HS roundup: Maya Weinerman steals home to lift Glenn; plus baseball, lacrosse, football, tennis

Maya Weinerman stole home in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift Glenn over Babylon, 4-3, in Suffolk League VI softball Thursday. Amanda Howard struck out 11 batters for Glenn (9-5). Babylon is 2-7.

Glen Cove 2, Valley Stream North 0: Brooke Simmons’ base hit in the bottom of the sixth inning drove in Sienna Scagliola and Alyssa Weigand with the winning runs for Glen Cove (8-8) in Nassau III. Simmons also struck out 14 in a complete-game shutout. Valley Stream North is 10-5.

Hicksville 9, Sewanhaka 6: Isabella Marchini went 2-for-3 with a home run and a go-ahead two-run double in the sixth inning to lead Hicksville (13-2) in Nassau IV. Madison Tarra went 4-for-4 with three doubles and five RBIs. Hailey McGreevy and Madison DeMaio each homered for Sewanhaka (7-7).

BASEBALL

Glen Cove 7, Garden City: 6: Jason Basil’s walk-off double drove in Ryan Sita with the winning run in Nassau A-II. Basil went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and a stolen base and Michael Piccirillo struck out two in three innings of relief for Glen Cove (6-10). Piccirillo was also 1-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two stolen bases. Jack Fanning was 1-for-2 and scored two runs for Garden City (14-2).

West Babylon 5, Half Hollow Hills

West 2: Ryan Adams hit a go-ahead grand slam in the top of the sixth inning to lead West Babylon (13-3) over Half Hollow Hills West (12-5) in Suffolk V. Dominic Gerbasio struck out eight in a complete game.

Ward Melville 3, Bellport 2: Dalton Rutt earned his fifth save of the season by striking out two and inducing a fly ball to strand two runners and lead Ward Melville (13-4) in Suffolk IV. Alex Moraitis drove in Ward Melville’s first run with a two-out RBI single in the first inning and Jason Sfakis broke a 1-1 tie with a two-RBI single in the fifth. Bellport is 7-10.

Sachem East 6, Floyd 5: Sam Leonard’s sacrifice fly in the sixth inning drove in the winning run to lead Sachem East (11-6) in Suffolk III. Floyd is 6-11.

Amityville 7, Port Jefferson 3: Eli Jabouin went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two runs, two stolen bases and a walk to lead Amityville (3-10) in Suffolk X. Aidan McCullough went 1-for-2 with two walks and three stolen bases, including stealing home in the top of the fifth inning for Amityville. Port Jefferson is 10-4.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Bethpage 13, Plainedge 9: Mary Kate Nawrocki had six goals and an assist in Nassau II. Brianna Wendling scored two goals and Emily Caputo made 11 saves for Bethpage (6-6). Julia Foppiano had three goals and two assists for Plainedge (2-11).

Elmont 10, West Hempstead 7: Anaise Novembre scored four goals to lead Elmont (6-3) in Nassau V. Ivie Ihaza and Makayla Noel each added three goals. West Hempstead is 3-4.

FLAG FOOTBALL

Whitman 21, Northport 0: Brittny Cisneros returned an interception for a touchdown, pulled nine flags and recorded three sacks to lead Whitman (7-1) in Suffolk I. Northport is 3-4.

BOYS TENNIS

Sayville 5, East Islip 2: Chris Mulligan and Ben Verdone defeated Ruelin Man-Martinez and Kevin Huang, 7-6, 2-6, 6-3, at first doubles to lead Sayville (10-1) in Suffolk II. East Islip is 6-6.