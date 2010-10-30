LI Hockey preview: Middle Country now the hunted

After finishing the 2009 regular season on a 3-10 skid, Middle Country won the Suffolk ice hockey championship for the first time in the program's 35-year history.

"It's a different type of feeling, because now everyone's trying to beat us," said James (J.T.) Hall, a Centereach senior who had the most points in the county last season (54) and was named finals MVP. "We're just playing our game and sticking to the plan."

''The plan'' is getting the puck to Hall and teammate Thomas Telesca, who was second in points (48), as much as possible.

"Their hockey sense is just far supreme over anybody else," coach Tom Argano said. "They seem to cause a lot of nervousness in the defensive zone, and because of that, they become puck magnets. They're surgeons in the field. They can read plays and anticipate things before they happen."

The team also returns Sam Rozzi, who won all four playoff games in net.

Suffolk

Runner-up Smithtown's keys to success are Brian Boser (21 goals, 19 assists) and Matt McMahon (16 goals, 16 assists).

Kings Park/Commack already leads the league at 6-0. Long Beach switched to the Suffolk league in the summer and could be dangerous.

Northport/Huntington forwards Paul Aureliano, Nick Saputo and Julien Kann give the team punch.

East Islip pins its postseason aspirations on seniors Mike Scarola and Mike Sullivan in net. Eric Gangi had 13 goals and 10 assists.

West Islip is a team in transition, building around goaltending - Tom Rubin - and defense.

Watch out for Connetquot/Sayville's Tyler Young (18 goals, 13 assists) and Frankie DiChiara (17 goals, 27 assists). A deep team could land them deep in the playoffs.

Nassau

Michelino Division:Last year's Michelino champs, Wantagh/Seaford (four consecutive titles, five of the last six) returns nine members of its championship team, including Mickey Wallace (14 goals, 15 assists) and Michael Lasher (11 goals, nine assists). The strength of this team will be its blue liners, a heavily senior unit led by Jordan Aro (four goals, 11 assists) and Andrew Onufrey.

Runners-up in 2009, Massapequa looks to Michael Tardino (18 goals, 13 assists) and Christopher Zito (16 goals, nine assists) for a different ending.

Matt Birofka's goal tending complements competitive Bethpage. Matthew Bavaro (18 goals, nine assists) leads the offense and Marko Skarica (12 goals, six assists) heads some quality secondary scorers.

Bellmore-Merrick made the playoffs in its second year of being a school-sponsored program. James Bobb (12 goals) and James Karp (seven goals, 16 assists) are key if the program is to take the next step. Keeper Jacob Smart is "a wall."

Cold Spring Harbor defenders Rob D'Agostino and Charlie Hildebrandt are known for their smothering coverage.

Liberty Division:Manhasset improved its power play and neutral zone play. Harris Stone (18 goals, 13 assists) and Cory Newman (13 goals, 10 assists) lead the offense. Keeper Marko Ristic has seven years of travel hockey under his belt.

Levittown, the 2009 champ, is a young team based on a mix of speed and aggressive play. Brian Pizzo (defense) and James Loglise (right wing) lead.

Garden City, the 2009 runner-up, is rebuilding an offense that's far from punchless - witness Albert Markopoulos (22 goals, 23 assists).

Syosset's strength is defense. Keeper David Lynch had a .917 GAA and Jon Lazarus is a big, strong presence on the ice. Adam Goldstein (19 goals, 31 assists) handles scoring.

East Williston, representing Wheatley and Willets Road Middle School, is new to varsity. Graham Turk is key in net. Zach Shields and Matt Bernot carry the offense.

CHSAA

St. Anthony's won the league title its second year in the CHSAA and the Friars believe they can repeat. Junior defenseman Jimmy Mazza is already playing junior hockey with the Bobcats. Forwards Chris Wallace - best all-around player - and Evan Katz - best pure shooter - skate the first line. Junior Sean Keating returns after winning Goaltender of the Year last season.

Private

Long Island's hockey powerhouse, Portledge is stacked again. Thomas Parisi (17 goals, 10 assists) anchors a strong crop of blue liners. Ori Benyamini (10 goals, 18 assists) does his best work low in the offensive zone, especially behind the net. Michael Goldstein (20 goals, 18 assists) relies on a great snap shot to lead the offense. If Ron Sartena carries the load in net, this team should be overwhelming.