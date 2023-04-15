Long Island's high school players of the week

Before we get into the top performers on Long Island this week, let's begin with a special Coach of the Week shout-out.

Chaminade’s Jack Moran became the seventh high school boys lacrosse coach in the country to reach 600 wins. Chaminade beat Darien High School of Connecticut, 17-7, on Thursday as Moran moved into elite company. In 44 years as head coach, Moran is 600-150. He has earned 20 Catholic League titles.

Well done.

Chaminade head coach Jack Moran celebrates with players and assistants after getting his 600th career win in agame against host Darien (Conn.) on Thursday. Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

Now, for our athletes of the week.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Alexandra Aievoli, Calhoun, M, Soph: She had six goals with two assists in a 15-14 victory over Plainedge on Wednesday.

Kylee Colbert, North Shore, M, Sr.: She scored five goals and added two assists in a 12-8 win over Garden City on Tuesday.

Manhasset's Shea Panzik works around teammate Cassidy Harleys pick during a girls lacrosse game against Darien, Connecticut in Manhasset on Saturday, April 1, 2023.. Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Shea Panzik, Manhasset, A, Jr.: She had six goals and three assists in a 20-13 victory over Sacred Heart on Monday. She followed that a day later with another six-goal, three-assist performance in a 16-11 victory over Syosset.

Delaney Radin, Long Beach, A, Sr. She had four goals and seven assists in a 17-12 victory over Seaford on Tuesday.

Cassie Smith, Freeport, M, Jr. She had nine goals and four draw controls in a 15-12 victory over Carey on Wednesday.

BOYS LACROSSE

Owen Duffy, St. Anthony’s, A, Sr.: He scored four goals and had four assists in a 17-7 win over Delbarton (NJ). He followed that with four goals and two assists in a 10-8 win over St. John’s College HS (NJ).

Adam Giovinco, Syosset, A, Sr.: He scored four goals and added five assists in an 18-8 win over Oceanside.

Alessandro Walaitis, Mepham, A, So.: He had five goals and an assist in an 11-10 win over Bellmore JFK on Friday. His overtime goal was the game winner.

SOFTBALL

Taylor Brunn, MacArthur, P: She had three hits, including a home run, and struck out 15 in a 9-2 win over Bellmore JFK on Thursday.

Grace Heim, Kings Park, UTIL/P: She hit two home runs and drove in five runs in a 12-0 victory over Half Hollow Hills on Friday

Erin McMahon, Bayport-Blue Point, P/OF, Sr.: McMahon hit a grand slam in a win over Hampton Bays on Monday. The next day, she pitched a one-hitter with 17 strikeouts in a 5-0 win over Shoreham-Wading River.

BASEBALL

Josh Knoth, Patchogue-Medford, P, Sr.: He struck out 14 in five no-hit innings of work against Sachem in a 10-0 win on Tuesday.

John Margolies, Hauppauge, Jr. P: He drilled a three-run triple to ignite a five-run inning as Hauppauge beat West Babylon, 8-5 on Thursday. He also closed the game with five strikeouts in the final six batters for the two-inning save.

Matt Merkel, Malverne, P, Sr.: He went 5-for-5 in a 14-10 win over Uniondale. He also struck out 10 batters in five innings on Tuesday.

James Sill, Division, P, Sr.: He fired his third straight shutout to open the season in a 10-0 win over Bethpage on Monday. He struck out nine.

FLAG FOOTBALL

Taylor Mileti of Hauppauge High School poses for a portrait during Newsday's 2023 Flag Football Season Preview shoot at Newsday Photo Studio in Melville on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Credit: James Escher

Taylor Mileti, Hauppauge, RB, Fr.: She scored on a 50-yard run in a 6-0 win over previously undefeated Half Hollow Hills. She had nine flag pulls and knocked down a reverse pass as time expired for the win.

Albertina Bonilla, Amityville, DL, Sr.: She had nine flags, including the play of the game — a safety — in Amityville's 2-0 win over Harborfields on Friday night.