Heat puts Suffolk sports on hold until at least 6 p.m.; Nassau says schools should follow state guidelines

School sports in Suffolk County are on hold until at least 6 p.m. Thursday as the full heat alert remains in effect, according to Tom Combs, the executive director for Section XI, which governs Suffolk scholastic sports.

Nassau schools were advised to follow the state's guidelines, which say that sports should be postponed if the heat index is 96 or higher. Suffolk's procedures require sports to be called off if the heat index is 95 or higher.

The heat index was 96 at 10:53 a.m. at Republic Airport in Farmingdale, according to the National Weather Service.

“Our directive [Thursday] morning was to follow the guidelines for the heat index protocols in the state handbook,” said Pat Pizzarelli, the executive director for Section VIII, which governs Nassau scholastic sports.. “That could change as we move on through the day and the temperatures climb. But right now, we believe the games and practices can happen with constant water breaks and being mindful of potential heat illness. We also expect schools will move contests to later in the evening when it's cooler.”

“We have excessive heat again, and we’re on a full heat alert until 6 p.m.,” Combs said. “We are allowing games and practices to be rescheduled to later in the evening. There is no physical activity in any sport permitted until after 6 p.m.”

Combs said Suffolk postponed 117 contests on Wednesday. There are 198 total contests scheduled Thursday in boys and girls soccer, field hockey, boys golf, girls swimming, girls tennis, boys and girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country and football.

“Our safety committee will continue to monitor the temperatures throughout the county,” Combs said. “We’re giving the athletic directors the go-ahead for tonight, but they can postpone.”

The Center Moriches–Miller Place football game in Suffolk’s Division IV was moved to a 7 p.m. start.

Both counties issued a full heat alert, postponing all indoor and outdoor activities on Wednesday, including games and practices.

Pizzarelli confirmed the postponement of 73 contests on Wednesday. The heat index is determined by the outside temperature and the relative humidity. Suffolk postpones if the heat index reaches 95. The Catholic League follows Suffolk's procedures.

Combs said that safety committee chairperson Tim Mullins, the director of athletics for Bayport-Blue Point Schools, monitors the temperature every two hours throughout the day starting at 6 a.m.

“The heat index dictates the safety protocols,” Combs said. “The safety of the student-athletes, officials, coaches and our fans are the number one priority.”

Pizzarelli added that the postponement of critical practice days to get game-ready is hard on the athletes.

“They have to understand it’s for their own safety,” he said. “No one wants to postpone but we don’t have a choice when there is any health risk.”