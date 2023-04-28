HS roundup: Clarke softball walks off, 17 Ks for Oyster Bay's Rizzuto, plus lacrosse and flag football updates

Monica Dell’Olio hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth to drive in Michelle Diaz in Clarke’s 5-4 win over East Meadow in Nassau I softball on Wednesday. Clarke (4-7) plated four runs in the bottom of the first inning after Diaz’s three-run home run. Diaz led off the bottom of the ninth with a single and was bunted over by Aanya Mehta. A sacrifice bunt by Julia Khashan moved the runners to second and third to set up the game-winning hit by Dell’Olio. East Meadow falls to 8-3.

Hicksville 6, Locust Valley 5: Maya Villatoro drove in Angelina Avila with the game-winning run in the top of the eighth inning to lead Hicksville (9-2) over Locust Valley (1-9) in Nassau III. Hicksville’s defense turned a double play with a runner at third and one out in both the seventh and eighth innings to preserve the win. Katie Sullivan pitched a complete game, striking out eight to earn the win.

Bethpage 3, Wantagh 2: Madison Mandra went 2-for-3 and had three RBIs for Bethpage (5-6) in Nassau II. Riley Burns went 4-for-4. Mandra hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the sixth to score Toni Cassesse. Wantagh is 7-4.

Miller Place 4, Mt. Sinai 3: Evelyn Paul hit a two-out, two-RBI double to tie the game in the bottom of sixth and Bella Zaher hit a single to score Paul and lead Miller Place ( 12-1) in Suffolk VII. Ava Zicchinelli struck out 10 batters. Mt. Sinai falls to 9-3.

BASEBALL

Oyster Bay 4, East Rockaway 2: Tommy Rizzuto struck out 17 across seven innings to lead Oyster Bay (5-6-1) over East Rockaway (3-9) in Nassau B. Gianni Rizzuto broke a 2-2 tie with a home run in the bottom of the fifth.

Babylon 1, Center Moriches 0: Dan Madsen threw a two-hitter with no walks and five strikeouts and had two hits for Babylon (11-0) in Suffolk IX. Rohan Brown singled in a run in the fourth. Riley Morris struck out eight over six innings for Center Moriches (6-4).

BOYS LACROSSE

Mepham 16, Jericho 9: Alessandro Walaitis scored six goals and had two assists to lead Mepham (4-7) over Jericho (4-6) in Nassau B. Owen Heller scored four goals and had five assists and Liam Williams scored two goals and had four assists. Anthony DiSalvo won 18 of 28 faceoffs.

Bethpage 11, North Shore 10: Sean Smith scored the winning goal off a feed from Kyle Gensinger with 2:41 left in the third overtime for Bethpage (6-4) over North Shore (4-6) in Nassau C/D. Smith finished with two goals and two assists. Ryan Dupre scored three goals and had an assist. Gensinger scored one goal and had four assists. Jake Kelly made 15 saves.

Babylon 6, Port Jefferson 5: Babylon secured the win in double overtime on a shot by Cole Conboy, who netted his third of the game to lead Babylon (4-6) over Port Jefferson (1-9). Keven Bonilla, Andrew Mason and Sincere McDougal each scored one goal. Patrick Costa made 10 saves. Owen Whiffen made 12 saves for Port Jefferson.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Lynbrook 8, Locust Valley 7: Kaelynn O’Brien scored six goals and Sara Curley had three assists for Lynbrook (9-2) in Nassau II. Payton Tini and Katherine Nabet each scored three goals and had an assist for Locust Valley (10-1).

Port Washington 19, Plainedge 17: Sienna Fox scored eight goals and had two assists for Port Washington (4-3) in Nassau II. Catherine Karman scored three goals and had three assists. Julia Foppiano and Madison Wade each scored five goals and had an assist for Plainedge (1-9).

Farmingdale 8, Oceanside 5: Alena Godas scored a goal and had four assists and Ashlinn Kelly added three assists for Farmingdale (5-5) in Nassau II. Briana Bellando, Jules Brezski and Carly Livingston each scored two goals. Dakota Capolino made five saves. Maeve Barrins scored two goals and had an assist. Riley Mohr had eight saves for Oceanside (5-6).

St. Anthony’s 10, St. Dominic 7: Kate Licciardi scored four goals and had an assist and Bridget Darcy scored two goals and an assist for St. Anthony’s (9-2) in the CHSAA. McKenna Jacobs and Meg Morrisroe each had two goals and an assist for St. Dominic (5-6).

FLAG FOOTBALL

Sachem East 26, Center Moriches 6: Emma Parente had 93 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground to lead Sachem East (4-1-1) over Center Moriches (2-4) in Suffolk II. On offense, Sofie Larrea went 7-for-9 with 140 passing yards and one passing touchdown to Alexa Marchese on a 20-yard reception. Larrea added 40 yards on the ground. Marchese had two sacks and five flags. Reese Malfetone had two sacks and seven flags pulled.