is 13-2.

Elmont 6, Hempstead 5: Davidson Ba Lafortune scored on a passed ball in the top of the seventh to break a tie at 5 in Nassau Countywide. Zion Heredia pitched two innings in relief, including a game-ending strikeout with the bases-loaded for Elmont (12-4). Hempstead is 6-9.

Locust Valley 7, Wheatley 4: Jack Baker went 2-for-4 and hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the top of the seventh and then earned the save on mound to lead Locust Valley (9-8) over Wheatley (13-4) in Nassau B-I.

East Islip 4, Half Hollow Hills West 3: Nick Rizzo hit a walk-off single to drive in pinch runner Alex Ciampi in the bottom of the ninth inning in Suffolk V. Rizzo pitched eight innings and struck out eight batters and Jaden Schmidt pitched a scoreless ninth inning. Brady Kneisel had a two-run triple for East Islip (13-5). Justin LeGuernic had a double and a two-run home run for Hills West (12-6).

Bellport 5, Centereach 4: Nolan Comerford’s two-out bases-loaded double in the bottom of the fifth inning gave Bellport (8-9) a 4-3 lead in Suffolk IV.

BOYS LACROSSE

Comsewogue 13, Smithtown West 6: Anthony Marino scored four goals and Adam Wachholder had 14 saves for Comsewogue (10-4) in Suffolk II. John Savino scored four goals for Smithtown West (5-8).

UNIFIED BASKETBALL

Wheatley 51, Syosset 36: Eric Cheng scored 25 points to lead Wheatley in Nassau North Conference. Cheng hit 11 two-point field goals and one three-pointer. Shawn Kaye scored 14 points and Ian Kaplan scored 20 for Syosset.