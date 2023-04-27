HS roundup: Brandon Hancock throws no-hitter for West Babylon; more baseball, softball, flag football

Brandon Hancock pitched a no-hitter with five strikeouts in West Babylon’s 2-0 win over Deer Park in Suffolk League V baseball on Wednesday. Hancock and Chris Critchley scored on a two-out double by Dominic Gerbasio in the second inning for West Babylon (9-3).

“[Hancock] was challenging and going after hitters,” coach Victor Manzella said. “He was aggressive in the zone.”

“I was just pitching to get strikes and get contact and trusting my teammates behind me,” said Hancock, who threw 103 pitches.

Tyler Lynch pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts for Deer Park (2-10).

— Justin Joseph

Lindenhurst 11, Central Islip 1: Chris Carson struck out 19 batters, drove in three runs and scored four runs to lead Lindenhurst (9-3) in Suffolk I on Tuesday. Thomas Charlwood had three hits and four RBIs. Max Frank, Steve Hernandez and Donald Whalen each added two RBIs. Central Islip is 2-10.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter. Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Patchogue-Medford 10, Sachem East 5: Rob Melo went 2-for-2 with a home run and scored two runs for Patchogue-Medford (9-4) in Suffolk III. Sachem East is 7-5.

Mepham 8, MacArthur 7: Kieran Kehoe went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and J.D. Decina went 3-for-4 with three RBIs for Mepham (12-0) in Nassau A-I. MacArthur led 5-3 at the start of the sixth inning before Mepham scored five runs. Dylan Tripi went 3-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs for MacArthur (9-3).

Uniondale 7, West Hempstead 6: Jadon Pineda scored on a walk-off wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh for Uniondale (5-6) in Nassau Countywide. Lexter Jimenez pitched five one-hit innings with 10 strikeouts and Jaden Acosta went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Niko Adikimenakis had 11 strikeouts for West Hempstead (5-4-1).

Mineola 6, Plainedge 5: With the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh, Matt Orena entered the game and recorded the final two outs to earn the save for Mineola (11-5) in Nassau A-IV. Andrew Basel went 3-for-4 with three doubles, a run and an RBI and Nick Kostulias had two RBIs. Jack Ryan went 2-for-4 with an RBI and struck out three batters in 6 1⁄3 innings to earn the win. Marcelo Licatta hit a solo home run in the fifth inning to cut the deficit to 6-4 and Bobby Westcott went 2-for-4 with an RBI for Plainedge (7-7).

Kellenberg 2, Holy Trinity 1: Andrew Koshy hit a go-ahead home run in the third inning and struck out four batters in a three-hitter to lead Kellenberg (8-2). Holy Trinity is 5-4.

SOFTBALL

Floyd 9, West Babylon 8: Madisyn Beatty hit a walk-off single in the eighth inning to lead Floyd (6-6) in non-league. Marissa Caufield went 4-for-4 with three RBIs. West Babylon is 3-5.

Brentwood 5, Huntington 4: Mariella Wood drove in Lexi D’Abbraccio with the winning run on a single in the bottom of the sixth to lead Brentwood (3-8) in Suffolk Conference I West. D’Abbraccio struck out eight batters and allowed one earned run and Arianna Matos had two hits. Huntington is 0-12.

East Islip 6, Riverhead 1: Kailyn Bloch struck out seven batters and allowed one unearned run in a three-hitter to lead East Islip (7-4) in non-league. Sarah Birner hit a home run in the fifth inning to give East Islip a 5-0 lead. Lexi Kneisel and Reagan O’Hara scored on a sac fly by Madison Sturtz in the third inning. Riverhead is 6-5.

Baldwin 7, Lynbrook 5: Brianna Walters hit a go-ahead double in the bottom of the sixth inning to score Emma Grochowski for Baldwin (10-4) in Nassau III. Erin Timmes went 4-for-4 with a run and an RBI. Lynbrook is 4-6.

Port Washington 6, South Side 4: Eliza Harnden gave Port Washington (7-6) the lead in the eighth inning with a two-out, two-strike infield hit in Nassau III. Harnden scored later in the inning on an RBI double by Caroline Brock. Eve Aponte struck out seven batters in eight innings. South Side is 4-7.

FLAG FOOTBALL

Harborfields 26, Huntington 14: Bridget Carlson threw two touchdown passes and added an 18-yard touchdown run for Harborfields (1-3-1) in Suffolk I. Kiera Buckley returned an interception 38 yards for a touchdown and added a 29-yard touchdown reception. Julie Ilovic had nine flags and an interception. Asyria Rios had two rushing touchdowns for Huntington (0-5).

MacArthur 21, Plainedge 13: Lexie Thompson was 14-for-22 for 172 yards and three touchdowns and added an interception to lead MacArthur (5-1) in non-league. Sara Kealey, Lauren Paulich and Ava Angiuli each caught a touchdown pass. Kate Franks caught two touchdown passes of 70 and 50 yards from Katelyn Tierney for Plainedge (2-3).