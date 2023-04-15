Long Island's high school players of the week
Before we get into the top performers on Long Island this week, let's begin with a special Coach of the Week shout-out.
Chaminade’s Jack Moran became the seventh high school boys lacrosse coach in the country to reach 600 wins. Chaminade beat Darien High School of Connecticut, 17-7, on Thursday as Moran moved into elite company. In 44 years as head coach, Moran is 600-150. He has earned 20 Catholic League titles.
Well done.
Now, for our athletes of the week.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Alexandra Aievoli, Calhoun, M, Soph: She had six goals with two assists in a 15-14 victory over Plainedge on Wednesday.
Kylee Colbert, North Shore, M, Sr.: She scored five goals and added two assists in a 12-8 win over Garden City on Tuesday.
Shea Panzik, Manhasset, A, Jr.: She had six goals and three assists in a 20-13 victory over Sacred Heart on Monday. She followed that a day later with another six-goal, three-assist performance in a 16-11 victory over Syosset.
Delaney Radin, Long Beach, A, Sr. She had four goals and seven assists in a 17-12 victory over Seaford on Tuesday.
Cassie Smith, Freeport, M, Jr. She had nine goals and four draw controls in a 15-12 victory over Carey on Wednesday.
BOYS LACROSSE
Owen Duffy, St. Anthony’s, A, Sr.: He scored four goals and had four assists in a 17-7 win over Delbarton (NJ). He followed that with four goals and two assists in a 10-8 win over St. John’s College HS (NJ).
Adam Giovinco, Syosset, A, Sr.: He scored four goals and added five assists in an 18-8 win over Oceanside.
Alessandro Walaitis, Mepham, A, So.: He had five goals and an assist in an 11-10 win over Bellmore JFK on Friday. His overtime goal was the game winner.
SOFTBALL
Taylor Brunn, MacArthur, P: She had three hits, including a home run, and struck out 15 in a 9-2 win over Bellmore JFK on Thursday.
Grace Heim, Kings Park, UTIL/P: She hit two home runs and drove in five runs in a 12-0 victory over Half Hollow Hills on Friday
Erin McMahon, Bayport-Blue Point, P/OF, Sr.: McMahon hit a grand slam in a win over Hampton Bays on Monday. The next day, she pitched a one-hitter with 17 strikeouts in a 5-0 win over Shoreham-Wading River.
BASEBALL
Josh Knoth, Patchogue-Medford, P, Sr.: He struck out 14 in five no-hit innings of work against Sachem in a 10-0 win on Tuesday.
John Margolies, Hauppauge, Jr. P: He drilled a three-run triple to ignite a five-run inning as Hauppauge beat West Babylon, 8-5 on Thursday. He also closed the game with five strikeouts in the final six batters for the two-inning save.
Matt Merkel, Malverne, P, Sr.: He went 5-for-5 in a 14-10 win over Uniondale. He also struck out 10 batters in five innings on Tuesday.
James Sill, Division, P, Sr.: He fired his third straight shutout to open the season in a 10-0 win over Bethpage on Monday. He struck out nine.
FLAG FOOTBALL
Taylor Mileti, Hauppauge, RB, Fr.: She scored on a 50-yard run in a 6-0 win over previously undefeated Half Hollow Hills. She had nine flag pulls and knocked down a reverse pass as time expired for the win.
Albertina Bonilla, Amityville, DL, Sr.: She had nine flags, including the play of the game — a safety — in Amityville's 2-0 win over Harborfields on Friday night.