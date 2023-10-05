High school sports roundup

Briana Alvarez scored the winning goal off an assist from Giselle Reyes in double overtime to lead Brentwood to a 1-0 win over Newfield in Suffolk I girls soccer Wednesday. Katherine Reyes made two saves for Brentwood (3-6-1). Jessica Centeri made seven saves for Newfield (2-10).

TUESDAY’S GAMES

Port Washington 3, New Hyde Park 2: Mia Rochester scored the winning goal off an assist from Eloise Rubinstein with three minutes left in regulation to lead Port Washington (7-1-3) in Nassau III. Riley Shalom and Makena Romero each added a goal and Sailor Engel made four saves. Grace Leonard and Julia Lopez each scored a goal for New Hyde Park (3-3-1).

BOYS SOCCER

Freeport 1, Massapequa 1: Joseph Ivancich scored the tying goal in the second half and Nicholas Ambrosio made six saves for Massapequa (1-5-3) in Nassau AAA. Israel Galicia scored in the first half and Carlos Umanzor made five saves for Freeport (4-1-3).

FIELD HOCKEY

Bayport-Blue Point 2, Sayville 0: Julia Fusco and Kendal Woolley each scored a goal to lead Bayport-Blue Point (9-1) in Suffolk II. Ali Burke made 10 saves for Sayville (6-5).

TUESDAY’S GAMES

Lindenhurst 2, Half Hollow Hills 1: Gabriella Gralto and Alyssa Pennacchia each scored in the second quarter to lead Lindenhurst (5-4) in Suffolk I. Nina Tantillo made five saves. Arianna West scored and Hailee Sigismondi made two saves for Half Hollow Hills (3-7).

BOYS BADMINTON

Great Neck North 4, Herricks 3: David Choi defeated Aaron Chu at third singles, 22-20, 14-21, 21-19 to lead Great Neck North (5-1) in Nassau II.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

TUESDAY’S GAMES

Herricks 3, Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK 1: Evan Liao had 19 kills and Shreyas Datt had 10 kills to lead Herricks to a 17-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-22 win in Nassau I-A. Ryan Chen added 19 assists and Devon Lee had 18 assists for Herricks (6-2).

Oceanside 3, Long Beach 2: Adam Elbihirry had 12 kills, five blocks and seven aces to lead Oceanside to a 25-19, 26-28, 25-23, 23-25, 15-11 win in Nassau I-B. Tyler Polito added 33 assists and Angel Santillan had 11 digs for Oceanside (7-1).

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

TUESDAY’S GAMES

Mepham 3, Long Beach 2: Sam Raikos had 20 kills and Makayla Daube had 26 assists and 8 kills to lead Mepham (2-5) in Nassau I. Sophia Green added 10 kills and 19 digs.