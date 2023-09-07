Heat wave to continue through Thursday; heat advisory extended for NYC into Friday, NWS says

The late summer heat wave continues Thursday for Long Island and is expected to linger in New York City at least through Friday, the National Weather Service said.

A heat advisory remains in effect for much of Long Island Thursday until 8 p.m., meaning another day of dangerous conditions for those without air conditioning and people who work or play outdoors, the NWS said.

On Thursday, the weather service extended its warning for New York City into Friday, but says Nassau and Suffolk counties should see significant drops in temperatures as the work week comes to a close.

For Nassau and western Suffolk counties, temperatures are expected to exceed 90 degrees Thursday, with the humidity making the air feel oppressive, forecasters say.

The second-straight day of high heat means that municipal cooling centers will open again and school sports practices and games, postponed Wednesday over health concerns, are likely to be shut down again.

There is a threat of isolated, strong-to-severe thunderstorms Thursday, mostly northwest of New York City, that could bring strong winds and damaging hail, the NWS said.

The worst of Thursday’s heat is expected from noon to 8 p.m., with the heat index — what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature — reaching 96 degrees in Syosset and 95 in Stony Brook, but as much as 15-degrees cooler in eastern Suffolk.

Higher humidity means it is harder for the body to cool itself by sweating. When the index is between 90 and 103, the weather service advises “extreme caution” because of the risk of heat stroke, heat cramps and possible heat exhaustion possible with prolonged exposure or physical activity.

This week’s September swelter on Long Island followed heat waves earlier this summer in the Midwest and Southwest, where Phoenix, Arizona experienced a record-setting 31 days of temperatures at or above 110 degrees.

“It’s not just us that’s experiencing this, it’s all parts of the country,” said Kevin Reed, associate dean for research and associate professor in the School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences at Stony Brook University. Heat waves have become more common in the last 40 years, and more extreme, he said. “That’s something we anticipate to worsen in the future” as background climate warms “significantly,” he said. “These are telltale signs of climate change.”

Check back for updates on this developing story